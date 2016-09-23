Edition:
Philippines' deadly drug war

Funeral workers remove the masking tape wrapped around the head and the wrists of the body of a man, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Relatives weep on the body of a man, after police said, he got killed by policemen during a drug bust operation on illegal drugs "Shabu" (Meth) in Manila, Philippines August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A drug addict uses a glass water pipe to smoke shabu, or methamphetamine, at an undisclosed drug den in Manila, Philippines, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
The body of 22-year-old pedicab driver Eric Sison lies in a coffin in a Manila slum with a chick pacing across his casket, placed there in keeping with a local tradition to symbolically peck at the conscience of his killers, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa (C), together with police officers and officials from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) torch a stack of marijuana seized in a police operation against illegal drugs, during his visit to Camp Dangwa in La Trinidad, Benguet province, Philippines September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
Jennelyn Olaires, 26, cradles the body of her partner, who was killed on a street by a vigilante group, according to police, in a spate of drug related killings in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines July 23, 2016. A sign on a cardboard found near the body reads: "Pusher Ako", which translates to "I am a drug pusher." REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
A plain-clothes policeman inspects the bodies of two men, who were shot dead by police during a drug buy-bust operation, lying on a street in Pasig city, Metro Manila, Philippines September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Residents transport on a trolley two bodies of men, after police said they were killed by policemen after they fought back during an illegal drugs "Shabu" (Meth) operation in Manila, Philippines August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) investigation unit shows confiscated methamphetamine, known locally as Shabu, along with Philippines pesos seized from suspected drug pushers during an operation by the police in Quiapo city, metro Manila, Philippines July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
A revolver is seen in the hand of one of the three bodies of men lying on a street, who police said were gunned down in an armed encounter by policemen at a police checkpoint in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) burn some 6.9 million pesos ($147,059) worth of marijuana and shabu (also known as methamphetamine) in Camp Bado Dangwa, La Trinidad, Benguet, north of Manila November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Harley Palangchao

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent looks on as a worker places bags of illegal methamphetamine hydrochloride, known locally as "shabu", inside a chamber for disposal through the process of thermal decomposition at a waste management center in Trece Martires city, Cavite province, south of Manila November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
An Police Intelligence Officer (R) holds a confiscated pistol during a raid looking for firearms and illegal drugs "shabu" in a slum area in Metro Manila, Philippines May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operations officers inspect 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, known as Shabu, worth around 50 million pesos, found in an abandoned vehicle on a bridge in metro Manila, Philippines June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A policeman talks to a resident suspected to be involved in "Meth" drugs in in Pasay city, metro Manila in the Philippines September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Relatives of slain people take the oath at a Senate hearing investigating drug-related killings at the Senate headquarters in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Residents involved with illegal drugs wait for fellow surrenderees before taking a pledge that they will not use or sell "Shabu" (Meth) again after surrendering to police and government officials in Makati, metro Manila, Philippines, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Residents involved with illegal drugs take a pledge that they will not use or sell "Shabu" (Meth) again after surrendering to the police and government officials in Makati, metro Manila, Philippines, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Funeral workers carry the body of one of the five suspected drug pushers killed in a police operation in Quiapo city, metro Manila, Philippines July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A National Bureau of Investigation agent uses a metal grinder to open a vault that contained drugs and around 7 million pesos in cash during a raid at the home of a police officer and member of the drugs unit in metro Manila, Philippines May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A soldier and a policeman guard a "Shabu" (Meth) laboratory making equipment that was seized by government authorities, which drug enforcement officials said can make a daily production of about 100 kilos of "Meth", in a remote village in Arayat, Pampanga in northern Philippines September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, September 22, 2016
Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director General Ronald Dela Rosa and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Isidro Lapena (R), display to the members of the media plastic bags full of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as Shabu, during the destruction of confiscated illegal drugs at a waste management facility in Trece Martires town, Cavite, south of Manila July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Sachets of shabu, or methamphetamine (middle-lower part), is pictured among other drugs paraphernalia at an undisclosed drug den in Manila, Philippines June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
A bag of a methamphetamine, known as shabu, is shown by a National Bureau of Investigation agent after a raid on the home of a police officer and member of the anti-drugs unit in metro Manila, Philippines May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
The body of a man, with his head wrapped in a masking tape is pictured on a street, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines September 20, 2016. A sign on a piece of paper also found tied on the victim's head, "Talamak na Magnanakaw at Pusher Ako Magbago na Kayo" reads: I am a persistent thief and drug pusher, Better Change." REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
