Persian New Year

A man carries toys for sale during celebrations for Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2015. Afghanistan uses the Persian calendar which runs from the vernal equinox. The calendar takes as its start date the time when the Prophet Mohammad moved from Mecca to Medina in 621 AD. The current Persian year is 1394. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

