Pictures | Mon Mar 23, 2015 | 4:10pm EDT

Persian New Year

A man carries toys for sale during celebrations for Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2015. Afghanistan uses the Persian calendar which runs from the vernal equinox. The calendar takes as its start date the time when the Prophet Mohammad moved from Mecca to Medina in 621 AD. The current Persian year is 1394. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid, as they celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Residents release candle balloons during Newroz Day in Baghdad, Iraq March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A woman shows off her nails after being painted with the colors of the flag of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) during a gathering in Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A woman stands at Sakhi shrine during celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A Turkish Kurdish man jumps over a bonfire during a rally celebrating Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid in Akra, Iraq March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Kurdish children wear headbands with the colors of the Kurdish flag during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Al Jalaa Sports City in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Iraqi Kurdish men walk with their lit torches up a mountain in Akra, Iraq March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A man takes a "selfie" on an aerial lift as tens of thousands of people take part in a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Demonstrators wave flags with the image of imprisoned Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan during a rally celebrating Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A boy plays with toy gun in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Kurdish dancers perform in Al Jalaa Sports City in Damascus, Syria March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
People gather near Sakhi shrine in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A man waves a scarf in the colors emblematic of the Kurdish movement in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A girl plays with a toy gun in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
People arrive a gathering in Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
People gather near a shrine in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A Kurdish woman attends a celebration in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A Kurdish girl gestures while others wave Kurdish flags in Istanbul March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A man dances in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Kurdish men pose for a picture in front of a Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) flag during a gathering in Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
Afghans try to touch and kiss a religious flag in Kabul March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
