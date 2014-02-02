Edition:
Philip Seymour Hoffman: 1967 - 2014

<p>Philip Seymour Hoffman poses on the red carpet during a screening for the movie The Master at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Philip Seymour Hoffman attends the premiere of the film A Most Wanted Man at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Philip Seymour Hoffman holds the Coppa Volpi for the Best Actor in the movie The Master at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

<p>Philip Seymour Hoffman poses during the photocall of the movie "The Master" at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Philip Seymour Hoffman, who stars as Oakland Athletics' manager Art Howe, poses for photographers as he arrives for the world premiere of the film Moneyball in Oakland, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>George Clooney, Paul Giamatti and Philip Seymour Hoffman pose during a photocall for the film The Ides of March at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>Philip Seymour Hoffman takes pictures as he arrives on the red carpet during a screening for the movie The Master at the 69th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Philip Seymour Hoffman attends a news conference to present his film Capote running out of competition at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

<p>Philip Seymour Hoffman, Paul Giamatti, Marisa Tomei and Evan Rachel Wood chat as they arrive at a news conference for their film "The Ides of March" at the 68th Venice Film Festival in Venice, August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>Philip Seymour Hoffman poses on the red carpet before the premiere of his new movie Radio Rock Revolution in Berlin, April 7, 2009. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke</p>

<p>Catherine Keener, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Michelle Williams and Samantha Morton pose during a photocall for the film Synecdoche, New York at the 61st Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2008. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

<p>Phillip Seymour Hoffman speaks after winning the best actor Oscar for his role in Capote at the 78th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Philip Seymour Hoffman accepts his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his work in the film Capote at the 12th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Philip Seymour Hoffman poses with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama for Capote at the 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2006. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Phillip Seymour Hoffman is congratulated after winning the best actor Oscar for his role in Capote by actor Hilary Swank at the 78th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 5, 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Philip Seymour Hoffman smiles during a photo call for the World Premiere of the film Mission Impossible III in Rome, April 24, 2006. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

<p>Phillip Seymour Hoffman poses at the 78th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 5, 2006. Hoffman won the award for best actor for his role in Capote. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Philip Seymour Hoffman receives his award for best male lead at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, March 4, 2006. Hoffman won for his role in Capote. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Philip Seymour Hoffman arrives at the 21st Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Marjorie Luke Theatre in Santa Barbara, February 11, 2006. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Philip Seymour Hoffman poses with his award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his work in the film Capote at the 12th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Greaves</p>

<p>Phillip Seymour Hoffman poses for photographers during a break in the New York Times Arts and Leisure Weekend discussions in New York January 6, 2006. REUTERS/Chip East</p>

<p>Philip Seymour Hoffman at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 24, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Philip Seymour Hoffman arrives at the premiere of State and Main at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, December 18, 2000. REUTERS/File</p>

