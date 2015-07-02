Philippines ferry capsizes
Passengers of the capsized MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry (far L) are rescued by a tugboat of the Philippine coast guard near a port in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. The ferry carrying 189 passengers and crew capsized off the central...more
Rescuers try to calm a passenger who said his pregnant wife and two children are still missing after the MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry capsized in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mitzi Llanes
A body is carried by rescuers during a search and rescue operation following a ferry capsize in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon
Survivors of the capsized MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry wait at a ferry passenger area after they were rescued by members of the Philippine Coast Guard in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mitzi Llanes
Rescuers attend to the bodies of dead victims following the capsize of a ferry, inside an ambulance in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon
Rescuers carry the body of a dead victim following the capsize of a ferry, at a port in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon
