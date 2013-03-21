Photo focus: Water abstractions
A boy enjoys a water chute in an Aqua arena in Mogyorod near Budapest July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A couple stand at illuminated Plac Baczynskiego in Tychy, southern Poland, December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Radoslaw Kazmierczak/Agencja Gazeta
A fallen autumn leaf rests with raindrops on the bonnet of a Jaguar car in London October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A man takes a picture of the Rhine Falls in the town of Neuhausen south of Schaffhausen, Switzerland, May 6, 2008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A droplet of water falls from an ice covered branch in Newark, Delaware, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
An aerial view shows oil that seeped from a well operated by Chevron at Frade, on the waters in Campos Basin in Rio de Janeiro state November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Rogerio Santana/Handout
The right hand of a young visitor is silhouetted against a jellyfish exhibition hall at the Ocean Park aquarium-amusement complex in Hong Kong January 20, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile
A one Euro coin is displayed in water over a map showing Greece in this picture illustration taken in Munich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Balinese Hindu devotees gathering on the Tanah Lot temple are reflected on a puddle of sea water near Tabanan on Indonesia's resort island of Bali for the celebration of the temple anniversary May 29, 2010. Picture rotated 180 degrees. ...more
Office buildings are pictured through a skylight covered in water from a rain shower in downtown Tokyo June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A boy stands beneath a waterfall in a swimming pool at a park in Itupeva, Sao Paulo January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Almeida
Dancers perform on a transparent overhead water stage during a media preview and dress rehearsal for the Fuerzabruta (Brute Force) show, created by Diqui James of Argentina, in Taipei December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Seven-year-old polar bear Commander Sedov shakes off water in his pool at the Royev Ruchey zoo while playing with a ball in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A coffee pot filled with water acts as a lens to depict Lumpini Park in Bangkok August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Rain drops on a car window reflects a man walking past a stock index board in Tokyo August 10, 2009. The image was rotated 180 degree. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man swims in a pool inside a condominium in Singapore March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
An artist performs during the Waterwall show in Lisbon August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
An aerial view of a natural lake fed by a spring in the Amazon River basin near Manaus, Brazil, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ivan Canabrava
Police boats speed up during a presentation for the media in the Baltic sea on the waterfront of the venue for the upcoming G8 summit in Heiligendamm, Germany, May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A rowing boat floats as clouds are reflected on Loch Linnhe in Fort William, western Scotland, May 12, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples
