Wed May 31, 2017

Philippines battles to retake city from Islamist rebels

A Philippine Marine fires his weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Government soldiers reach for children being carried down from a truck after they were rescued from their homes, as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of the city, in Papandayan village, Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A policeman stands on guard behind a window full of bullet holes as government soldiers assault the Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A government soldier carries a girl who was rescued along with twenty other residents as the government troops continue to assault the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A Philippine Marine fires a weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A government soldier and a rescuer carry children after they were rescued from their homes, as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of the city, in Papandayan village, Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A sniper bullet shatters a mirror during fighting between government soldiers and the Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A view of a fire caused by continued fighting between the government soldiers and the Maute group, in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A Philippine Marine runs for cover near the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A Philippine Air Force attack helicopter fires a rocket as they continue to assault the Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A view of the Maute group stronghold with an Islamic State flag in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Government soldiers fighting the Maute group watch a helicopter attack as they take a break inside a military camp in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Smoke billows at the site of fighting between government soldiers and Maute group, near a mosque in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A resident, displaced by fighting between government soldiers and the Maute group is helped being evacuated in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A woman displaced by fighting between government soldiers and Maute group rests near a cat at a makeshift evacuation centre in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Philippine Marines advance their positions as more soldiers reinforce to fight the Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
People stand on a roadside as billowing smoke is seen at the site of fighting between government soldiers and Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A rosary is pictured on the uniform of a government soldier fighting the Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
Children who were displaced due to fighting between government soldiers and the Maute militant group, look out from an evacuation centre in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
A man stands on the rooftop of his house overlooking smoke from burning houses in Marawi City due to fighting between government soldiers and the Maute militant group. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
A resident holds a white flag while talking to a government soldier in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
A government soldier fighting the Maute group takes up position in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A government soldier stops a woman at a military checkpoint in a residential neighborhood in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
A government soldier fighting the Maute group holds a weapon as he takes cover in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
Evacuees walk past a government soldier who is manning a checkpoint at a main street of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
An OV-10 bomber flies to drop bombs during a continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte comforts a woman as he visits the wake of soldiers killed in Marawi city during fighting with Muslims Maute group militants, in Iligan City. Malacanang Presidential Palace/via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Government troops are seen during an assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Residents walk on a grassy area to the evacuation center of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
A government soldier runs towards his colleague. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Residents walk with their belongings to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Government troops walk past a mosque before their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
A rosary is seen hanging on a vest of a government soldier while praying before their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Government troops pray before their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Government troops during an assault on insurgents. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Residents at the evacuation center. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Residents eat their meals at the evacuation center in Baloi, Lanao Del Norte. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
A wounded soldier on a military truck. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Evacuees watch government troops preparing for their assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
An armored personnel carrier and government troops prior to the assault. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
