People's Choice red carpet
Singer Taylor Swift poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Olivia Munn, of the series "Newsroom," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Socialite Paris Hilton poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Shay Mitchell, of the television series "Pretty Little Liars," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress and host for the show Kaley Cuoco waves as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Alison Sweeney of the television series "The Biggest Loser" arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Ellen Pompeo, of the series "Grey's Anatomy," arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Julianne Hough poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Australian actress Naomi Watts, of the film "The Impossible," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model and television personality Heidi Klum blows a kiss as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Lea Michele, of the series "Glee," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Monica Potter, of the series "Parenthood," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Rumor Willis poses as she arrrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Katie Cassidy, of the series "Arrow," arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Morena Baccarin, of the series "Homeland", poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Rachael Leigh Cook arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Tempestt Bledsoe of the television series "Guys with Kids" arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Julianne Hough plays with her hair as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Pop group "The Wanted" arrive at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Chloe Grace Moretz arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Molly C. Quinn of the television series "Castle" arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Desi Lydic of the television series "Awkward", arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bebe Wood of the television series "The New Normal", arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Melissa Rauch, of the comedy series "The Big Bang Theory," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress and host for the show Kaley Cuoco poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
