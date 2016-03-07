Peyton Manning retires

Peyton Manning pauses at the microphone during a press conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 7, 2012, after Manning was cut by the Colts after a 14-year stint with the franchise. Manning, then 35, missed the entire 2011 season after neck surgery...more

Peyton Manning pauses at the microphone during a press conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 7, 2012, after Manning was cut by the Colts after a 14-year stint with the franchise. Manning, then 35, missed the entire 2011 season after neck surgery and was due a $28 million bonus if the club had decided to keep him. REUTERS/Brent Smith

