Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 7, 2016 | 9:20am EST

Peyton Manning retires

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning waves to the crowd after the AFC Championship football game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado, January 24, 2016. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning waves to the crowd after the AFC Championship football game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado, January 24, 2016. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning waves to the crowd after the AFC Championship football game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado, January 24, 2016. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 30
Peyton Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in the NFL's Super Bowl 50 football game in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Peyton Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in the NFL's Super Bowl 50 football game in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Peyton Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in the NFL's Super Bowl 50 football game in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 30
Peyton Manning greets father Archie Manning and brother Eli Manning after the Denver Broncos defeated the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game in Denver, Colorado, January 24, 2016. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning greets father Archie Manning and brother Eli Manning after the Denver Broncos defeated the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game in Denver, Colorado, January 24, 2016. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Peyton Manning greets father Archie Manning and brother Eli Manning after the Denver Broncos defeated the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game in Denver, Colorado, January 24, 2016. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 30
Peyton Manning throws to Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) during the first half against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri, November 16, 2014. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning throws to Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) during the first half against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri, November 16, 2014. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Peyton Manning throws to Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) during the first half against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri, November 16, 2014. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 30
University of Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning gets last minute advice from head coach Phil Fulmer in a game against the University of Florida at Florida Field, September 20, 1997. REUTERS/Stringer

University of Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning gets last minute advice from head coach Phil Fulmer in a game against the University of Florida at Florida Field, September 20, 1997. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
University of Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning gets last minute advice from head coach Phil Fulmer in a game against the University of Florida at Florida Field, September 20, 1997. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 30
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (L) talks with his brother, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, following their game in East Rutherford September 10, 2006. The game was the first time the brothers played against each other as quarterbacks in the NFL. Indianapolis defeated New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (L) talks with his brother, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, following their game in East Rutherford September 10, 2006. The game was the first time the brothers played against each other as...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2006
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (L) talks with his brother, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, following their game in East Rutherford September 10, 2006. The game was the first time the brothers played against each other as quarterbacks in the NFL. Indianapolis defeated New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 30
Peyton Manning throws warm-up passes before the Denver Broncos game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Denver September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Peyton Manning throws warm-up passes before the Denver Broncos game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Denver September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, September 09, 2012
Peyton Manning throws warm-up passes before the Denver Broncos game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Denver September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
7 / 30
Peyton Manning is hit by New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich (C) and defensive end Mike Wright in the second quarter of the Colts game in Foxborough, Massachusetts November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Peyton Manning is hit by New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich (C) and defensive end Mike Wright in the second quarter of the Colts game in Foxborough, Massachusetts November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, November 21, 2010
Peyton Manning is hit by New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich (C) and defensive end Mike Wright in the second quarter of the Colts game in Foxborough, Massachusetts November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 30
Peyton Manning is all smiles as he looks into the crowd after beating the Denver Broncos 49-24 in the Colts' AFC playoff game at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana, January 9, 2005. Manning threw for four touchdowns. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Peyton Manning is all smiles as he looks into the crowd after beating the Denver Broncos 49-24 in the Colts' AFC playoff game at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana, January 9, 2005. Manning threw for four touchdowns. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Peyton Manning is all smiles as he looks into the crowd after beating the Denver Broncos 49-24 in the Colts' AFC playoff game at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana, January 9, 2005. Manning threw for four touchdowns. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Close
9 / 30
Peyton Manning is congratulated by Broncos head coach John Fox after Manning threw a touchdown pass against the San Diego Chargers in the second quarter of the Broncos game in Denver November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Peyton Manning is congratulated by Broncos head coach John Fox after Manning threw a touchdown pass against the San Diego Chargers in the second quarter of the Broncos game in Denver November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2012
Peyton Manning is congratulated by Broncos head coach John Fox after Manning threw a touchdown pass against the San Diego Chargers in the second quarter of the Broncos game in Denver November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
10 / 30
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning, who threw for 159 yards, celebrates his team's victory over the Vanderbilt 17-10 in Knoxville, Tennessee on November 29, 1997. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning, who threw for 159 yards, celebrates his team's victory over the Vanderbilt 17-10 in Knoxville, Tennessee on November 29, 1997. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning, who threw for 159 yards, celebrates his team's victory over the Vanderbilt 17-10 in Knoxville, Tennessee on November 29, 1997. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
11 / 30
Peyton Manning gets up after being sacked in the second quarter of the Colts' AFC Championship against the New England Patriots in Foxboro, Massachusetts, January 18, 2004. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Peyton Manning gets up after being sacked in the second quarter of the Colts' AFC Championship against the New England Patriots in Foxboro, Massachusetts, January 18, 2004. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Peyton Manning gets up after being sacked in the second quarter of the Colts' AFC Championship against the New England Patriots in Foxboro, Massachusetts, January 18, 2004. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
12 / 30
Peyton Manning celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Diego Chargers during the Colts' AFC Wild Card Round NFL playoff football game in San Diego, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Peyton Manning celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Diego Chargers during the Colts' AFC Wild Card Round NFL playoff football game in San Diego, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2009
Peyton Manning celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Diego Chargers during the Colts' AFC Wild Card Round NFL playoff football game in San Diego, January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 30
Peyton Manning pitches out against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI game in Miami, Florida, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Peyton Manning pitches out against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI game in Miami, Florida, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2007
Peyton Manning pitches out against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of the Colts' Super Bowl XLI game in Miami, Florida, February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 30
Peyton Manning points out information held by a Colts coach to Colts offensive linemen including Ryan Diem (71) and Charlie Johnson (74) during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in Indianapolis October 12, 2008. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Peyton Manning points out information held by a Colts coach to Colts offensive linemen including Ryan Diem (71) and Charlie Johnson (74) during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in Indianapolis October 12, 2008. ...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 12, 2008
Peyton Manning points out information held by a Colts coach to Colts offensive linemen including Ryan Diem (71) and Charlie Johnson (74) during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens in Indianapolis October 12, 2008. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Close
15 / 30
New York Jets Shaun Ellis sacks Peyton Manning during the Colts game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 1, 2006. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

New York Jets Shaun Ellis sacks Peyton Manning during the Colts game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 1, 2006. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2006
New York Jets Shaun Ellis sacks Peyton Manning during the Colts game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, October 1, 2006. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
16 / 30
Peyton Manning congratulates teammate Demaryius Thomas after Thomas' second touchdown reception against Cleveland Browns during the Broncos game in Denver, Colorado December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Peyton Manning congratulates teammate Demaryius Thomas after Thomas' second touchdown reception against Cleveland Browns during the Broncos game in Denver, Colorado December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2012
Peyton Manning congratulates teammate Demaryius Thomas after Thomas' second touchdown reception against Cleveland Browns during the Broncos game in Denver, Colorado December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell
Close
17 / 30
Peyton Manning tosses balls before the start of Colts practice at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida February 5, 2010, ahead of Super Bowl XLIV against the New Orleans Saints. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Peyton Manning tosses balls before the start of Colts practice at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida February 5, 2010, ahead of Super Bowl XLIV against the New Orleans Saints. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2010
Peyton Manning tosses balls before the start of Colts practice at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida February 5, 2010, ahead of Super Bowl XLIV against the New Orleans Saints. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Close
18 / 30
Peyton Manning celebrates his three touchdown passes with head coach Jim Caldwell after the Colts victory over the New York Jets in the AFC Championship game in Indianapolis, Indiana January 24, 2010. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Peyton Manning celebrates his three touchdown passes with head coach Jim Caldwell after the Colts victory over the New York Jets in the AFC Championship game in Indianapolis, Indiana January 24, 2010. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2010
Peyton Manning celebrates his three touchdown passes with head coach Jim Caldwell after the Colts victory over the New York Jets in the AFC Championship game in Indianapolis, Indiana January 24, 2010. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Close
19 / 30
Peyton Manning participates in warmups prior to the Colts' Super Bowl XLIV football game against the New Orleans Saints, in Miami, Florida, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Peyton Manning participates in warmups prior to the Colts' Super Bowl XLIV football game against the New Orleans Saints, in Miami, Florida, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2010
Peyton Manning participates in warmups prior to the Colts' Super Bowl XLIV football game against the New Orleans Saints, in Miami, Florida, February 7, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Close
20 / 30
Peyton Manning pauses at the microphone during a press conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 7, 2012, after Manning was cut by the Colts after a 14-year stint with the franchise. Manning, then 35, missed the entire 2011 season after neck surgery and was due a $28 million bonus if the club had decided to keep him. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Peyton Manning pauses at the microphone during a press conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 7, 2012, after Manning was cut by the Colts after a 14-year stint with the franchise. Manning, then 35, missed the entire 2011 season after neck surgery...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2012
Peyton Manning pauses at the microphone during a press conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, March 7, 2012, after Manning was cut by the Colts after a 14-year stint with the franchise. Manning, then 35, missed the entire 2011 season after neck surgery and was due a $28 million bonus if the club had decided to keep him. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Close
21 / 30
Peyton Manning accepts his Denver Broncos jersey from Broncos vice-president John Elway in Englewood, Colorado March 20, 2012, after the team and Manning agreed to a five-year, $96-million contract. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Peyton Manning accepts his Denver Broncos jersey from Broncos vice-president John Elway in Englewood, Colorado March 20, 2012, after the team and Manning agreed to a five-year, $96-million contract. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, March 20, 2012
Peyton Manning accepts his Denver Broncos jersey from Broncos vice-president John Elway in Englewood, Colorado March 20, 2012, after the team and Manning agreed to a five-year, $96-million contract. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
22 / 30
A fan holds up a picture of Peyton Manning in the Broncos game against the New Orleans Saints in Denver October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A fan holds up a picture of Peyton Manning in the Broncos game against the New Orleans Saints in Denver October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2012
A fan holds up a picture of Peyton Manning in the Broncos game against the New Orleans Saints in Denver October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
23 / 30
Peyton Manning calls the play out to his team against the Carolina Panthers during a game in Charlotte, North Carolina November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Peyton Manning calls the play out to his team against the Carolina Panthers during a game in Charlotte, North Carolina November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, November 11, 2012
Peyton Manning calls the play out to his team against the Carolina Panthers during a game in Charlotte, North Carolina November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
24 / 30
Peyton Manning celebrates after the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Peyton Manning celebrates after the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Peyton Manning celebrates after the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
25 / 30
Peyton Manning and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talk after the Broncos' AFC Championship game in Denver, Colorado, January 24, 2016. Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talk after the Broncos' AFC Championship game in Denver, Colorado, January 24, 2016. Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Peyton Manning and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talk after the Broncos' AFC Championship game in Denver, Colorado, January 24, 2016. Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
Close
26 / 30
Peyton Manning talks with Tiger Woods after the Colts game with the Miami Dolphins in Miami, Florida September 21, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Peyton Manning talks with Tiger Woods after the Colts game with the Miami Dolphins in Miami, Florida September 21, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2009
Peyton Manning talks with Tiger Woods after the Colts game with the Miami Dolphins in Miami, Florida September 21, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
27 / 30
Peyton Manning runs onto the field for warmups before Super Bowl XLVIII between the Broncos and Seattle Seahawks in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning runs onto the field for warmups before Super Bowl XLVIII between the Broncos and Seattle Seahawks in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2014
Peyton Manning runs onto the field for warmups before Super Bowl XLVIII between the Broncos and Seattle Seahawks in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Close
28 / 30
Peyton Manning signs autographs during the Colts' pre-game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Peyton Manning signs autographs during the Colts' pre-game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2011
Peyton Manning signs autographs during the Colts' pre-game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Close
29 / 30
Peyton Manning watches from the sidelines late in the Broncos game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Denver September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Peyton Manning watches from the sidelines late in the Broncos game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Denver September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2013
Peyton Manning watches from the sidelines late in the Broncos game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Denver September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Nancy Reagan: 1921 - 2016

Nancy Reagan: 1921 - 2016

Next Slideshows

Nancy Reagan: 1921 - 2016

Nancy Reagan: 1921 - 2016

Images from the life of former First Lady Nancy Reagan, who has passed away at age 94.

Mar 06 2016
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall marry

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch weds former supermodel Jerry Hall in London.

Mar 05 2016
Syria's fragile truce

Syria's fragile truce

Syria's truce is holding but remains fragile.

Mar 05 2016
The O.J. Simpson trial

The O.J. Simpson trial

Twenty years have passed since the trial of the century.

Mar 04 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast