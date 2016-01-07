People's Choice red carpet
Actress Natalie Dormer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Jack Black and Kate Hudson point to each other. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Claire Danes arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
(L-R) Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Julie Chen from "The Talk". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Vanessa Hugdens (L) and dancer Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Christina Milian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Jack Black. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dancer Frankie Grande. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Keke Palmer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Betsy Brandt. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Vanessa Hugdens. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Jason Derulo and Daphne Joy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dancer Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Hugh Dancy and his wife, actress Claire Danes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Abigail Spencer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Melissa McCarthy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor John Stamos. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Lea Michelle. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Model Amber Valletta. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Alison Brie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Singer Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Sarah Rafferty. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Ming-Na Wen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Colin Hanks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Sasha Alexander. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Ashley Benson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Meagan Good. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
