Pharrell's hats
Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen Lasichanh, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Musician Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen Lasichanh, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Pharrell Williams performs at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pharrell Williams performs at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Musician Pharrell Williams poses at the second annual "Rebels With a Cause" gala at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Pharrell Williams poses at the second annual "Rebels With a Cause" gala at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Pharrell Williams performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Singer Pharrell Williams performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Pharrell Williams accepts the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk and Niles Rogers at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Pharrell Williams accepts the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk and Niles Rogers at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni
Musician Pharrell Williams attends "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Musician Pharrell Williams attends "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Pharrell Williams (R) and Jennifer Hudson perform at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons, honoring Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, in Beverly Hills, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Pharrell Williams (R) and Jennifer Hudson perform at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons, honoring Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, in Beverly Hills, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Next Slideshows
Chris Brown in court
A look back at the many court appearances of singer Chris Brown.
Stars on the Walk of Fame
Celebrities who have been honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.
Designed by L'Wren Scott
Celebrities wearing creations by L'Wren Scott.
L'Wren Scott found dead
The former model turned fashion designer, and longtime girlfriend to Mick Jagger, is found dead.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.