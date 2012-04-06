Edition:
Pet cemetery

<p>A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. The cemetery opened in 1961, and is one of 291 pet cemeteries and pet crematories in the U.S. An increasing number of pet owners are choosing the lower-cost option of cremation because of the economic downturn, according to the Los Angeles Times. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A statue of Saint Francis of Assisi, the Catholic patron saint of animals, is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A headstone is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Women visit a grave at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A headstone is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A headstone is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A man puts flowers on a grave at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Headstones are seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A memorial is seen at a pet cemetery in Huntington Beach, California, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

