People's Choice Awards
Jason Derulo perforns "Want to Want Me" at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sharon Osborne kicks at an unidentified man who interrupted the acceptance speech by the cast of her show "The Talk," who won the award for favorite daytime TV hosting team. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Jane Lynch performs an opening number. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Shawn Mendes performs "I Know What You Did Last Summer" with Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenter Jack Black spoofs virtual reality with actress Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" is congratulated backstage by photographer Steve Granitz after she won the award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ellen Pompeo (L) poses for a selfie with cast members as she accepts the award for favorite network TV drama series for "Grey's Anatomy". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Host Jane Lynch performs while wearing angel wings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Meghan Trainor (R) accepts the award for favorite album for "Title". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Melissa McCarthy poses backstage with her awards for Favorite Comedic Movie Actress and Favorite Comedic TV Actress. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sandra Bullock accepts the award for favorite movie actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Claire Danes accepts the award for favorite premium cable TV show with "Homeland" co-star Mandy Patinkin. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Johnny Depp accepts the award for favorite movie actor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model Tika Camaj spoofs the recent Miss Universe gaffe with host Jane Lynch (C) and actor Tom Lennon. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ming-Na Wen and Clark Gregg present the award for favorite network TV drama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Vin Diesel accepts the awards for favorite movie and for favorite action movie for "Furious 7" as presenters John Stamos and Priyanka Chopra applaud. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dakota Johnson accepts the award for favorite dramatic movie actress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jordan Smith performs "You Are So Beautiful". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Priyanka Chopra of "Quantico" poses backstage with her award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ellen DeGeneres poses backstage with her Humanitarian Award and Award for Favorite Daytime TV Host. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
People's Choice red carpet
Celebrities arrive for the People's Choice Awards.
Natalie Cole: 1950-2015
Singer Natalie Cole, the daughter of Nat King Cole, has died at the age of 65.
Celebrity mugshots
Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.
Lemmy Kilmister: 1945-2015
Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, the hard-living, hell-raising frontman of British heavy metal band Motorhead, has died at age 70.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.