Pictures | Tue Mar 21, 2017 | 3:20pm EDT

Persian New Year

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) takes part during a celebration for the spring festival of Newroz, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli near the Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Iraqi Kurdish people celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
An Afghan girl holds balloons during Newroz Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
An Afghan man rides on his donkey, holding balloons for sale during Newroz Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Kurdish Peshmerga forces celebrate Newroz Day in Kirkuk. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Iranian American volunteer Marjan Vayghan, 32, (C) dances with people on Skid Row after serving food to homeless people to celebrate Newroz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flag flutters as people celebrate the spring festival of Newroz, in al-Darbasiyah town, on the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Iranian American volunteer Marjan Vayghan, 32, (R) gives flowers to people on Skid Row after serving food to homeless people to celebrate Newroz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Kurdish Peshmerga forces celebrate Newroz Day in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
A woman walks past a bonfire during a gathering celebrating Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Afghan youth play on a swing during Newroz Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A girl carries a flag depicting jailed Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) during a celebration for the spring festival of Newroz, in al-Darbasiyah town, on the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A woman carries flowers from an Iranian American food giveaway to homeless people on Skid Row to celebrate Newroz in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Afghans gather during Newroz Day celebrations in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
People gesture during a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Afghan families arrive at a shrine to celebrate Newroz in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day in the town of Akra, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
