Philippine population problem

Antonio Cabiya-an (back, C), 48, and Liza Cabiya-an (L, holding baby), 39, pose for a picture with their 14 children, aged between 22 and 11 months outside their cramped one bedroom shanty in a slum community of Paco in Manila September 17, 2012. Pitting himself against the teachings of the country's powerful Catholic church, Philippine President Benigno Aquino, a Catholic like 80 percent of the population, has thrown his support behind a reproductive health bill that will, if passed, guarantee access to free birth control and promote sex education. REUTERS/Erik De Castro