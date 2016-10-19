Edition:
Photographer Juda Ngwenya's portfolio of work

Friends carry the coffin of child activist Stompie Seipei in Tumahole, South Africa February 25, 1989. Seipei was at the center of a scandal involving anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Mandela and her private bodyguards, three of whom were accused of killing the youth. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

African National Congress (ANC) President Nelson Mandela raises his arm after casting his ballot at Ohlange High school in Inanda near Durban April 27, 1994. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

A boy dressed as a traditional Zulu warrior attends the launching ceremony of the African Union (AU) at the ABSA stadium in Durban July 9, 2002. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Dirk Hannekom, one of the 22 white rightwingers charged with seeking to topple the black-led government in the country's first major treason case since the end of apartheid, looks out of police van window on his way into Pretoria High Court, May 19, 2003. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Dirk Hannekom, one of the 22 white rightwingers charged with seeking to topple the black-led government in the country's first major treason case since the end of apartheid, looks out of police van window on his way into Pretoria High Court, May 19, 2003. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

A Mozambican soldier runs with a child through flood water towards a helicopter in the central district of Cocorico March 2, 2001. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

A Zimbabwean war veteran locks the gates of murdered farmer David Stevens' farm, in Macheke April 17, 2000. The farm was occupied at the time by Zimbabwean war veterans who are accused of Stevens' kidnap and murder. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Inkatha Freedom Party members attend an election campaign rally at Alexandra township stadium May 9, 1999. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

South African police carry the body of a man who was shot dead by unknown gunmen at the Mandela Squatter Camp in Kathlehong east of Johannesburg during the local government elections, December 5, 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

African National Congress deputy president Nelson Mandela and his wife Winnie visit his family grave in his home village of Qunu April 26, 1990. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Wife of the former South African [President Nelson Mandela], Winnie Madikizela Mandela (C), led a march during a " Women's Day" rally in Pretoria August 9, 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Two school children dreaming of stardom play soccer with an old weathered ball in the yard of a Soweto school June 12, as South Africans await their team's first-ever match in the World Cup finals. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Prostitutes wait at a bar in a plush northern suburb of Johannesburg August 22, 2002. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Nigerian men on A motorcycle drive by a body in the northern city of Kaduna on November 22, 2002, after rioting youths torched houses and churches. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

South Africa's former President Nelson Mandela smiles as he announces the upcoming "46664" concert in Johannesburg, October 1, 2007. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Thousands of people listen to President Nelson Mandela at a stadium in Lesotho's capital on July 13, 1995. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

A young rebel of Liberians United for Reconciliation and Democracy (LURD) waits at the New Bridge in Monrovia August 9, 2003. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Former South African president Nelson Mandela (C), Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini (L) and Minister of Home Affairs Mangosuthu Buthelezi (R) wear traditional Zulu and Xhosa clothes during the wedding of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini 's daughter, Princess Nandi December 7, 2002. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Former South African president Nelson Mandela (C), Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini (L) and Minister of Home Affairs Mangosuthu Buthelezi (R) wear traditional Zulu and Xhosa clothes during the wedding of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini 's daughter, Princess Nandi December 7, 2002. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

A traditional praise singer cheers President Nelson Mandela as he addresses a rally April 27, 1995 celebrating the first anniversary of South Africa's democracy. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

A student doctor conducts an eye test at Kimberley train station in South Africa June 29, 2004. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Displaced Nigerians, surrounded by their belongongs, await transport to take them from the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna, November 25, 2002. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Young South African boys, survivors of a traditional initiation ceremony receive medical care before being transported to hospital June 25, 2002. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Liberians United for Reconciliation and Democracy (LURD) rebel fighters sing and dance near the main New Bridge in Monrovia August 12, 2003. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Nkosi Johnson, 11, who has Aids addresses the XIII International Aids Conference at Kingsmead cricket stadium July 9, 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Former South African President Nelson Mandela (R) addresses members of the media at Kimberly prison yard after he met Andrew Babeile (2L, with flowers), along with Premier Manne Dipico (C), September 14, 2001. Babeile was sentenced to three years imprisonment after stabbing an fellow white student in Vryburg early this year. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Former South African President Nelson Mandela (R) addresses members of the media at Kimberly prison yard after he met Andrew Babeile (2L, with flowers), along with Premier Manne Dipico (C), September 14, 2001. Babeile was sentenced to three years imprisonment after stabbing an fellow white student in Vryburg early this year. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

The first contingent of Nigerian troops arrives at the Monrovia international airport in Liberia, August 4, 2003. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Zimbabwe opposition Movement for democrtic Change supporters cheering at an election rally in Mabutweni township. Zimbabwe opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) supporters cheer at an election rally in Mabutweni township near Bulawayo at the White City stadium, March 26, 2005. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Zimbabwe opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) supporters cheer at an election rally in Mabutweni township near Bulawayo at the White City stadium, March 26, 2005. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

African National Congress President Nelson Mandela escorts his daughter Zinzi to church October 24, 1992. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Liberia's Charles Taylor boards a Nigerian aircraft at Monrovia's Robert International airport after resigning as president and handing over to his deputy, Moses Blah August 11, 2003. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

South Africa's President Nelson Mandela (L), defying U.S. objections to his visit, walks with Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi October 22, 1997 in Tripoli. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Nelson Mandela and former second Deputy President F.W. de Klerk hold their hands high as they address a huge crowd of people in front of the Union Building after the first presidential inauguration on May 10, 1994. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

