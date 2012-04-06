Pet cemetery
A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. The cemetery opened in 1961, and is one of 291 pet cemeteries and pet crematories in the U.S. An increasing number of pet owners are choosing the lower-cost option...more
A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. The cemetery opened in 1961, and is one of 291 pet cemeteries and pet crematories in the U.S. An increasing number of pet owners are choosing the lower-cost option of cremation because of the economic downturn, according to the Los Angeles Times. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A statue of Saint Francis of Assisi, the Catholic patron saint of animals, is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A statue of Saint Francis of Assisi, the Catholic patron saint of animals, is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A headstone is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A headstone is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women visit a grave at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women visit a grave at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A headstone is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A headstone is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A headstone is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A headstone is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man puts flowers on a grave at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man puts flowers on a grave at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Headstones are seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Headstones are seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Travelogue: Mongolia
A look at the big skies and broad steppes of Mongolia.
New York Auto Show
From flying cars to new electric hybrids, the latest models and concept cars from the 2012 New York Auto Show.
Strange and unusual
Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.
Tsunami 'ghost ship'
The Japanese fishing vessel Ryou-un Maru is sighted off Alaska.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.