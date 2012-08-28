Edition:
Photo focus: Time

<p>A purse containing the latest issue of Time magazine, with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney on the cover, is seen during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>A newsmagazine cover featuring Barack Obama is held up by a supporter among banners during a rally attended by Obama in Chicago, February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>U.S. Army machine gunner Specialist John Stevens of the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment reads a cover story on Time magazine's "Person of the Year", the American soldier in Iraq, while securing a Baghdad post office for a ministerial press conference January 10, 2004. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>Mehmet Ali Agca, the man who tried to kill Pope John Paul II, displays an issue of Time Magazine with a cover picture showing him with the late pope during a news conference in Istanbul March 29, 2010. Agca was released from prison in Ankara on January 18, 2010, nearly 30 years after the assassination attempt on St. Peter's Square. Agca served 19 years in an Italian prison for the attack, before being pardoned on the pope's initiative in 2000 and extradited to serve a sentence in Turkey for crimes including the 1979 murder of a newspaper editor. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

<p>A Filipino Muslim businessman shouts "Jihad" while holding a Time magazine with Osama Bin Laden on its cover, during an anti-U.S. protest in the southern Philippine city of Marawi October 9, 2001. REUTERS/Bobby Timonera/Mindanews </p>

<p>Romanian Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comaneci holds the "Legendary Champions" trophy, that was awarded by the Romanian presidency on Friday, as she stands in front of the August 1976 Time magazine cover in Bucharest September 15, 2006. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

<p>Karl Taro Greenfeld, the newly appointed editor of the Asian edition of Time magazine, talks on the phone at his Hong Kong office. With his pony tail, trendy clothes and candour about former drug abuse, the 37-year-old Greenfeld, who was born in Kobe, Japan and grew up in Los Angeles, may appear more at home in New York's wild and varied media set than in button-up Asia. Picture taken March 29, 2002. REUTERS/Kin Cheung </p>

<p>Supporters of the now defunct Thai Rak Thai party wear t-shirts printed with the cover of Time magazine during a news conference at the party headquarters in Bangkok May 31, 2007. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

<p>People hold a placard depicting the cover of Time Magazine and representing Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi outside Chigi palace in Rome November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

<p>Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean signs his autograph on the cover of TIME magazine featuring his photograph at Milwaukee International Airport late August 23, 2003 after landing there on his chartered plane dubbed the "Grassroots Express". REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

