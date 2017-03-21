Persian New Year
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) takes part during a celebration for the spring festival of Newroz, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli near the Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Iraqi Kurdish people celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
An Afghan girl holds balloons during Newroz Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
An Afghan man rides on his donkey, holding balloons for sale during Newroz Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Kurdish Peshmerga forces celebrate Newroz Day in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Iranian American volunteer Marjan Vayghan, 32, (C) dances with people on Skid Row after serving food to homeless people to celebrate Newroz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flag flutters as people celebrate the spring festival of Newroz, in al-Darbasiyah town, on the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Iranian American volunteer Marjan Vayghan, 32, (R) gives flowers to people on Skid Row after serving food to homeless people to celebrate Newroz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kurdish Peshmerga forces celebrate Newroz Day in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A woman walks past a bonfire during a gathering celebrating Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Afghan youth play on a swing during Newroz Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A girl carries a flag depicting jailed Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) during a celebration for the spring festival of Newroz, in al-Darbasiyah town, on the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A woman carries flowers from an Iranian American food giveaway to homeless people on Skid Row to celebrate Newroz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Afghans gather during Newroz Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Afghan families arrive at a shrine to celebrate Newroz in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
