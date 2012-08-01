Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 1, 2012 | 10:30am EDT

Photo focus: Multiple exposures

<p>Sebastian Krimmer of Germany competes in the horizontal bar event during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Sebastian Krimmer of Germany competes in the horizontal bar event during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Sebastian Krimmer of Germany competes in the horizontal bar event during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
1 / 15
<p>Bruna Kuroiwa Yamamoto Leal of Brazil competes in the balance beam during the women's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Bruna Kuroiwa Yamamoto Leal of Brazil competes in the balance beam during the women's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Bruna Kuroiwa Yamamoto Leal of Brazil competes in the balance beam during the women's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 15
<p>Hungary's Aron Szilagyi (L) competes against Russia's Nikolay Kovalev during their men's sabre individual semifinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

Hungary's Aron Szilagyi (L) competes against Russia's Nikolay Kovalev during their men's sabre individual semifinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Hungary's Aron Szilagyi (L) competes against Russia's Nikolay Kovalev during their men's sabre individual semifinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 15
<p>Huang Qiushuang of China attends a gymnastics training session at the North Greenwich Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Huang Qiushuang of China attends a gymnastics training session at the North Greenwich Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Huang Qiushuang of China attends a gymnastics training session at the North Greenwich Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 15
<p>Louis Smith of Britain practices on the pommel horse during a training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Louis Smith of Britain practices on the pommel horse during a training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Louis Smith of Britain practices on the pommel horse during a training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
5 / 15
<p>Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Jonathan Horton of the U.S. attends a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
6 / 15
<p>Professional skateboarder Jordan Hoffart is shown in a multiple flash sequence doing an ollie air as he skates after sun set in Encinitas, California July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Professional skateboarder Jordan Hoffart is shown in a multiple flash sequence doing an ollie air as he skates after sun set in Encinitas, California July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Professional skateboarder Jordan Hoffart is shown in a multiple flash sequence doing an ollie air as he skates after sun set in Encinitas, California July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
7 / 15
<p>Lucija Zaninovic of Croatia (L, blue helmet) competes against Maieva Coutant of France during the Olympics 2012 Taekwondo test event at the ExCel centre in east London December 3, 2011. Picture taken using an in-camera multiple exposure technique. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Lucija Zaninovic of Croatia (L, blue helmet) competes against Maieva Coutant of France during the Olympics 2012 Taekwondo test event at the ExCel centre in east London December 3, 2011. Picture taken using an in-camera multiple exposure technique....more

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Lucija Zaninovic of Croatia (L, blue helmet) competes against Maieva Coutant of France during the Olympics 2012 Taekwondo test event at the ExCel centre in east London December 3, 2011. Picture taken using an in-camera multiple exposure technique. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
8 / 15
<p>Multiple exposure of Britain's Andy Murray serving to Spain's Fernando Verdasco during their ATP World Tour Finals tennis match at the 02 Arena in London November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Multiple exposure of Britain's Andy Murray serving to Spain's Fernando Verdasco during their ATP World Tour Finals tennis match at the 02 Arena in London November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Multiple exposure of Britain's Andy Murray serving to Spain's Fernando Verdasco during their ATP World Tour Finals tennis match at the 02 Arena in London November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
9 / 15
<p>Spain's Nuria Llagostera Vives serves the ball, in this multiple exposure, to Iveta Benesova of the Czech Republic during their Fed Cup tennis match in Brno February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

Spain's Nuria Llagostera Vives serves the ball, in this multiple exposure, to Iveta Benesova of the Czech Republic during their Fed Cup tennis match in Brno February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Spain's Nuria Llagostera Vives serves the ball, in this multiple exposure, to Iveta Benesova of the Czech Republic during their Fed Cup tennis match in Brno February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
10 / 15
<p>Germaine Mason of Britain clears the bar during the men's high jump athletics final of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Germaine Mason of Britain clears the bar during the men's high jump athletics final of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Germaine Mason of Britain clears the bar during the men's high jump athletics final of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium August 19, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
11 / 15
<p>Multiple exposure of phases of a total solar eclipse in the town of Valledupar in the northern coast of Colombia in 1998. REUTERS/Jose Gomez</p>

Multiple exposure of phases of a total solar eclipse in the town of Valledupar in the northern coast of Colombia in 1998. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Multiple exposure of phases of a total solar eclipse in the town of Valledupar in the northern coast of Colombia in 1998. REUTERS/Jose Gomez

Close
12 / 15
<p>A lunar eclipse is seen over the Asparuhov bridge in the Black Sea port of Varna in 1996. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A lunar eclipse is seen over the Asparuhov bridge in the Black Sea port of Varna in 1996. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

A lunar eclipse is seen over the Asparuhov bridge in the Black Sea port of Varna in 1996. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 15
<p>Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roger Clemens throws a seventh inning pitch against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium during his 200th career win in 1997. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roger Clemens throws a seventh inning pitch against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium during his 200th career win in 1997. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roger Clemens throws a seventh inning pitch against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium during his 200th career win in 1997. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
14 / 15
<p>Romanian gymnast Lavinia Milosovici going through her routine in preparation for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Romanian gymnast Lavinia Milosovici going through her routine in preparation for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, August 01, 2012

Romanian gymnast Lavinia Milosovici going through her routine in preparation for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Leaning Colosseum of Rome

Leaning Colosseum of Rome

Next Slideshows

Leaning Colosseum of Rome

Leaning Colosseum of Rome

The ancient Colosseum of Rome, where gladiators fought for their lives, is slanting about 16 inches lower on the south side than on the north, and authorities...

Jul 31 2012
India in the dark

India in the dark

Half of India's 1.2 billion people are without power in the country's second major blackout in as many days.

Jul 31 2012
Royalty at the Games

Royalty at the Games

Royals in the crowd at the London Olympic Games.

Jul 31 2012
Olympic tattoos

Olympic tattoos

Athletes' tattoos are sported during the Games.

Jul 30 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast