Photojournalist of the year: Damir Sagolj

A gun is placed inside a plastic bag as police investigate around the bodies of two men killed in Manila, Philippines early October 29, 2016. According to the police, the guns and sachet containing what is believed to be the drug shabu...more

A gun is placed inside a plastic bag as police investigate around the bodies of two men killed in Manila, Philippines early October 29, 2016. According to the police, the guns and sachet containing what is believed to be the drug shabu (Metamphetamine Hydrochloride) were found with the two men who were shot dead after trying to speed away from a police checkpoint. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close