Persian New Year
A man carries toys for sale during celebrations for Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2015. Afghanistan uses the Persian calendar which runs from the vernal equinox. The calendar takes as its start date the time when the Prophet Mohammad...more
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid, as they celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Residents release candle balloons during Newroz Day in Baghdad, Iraq March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa
A woman shows off her nails after being painted with the colors of the flag of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) during a gathering in Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A woman stands at Sakhi shrine during celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Turkish Kurdish man jumps over a bonfire during a rally celebrating Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid in Akra, Iraq March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish children wear headbands with the colors of the Kurdish flag during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Al Jalaa Sports City in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Iraqi Kurdish men walk with their lit torches up a mountain in Akra, Iraq March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A man takes a "selfie" on an aerial lift as tens of thousands of people take part in a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Demonstrators wave flags with the image of imprisoned Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan during a rally celebrating Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A boy plays with toy gun in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Kurdish dancers perform in Al Jalaa Sports City in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People gather near Sakhi shrine in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A man waves a scarf in the colors emblematic of the Kurdish movement in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A girl plays with a toy gun in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
People arrive a gathering in Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People gather near a shrine in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Kurdish woman attends a celebration in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Kurdish girl gestures while others wave Kurdish flags in Istanbul March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man dances in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Kurdish men pose for a picture in front of a Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) flag during a gathering in Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Afghans try to touch and kiss a religious flag in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
