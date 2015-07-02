Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jul 2, 2015 | 11:13am EDT

Philippines ferry capsizes

Passengers of the capsized MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry (far L) are rescued by a tugboat of the Philippine coast guard near a port in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. The ferry carrying 189 passengers and crew capsized off the central Philippines in heavy waves on Thursday, killing at least 36 people but the majority of those on board were rescued, the coast guard and police said. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Rescuers try to calm a passenger who said his pregnant wife and two children are still missing after the MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry capsized in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mitzi Llanes

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A body is carried by rescuers during a search and rescue operation following a ferry capsize in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Survivors of the capsized MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry wait at a ferry passenger area after they were rescued by members of the Philippine Coast Guard in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mitzi Llanes

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Rescuers attend to the bodies of dead victims following the capsize of a ferry, inside an ambulance in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Rescuers try to calm a passenger who said his pregnant wife and two children are still missing after the MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry capsized in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mitzi Llanes

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Rescuers carry the body of a dead victim following the capsize of a ferry, at a port in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
