Pictures | Fri Mar 21, 2014

Pharrell's hats

<p>Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 21, 2014

Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Musician Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen Lasichanh, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Musician Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen Lasichanh, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, March 21, 2014

Musician Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen Lasichanh, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Pharrell Williams performs at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Pharrell Williams performs at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, March 21, 2014

Pharrell Williams performs at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Musician Pharrell Williams poses at the second annual "Rebels With a Cause" gala at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Musician Pharrell Williams poses at the second annual "Rebels With a Cause" gala at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 21, 2014

Musician Pharrell Williams poses at the second annual "Rebels With a Cause" gala at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Singer Pharrell Williams performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Singer Pharrell Williams performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, March 21, 2014

Singer Pharrell Williams performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Pharrell Williams accepts the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk and Niles Rogers at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

Pharrell Williams accepts the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk and Niles Rogers at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 21, 2014

Pharrell Williams accepts the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk and Niles Rogers at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni

<p>Musician Pharrell Williams attends "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Musician Pharrell Williams attends "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Friday, March 21, 2014

Musician Pharrell Williams attends "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Pharrell Williams (R) and Jennifer Hudson perform at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons, honoring Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, in Beverly Hills, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Pharrell Williams (R) and Jennifer Hudson perform at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons, honoring Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, in Beverly Hills, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Friday, March 21, 2014

Pharrell Williams (R) and Jennifer Hudson perform at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons, honoring Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, in Beverly Hills, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Chris Brown in court

Chris Brown in court

Chris Brown in court

Chris Brown in court

A look back at the many court appearances of singer Chris Brown.

Mar 18 2014
Stars on the Walk of Fame

Stars on the Walk of Fame

Celebrities who have been honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

Mar 18 2014
Designed by L'Wren Scott

Designed by L'Wren Scott

Celebrities wearing creations by L'Wren Scott.

Mar 18 2014
L'Wren Scott found dead

L'Wren Scott found dead

The former model turned fashion designer, and longtime girlfriend to Mick Jagger, is found dead.

Mar 17 2014

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

