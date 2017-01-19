People's Choice red carpet
Singers Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Kristen Bell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Peyton List. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Chandler Kinney. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jamie Chung. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Blake Lively. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Yara Shahidi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Camilla Luddington. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Emily Wickersham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jodie Sweetin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Television personality Liz Hernandez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Chelsea Kane. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Chris Sullivan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dancer Karina Smirnoff. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Priyanka Chopra. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Ashley Greene. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Ali Larter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Cheryl Hines and daughter Catherine. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bob Saget and Andrea Barber from the TV show "Fuller House". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rapper G-Eazy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Ruby Rose. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor John Stamos. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Bill Paxton. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Dave Coulier and Tom Hanks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Dax Sheppard and Michael Pena. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Chrissy Metz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Jodie Sweetin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Jason George. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Chris Williams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Joel McHale and wife Sarah Williams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dean Sams and Michael Britt of Lonestar. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
