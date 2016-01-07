Edition:
Thu Jan 7, 2016

People's Choice red carpet

Actress Natalie Dormer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actors Jack Black and Kate Hudson point to each other. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actress Claire Danes arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
(L-R) Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Julie Chen from "The Talk". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actress Vanessa Hugdens (L) and dancer Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actress Christina Milian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Singer Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actor Jack Black. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Dancer Frankie Grande. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Singer Keke Palmer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actress Betsy Brandt. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actress Vanessa Hugdens. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Singer Jason Derulo and Daphne Joy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Dancer Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actor Hugh Dancy and his wife, actress Claire Danes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actress Abigail Spencer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actress Melissa McCarthy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actor John Stamos. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actress Lea Michelle. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Model Amber Valletta. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actress Alison Brie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Singer Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actress Sarah Rafferty. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actress Ming-Na Wen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actor Colin Hanks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actress Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actress Sasha Alexander. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actress Ashley Benson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actress Meagan Good. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Actress Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
