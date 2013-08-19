Edition:
United States
Philippines ferry disaster

<p>Survivors of a ferry disaster weep while looking for their missing relatives in Talisay, Cebu, in central Philippines August 17, 2013. The ferry sank on Friday, killing 38 people and leaving 82 missing, after a collision just outside the central port of Cebu with a cargo vessel owned by a company involved in the world's worst peacetime maritime disaster nearly 30 years ago. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Survivors of a ferry disaster weep while looking for their missing relatives in Talisay, Cebu, in central Philippines August 17, 2013. The ferry sank on Friday, killing 38 people and leaving 82 missing, after a collision just outside the central port of Cebu with a cargo vessel owned by a company involved in the world's worst peacetime maritime disaster nearly 30 years ago. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A nurse shows survivors the way to the hospital after they were rescued from a passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas before it sank in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A nurse shows survivors the way to the hospital after they were rescued from a passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas before it sank in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Philippine Navy men wait on their speed boats as divers look for the bodies in the passenger ferry that sunk 150 feet below in the seas off the waters in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Philippine Navy men wait on their speed boats as divers look for the bodies in the passenger ferry that sunk 150 feet below in the seas off the waters in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Rescuers retrieve a body at the site of a ferry disaster in the seas off the waters in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Rescuers retrieve a body at the site of a ferry disaster in the seas off the waters in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Rescuers carry a body that was retrieved at the site of a collision between a passenger ship, MV St. Thomas Aquinas, and a cargo vessel in Talisay, Cebu August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Rescuers carry a body that was retrieved at the site of a collision between a passenger ship, MV St. Thomas Aquinas, and a cargo vessel in Talisay, Cebu August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Survivors lying on a truck are assisted by a medical team to a hospital after they were rescued from a passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas before it sank in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Survivors lying on a truck are assisted by a medical team to a hospital after they were rescued from a passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas before it sank in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Survivors of the passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas that sank after colliding with a cargo ship, are ferried to a hospital in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vic Kintanar</p>

Survivors of the passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas that sank after colliding with a cargo ship, are ferried to a hospital in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vic Kintanar

<p>A woman holds her child in a hospital after they were rescued from a passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas before it sank in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vic Kintanar</p>

A woman holds her child in a hospital after they were rescued from a passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas before it sank in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vic Kintanar

<p>Coastguard rescuers ride a rubber boat past the damaged bow of the Sulpicio Express 7 cargo vessel, which collided with a ferry on Friday in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Coastguard rescuers ride a rubber boat past the damaged bow of the Sulpicio Express 7 cargo vessel, which collided with a ferry on Friday in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Rescuers search for survivors and bodies near a damaged cargo vessel, which collided with a ferry on Friday, in Talisay, Cebu August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Rescuers search for survivors and bodies near a damaged cargo vessel, which collided with a ferry on Friday, in Talisay, Cebu August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Survivors of a ferry disaster wait at the office of a ferry company while looking for their missing relatives in Talisay, Cebu, in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Survivors of a ferry disaster wait at the office of a ferry company while looking for their missing relatives in Talisay, Cebu, in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Survivors look for their missing relatives from lists of survivors after a ferry disaster in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Survivors look for their missing relatives from lists of survivors after a ferry disaster in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Residents hold pictures of their family members who were among those missing from Friday's ferry disaster in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Residents hold pictures of their family members who were among those missing from Friday's ferry disaster in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Fishermen assisting rescuers in their search for victims of Friday's ferry disaster paddle their boat near a life raft that serves as a marker where a passenger ferry sank, in the waters off Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Fishermen assisting rescuers in their search for victims of Friday's ferry disaster paddle their boat near a life raft that serves as a marker where a passenger ferry sank, in the waters off Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A private vessel sprays chemical to contain oil spill from a sunken ferry during Friday's disaster in the waters off Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A private vessel sprays chemical to contain oil spill from a sunken ferry during Friday's disaster in the waters off Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Forensic investigators examine the bodies recovered from a sunken passenger vessel in the waters off Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Forensic investigators examine the bodies recovered from a sunken passenger vessel in the waters off Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Forensic investigators count money found in the possession of a ferry disaster victim recovered in Cordova, Cebu in central Philippines August 19, 2013. The central Philippine province of Cebu, famous among divers around the world for its clear waters and coral reefs, declared a state of calamity on Monday as an oil slick from a ferry that sank late last week spread to about 20 percent of the coast. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Forensic investigators count money found in the possession of a ferry disaster victim recovered in Cordova, Cebu in central Philippines August 19, 2013. The central Philippine province of Cebu, famous among divers around the world for its clear waters and coral reefs, declared a state of calamity on Monday as an oil slick from a ferry that sank late last week spread to about 20 percent of the coast. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>Debris from Friday&rsquo;s disaster is seen as rescuers searching for victims depart from Talisay fish port in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Debris from Friday’s disaster is seen as rescuers searching for victims depart from Talisay fish port in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A slipper is seen among debris on the oil slick-affected coast in Cordova, Cebu in central Philippines August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A slipper is seen among debris on the oil slick-affected coast in Cordova, Cebu in central Philippines August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A resident holds a bag covered with oil she found on the oil slick-affected coast in Cordova, Cebu in central Philippines August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A resident holds a bag covered with oil she found on the oil slick-affected coast in Cordova, Cebu in central Philippines August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

