PETA protest SeaWorld

Naked protesters from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals painted to resemble orca whales protest outside Macy's department store in New York, November 20, 2014. Members of PETA demonstrated against this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade that will include a SeaWorld float. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

