Person of the Year
2012: President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Larry Downing
2011: The protester - representing multiple global movements including the Arab Spring, Occupy movement, Tea Party movement, Indignants Movement and others. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
2010: Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
2009: Chairman of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
2008: President-elect Barack Obama REUTERS/Shephard Fairey/TIME/Handout
2007: Russian President Vladimir Putin REUTERS/RIA-Novosti/Pool
2006: You. Time chose 'you' as 2006's Person of the Year to highlight the rise in the sharing of online content. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
2005: The Good Samaritans. Represented by Bono, Bill Gates, and Melinda Gates. REUTERS/Gregory Heisler for Time/Handout
2004: President George W. Bush REUTERS/Eric Draper/The White House/Handout
2003: The American Soldier REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
2002. The Whistleblowers. Represented by Cynthia Cooper, WorldCom; Coleen Rowley, FBI; and Sherron Watkins, Enron (pictured). REUTERS/Win McNamee
2001: New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani REUTERS/Pool
2000: President-elect George W. Bush REUTERS/Handout
1999: Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos REUTERS/Handout
1998: President Bill Clinton and independent prosecutor Kenneth Starr REUTERS/Handout
1997: Intel CEO Andy Grove REUTERS/Handout
1996: AIDS researcher David Ho REUTERS/Bobby Yip
1995: Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich REUTERS/Mark Avery
1994: Pope John Paul II REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
1990: President George H. W. Bush REUTERS/Gary Cameron
1989: General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev REUTERS/File
1988: The Endangered Earth REUTERS/NASA/Handout
1987: General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev REUTERS/File
1986: Philippine President Corazon Aquino REUTERS/File
1984: Peter Ueberroth, organizer of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles REUTERS/Larry Downing
1983: President Ronald Reagan and General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Yuri Andropov (not pictured) REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
1981: Solidarity founding leader Lech Walesa REUTERS/Forum/Erazm Ciolek
1980: President-elect Ronald Reagan REUTERS/File
1979: Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khomeini REUTERS/File
