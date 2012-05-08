Edition:
Photo focus: Illumination

<p>A trainer (top) and his female student box under a street light in Sydney May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Lit by the full moon, a U.S. soldier from Gator Company, 2-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade lights a cigarette at Michigan Base in the Pesh Valley in Afghanistan's Kunar Province August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>Buddhists carry candles while encircling Wat Dharmmakaya during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

<p>A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in the capital Pyongyang early October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

<p>Davina Costa, 73, illuminated by a candle sits in a house at Novo Horizonte city, northeastern of Brazil August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos</p>

<p>A Palestinian boy holds a candle during a rally in Gaza City, calling on Egyptian authorities to supply Gaza Strip with fuel and electricity March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters performs during "The Wall" tour at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

<p>A member of a catafalque party from 324 City of Randwick Squadron, Australian Air Force Cadets stands with a rifle in front of a cenotaph in eastern Sydney during an Anzac Day dawn service April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

<p>A pilgrim holds lit candles in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>The statue of Nefertiti (Nofretete) is pictured during a press preview at the 'Neues Museum' (New Museum) building in Berlin October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>President Barack Obama participates in a fundraiser for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in the Coliseum at Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Students from the Yermolov Cadet School line up during a training march outside the southern Russian city of Stavropol April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

<p>A giant light installation of the flag of Switzerland and a portrait of Adolf Guyer-Zeller, founder of the Jungfrau Railways, by Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter, illuminates the north face of the Jungfrau mountain, in the Bernese Oberland January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer</p>

<p>Burj Dubai tower, the world's tallest skyscraper, is lit by laser lights during its opening ceremony in Dubai January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Ana Marin</p>

<p>The National Grand Theatre stands surrounded by water in central Beijing September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>People watch a performance next to an umbrella at the 2011 Beijing Forest Music Festival near the Shuiguan section of the Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jonas Gustavsson is seen in the pre-game spotlight against the Pittsburgh Penguins before their NHL game in Toronto, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>A Kathakali dancer gets his make-up done ahead of his performance at a dance festival in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>A patient rests on a hospital bed before operation during "Operation Smile" at a hospital in Manila's Makati financial district October 26, 2009. Operation Smile aim to provide free surgery for about a hundred children inflicted with cleft lips, cleft palates, and other facial deformities over a period of five days in Makati. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

<p>A large crucifix is illuminated below the mountains as the sun sets in the Peloponnese area of Greece March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Peru's government declares a health alert along its northern coastline after at least 1,200 birds and an estimated 800 dolphins have washed up dead in the same...

Blind runner Irene Suarez, 24, trains for her second Paralympic competition.

Vienna's first cat cafe is open for business. Customers can interact with their five feline hosts, who all came from an animal shelter and now freely roam about...

The Lingerie Football League holds an exhibition match in Mexico City.

Pictures

Podcast