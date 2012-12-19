Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 19, 2012 | 10:35am EST

Person of the Year

<p>2012: President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

2012: President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2012: President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
1 / 29
<p>2011: The protester - representing multiple global movements including the Arab Spring, Occupy movement, Tea Party movement, Indignants Movement and others. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

2011: The protester - representing multiple global movements including the Arab Spring, Occupy movement, Tea Party movement, Indignants Movement and others. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2011: The protester - representing multiple global movements including the Arab Spring, Occupy movement, Tea Party movement, Indignants Movement and others. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 29
<p>2010: Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2010: Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2010: Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
3 / 29
<p>2009: Chairman of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

2009: Chairman of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2009: Chairman of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
4 / 29
<p>2008: President-elect Barack Obama REUTERS/Shephard Fairey/TIME/Handout </p>

2008: President-elect Barack Obama REUTERS/Shephard Fairey/TIME/Handout

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2008: President-elect Barack Obama REUTERS/Shephard Fairey/TIME/Handout

Close
5 / 29
<p>2007: Russian President Vladimir Putin REUTERS/RIA-Novosti/Pool </p>

2007: Russian President Vladimir Putin REUTERS/RIA-Novosti/Pool

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2007: Russian President Vladimir Putin REUTERS/RIA-Novosti/Pool

Close
6 / 29
<p>2006: You. Time chose 'you' as 2006's Person of the Year to highlight the rise in the sharing of online content. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

2006: You. Time chose 'you' as 2006's Person of the Year to highlight the rise in the sharing of online content. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2006: You. Time chose 'you' as 2006's Person of the Year to highlight the rise in the sharing of online content. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
7 / 29
<p>2005: The Good Samaritans. Represented by Bono, Bill Gates, and Melinda Gates. REUTERS/Gregory Heisler for Time/Handout</p>

2005: The Good Samaritans. Represented by Bono, Bill Gates, and Melinda Gates. REUTERS/Gregory Heisler for Time/Handout

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2005: The Good Samaritans. Represented by Bono, Bill Gates, and Melinda Gates. REUTERS/Gregory Heisler for Time/Handout

Close
8 / 29
<p>2004: President George W. Bush REUTERS/Eric Draper/The White House/Handout </p>

2004: President George W. Bush REUTERS/Eric Draper/The White House/Handout

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2004: President George W. Bush REUTERS/Eric Draper/The White House/Handout

Close
9 / 29
<p>2003: The American Soldier REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

2003: The American Soldier REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2003: The American Soldier REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
10 / 29
<p>2002. The Whistleblowers. Represented by Cynthia Cooper, WorldCom; Coleen Rowley, FBI; and Sherron Watkins, Enron (pictured). REUTERS/Win McNamee </p>

2002. The Whistleblowers. Represented by Cynthia Cooper, WorldCom; Coleen Rowley, FBI; and Sherron Watkins, Enron (pictured). REUTERS/Win McNamee

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2002. The Whistleblowers. Represented by Cynthia Cooper, WorldCom; Coleen Rowley, FBI; and Sherron Watkins, Enron (pictured). REUTERS/Win McNamee

Close
11 / 29
<p>2001: New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani REUTERS/Pool </p>

2001: New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani REUTERS/Pool

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2001: New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani REUTERS/Pool

Close
12 / 29
<p>2000: President-elect George W. Bush REUTERS/Handout </p>

2000: President-elect George W. Bush REUTERS/Handout

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

2000: President-elect George W. Bush REUTERS/Handout

Close
13 / 29
<p>1999: Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos REUTERS/Handout </p>

1999: Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos REUTERS/Handout

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1999: Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos REUTERS/Handout

Close
14 / 29
<p>1998: President Bill Clinton and independent prosecutor Kenneth Starr REUTERS/Handout </p>

1998: President Bill Clinton and independent prosecutor Kenneth Starr REUTERS/Handout

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1998: President Bill Clinton and independent prosecutor Kenneth Starr REUTERS/Handout

Close
15 / 29
<p>1997: Intel CEO Andy Grove REUTERS/Handout </p>

1997: Intel CEO Andy Grove REUTERS/Handout

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1997: Intel CEO Andy Grove REUTERS/Handout

Close
16 / 29
<p>1996: AIDS researcher David Ho REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

1996: AIDS researcher David Ho REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1996: AIDS researcher David Ho REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
17 / 29
<p>1995: Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich REUTERS/Mark Avery </p>

1995: Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich REUTERS/Mark Avery

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1995: Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich REUTERS/Mark Avery

Close
18 / 29
<p>1994: Pope John Paul II REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

1994: Pope John Paul II REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1994: Pope John Paul II REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
19 / 29
<p>1990: President George H. W. Bush REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

1990: President George H. W. Bush REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1990: President George H. W. Bush REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
20 / 29
<p>1989: General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev REUTERS/File </p>

1989: General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev REUTERS/File

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1989: General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev REUTERS/File

Close
21 / 29
<p>1988: The Endangered Earth REUTERS/NASA/Handout </p>

1988: The Endangered Earth REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1988: The Endangered Earth REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Close
22 / 29
<p>1987: General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev REUTERS/File </p>

1987: General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev REUTERS/File

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1987: General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev REUTERS/File

Close
23 / 29
<p>1986: Philippine President Corazon Aquino REUTERS/File </p>

1986: Philippine President Corazon Aquino REUTERS/File

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1986: Philippine President Corazon Aquino REUTERS/File

Close
24 / 29
<p>1984: Peter Ueberroth, organizer of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

1984: Peter Ueberroth, organizer of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1984: Peter Ueberroth, organizer of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
25 / 29
<p>1983: President Ronald Reagan and General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Yuri Andropov (not pictured) REUTERS/Mal Langsdon </p>

1983: President Ronald Reagan and General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Yuri Andropov (not pictured) REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1983: President Ronald Reagan and General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Yuri Andropov (not pictured) REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Close
26 / 29
<p>1981: Solidarity founding leader Lech Walesa REUTERS/Forum/Erazm Ciolek </p>

1981: Solidarity founding leader Lech Walesa REUTERS/Forum/Erazm Ciolek

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1981: Solidarity founding leader Lech Walesa REUTERS/Forum/Erazm Ciolek

Close
27 / 29
<p>1980: President-elect Ronald Reagan REUTERS/File </p>

1980: President-elect Ronald Reagan REUTERS/File

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1980: President-elect Ronald Reagan REUTERS/File

Close
28 / 29
<p>1979: Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khomeini REUTERS/File </p>

1979: Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khomeini REUTERS/File

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

1979: Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khomeini REUTERS/File

Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Those we lost

Those we lost

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our best entertainment photos of the year.

Dec 07 2012
Prelude to the Grammys

Prelude to the Grammys

The Grammy nominations concert kicks off the Grammy season.

Dec 06 2012
The

The "Sisters" fashion show

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a charity group which raises money for AIDS and LGBT-related causes, take part in a show of fashions made from recycled...

Dec 03 2012
The pregnant princess

The pregnant princess

The Duchess of Cambridge stepping out with her baby bump.

Jun 13 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast