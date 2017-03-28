Peru reels from rainy season floods
Lifeguards help a man cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui
A baby is seen inside a bucket after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui
Residents cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui
Residents help a woman cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui
A man stands at a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui
Residents cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui
Aerial view of a collapsed road after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
Leon Mendoza stands next to his destroyed home, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima, Peru, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Residents cross a flooded street in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Residents clean their belongings at the flooded Ramiro Priale highway after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima, Peru, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Vehicles wait on the Central Highway after a mudslide in Huarochiri, Lima, Peru, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Goats cross the Viru river after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
View of a flooded home after the Rimac river overflowed near the Central Highway in Huarochiri, Lima, Peru, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Residents use a raft to cross a flooded street in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Residents carry their belongings out of their house in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman removes her belongings from her house in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
View of Evitamiento highway after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on a helicopter observes the massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. Luis Guillen Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS
People try to cross the Rimac River after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Dog stands at debris of a destroyed home, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A woman is assisted while crossing a flooded street after the Huaycoloro river overflooded its banks sending torrents of mud and water rushing through the streets in Huachipa. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A resident sits outside his home after a massive landslide and flood in Viru, Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
Volunteers give clothes to victims, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Cajamarquilla, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A man gets rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman and a child get rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman gets rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A bus is seen after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
View of a damaged cemetery after rainfall and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
A man throws water outside his house after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A truck is seen at the Central highway after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A man sits next to debris of his home, destroyed after rainfall and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
People remove debris after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
