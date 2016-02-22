Photo finish at Daytona 500
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) beats NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (78) to win. Hamlin won the Daytona 500 in an electrifying photo-finish over Truex, the smallest margin in the 58-year history of the...more
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates winning. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
The crew of NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin celebrates after winning. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) and Joey Logano (22). Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (left) beats Martin Truex Jr. (78) to the finish line to win. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates winning the Daytona 500. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) puts his hand in concrete after winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates winning. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates with his girlfriend Jordan Fish and his daughter Taylor James after winning. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Chris Buescher (34) and Matt Dibenedetto (93) crash in turn one during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Chris Buescher (34) and Matt Dibenedetto (93) wreck in front of Carl Edwards (19) and Chase Elliott (24). Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates winning. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Grass flies as NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (24) spins and hits the infield grass. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The car of NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (not pictured) is towed into the garage after a wreck. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
The U.S. Air Force F-16 Thunderbirds perform a flyover during the national anthem. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates after winning. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (48) makes a pit stop. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Drivers past the start/finish line during the Daytona 500. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Florida Georgia Line perform before the Daytona 500. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
