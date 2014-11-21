PETA protest SeaWorld

Edition:
Naked protesters from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals painted to resemble orca whales protest outside Macy's department store in New York, November 20, 2014. Members of PETA demonstrated against this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade that will include a SeaWorld float. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Naked protesters from PETA painted to resemble orca whales protest outside Macy's department store in New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Naked protesters from PETA painted to resemble orca whales protest outside Macy's department store in New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
People stop to take pictures of naked protesters from PETA painted to resemble orca whales as they protest outside Macy's department store in New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People stop to take pictures of naked protesters from PETA painted to resemble orca whales as they protest outside Macy's department store in New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Naked protesters from PETA painted to resemble orca whales protest outside Macy's department store in New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Naked protesters from PETA painted to resemble orca whales protest outside Macy's department store in New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
People stop to look at naked protesters from PETA painted to resemble orca whales as they protest outside Macy's department store in New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People stop to look at naked protesters from PETA painted to resemble orca whales as they protest outside Macy's department store in New York, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
