Photojournalist of the year: Damir Sagolj
A subway worker walks away after a train departed the station in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Heavy rain pours as the body of a man killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles is left in a narrow alley in Manila, Philippines early October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Armed security forces take a part in a drug raid, in Manila, Philippines, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kasandra Kate (C), 12, cries next to the coffin of her father Verigilio Mirano during his funeral at Navotas Public Cemetery in Manila, Philippines October 14, 2016. According to a family member, Mirano, who was using drugs but stopped after Rodrigo...more
Cameramen take position atop one of buildings in the capital's main ceremonial square during a mass rally and parade, a day after the ruling party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years by elevating him to party chairman, in Pyongyang, North...more
Inmates sleep in the open at Quezon City Jail in Manila, Philippines, November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Fireworks explode over participants in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Participants carry torches during a torchlight procession in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir...more
People look inside and take a pictures of a room in which five people were killed in Manila, Philippines early November 1, 2016. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people inside a house that is a known drug den....more
A policeman investigates at the site where a 17 year old girl and a 21 year old man were killed by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen in an alley in Manila, Philippines early October 26, 2016. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading...more
A girl and a woman sit inside the car as firecrackers and fireworks explode celebrating the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year of Monkey in Beijing just before midnight February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Simone Biles of the U.S. during the women's team final at the Rio Olympics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A gun is placed inside a plastic bag as police investigate around the bodies of two men killed in Manila, Philippines early October 29, 2016. According to the police, the guns and sachet containing what is believed to be the drug shabu...more
A funeral parlour worker dresses Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila, Philippines October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A migrant worker shows a banner inside a building that is under construction as a part of the Zixia Garden development complex in Qianan, Tangshan City, Hebei province, China January 28, 2016. The banner, which workers claim authorities told them not...more
A funeral parlour worker, whose hands are bloodied from carrying bodies of killed people, rests against the wall of a house in Manila, Philippines early November 1, 2016. According to police and witnesses, unknown masked gunmen killed five people...more
A 17 year old girl lays dead next to her doll after she and her friend were killed by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen, in an alley in Manila, Philippines early October 26, 2016. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading "Tulak ka, hayop...more
People look from inside a store as police investigate near the body of a man killed by unknown gunmen in Manila, Philippines early October 18, 2016. A sign on a cardboard reading "Pusher Ako, Wag Tularan", which translates to "I am a (drug) pusher,...more
A vendor waits for customers at the shop inside the international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The mother and other relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, mourn by his coffin during his funeral in Manila, Philippines October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Girls play guitars at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers wearing traditional clothes take pictures of themselves as they wait for delegations to arrive for traditional nomadic Naadam festival performance during the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit just outside Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 15,...more
Girls play in central Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A performer holds an umbrella as she and others wait for their turn to go onto the stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Monkey, is celebrated in Beijing, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A cross hangs from the neck of an onlooker at the scene where a man was killed by unknown gunmen in Manila, Philippines early October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Onlookers gather as police investigate the scene around a body of a man killed by unknown gunmen in Manila, Philippines early October 18, 2016. A sign on a cardboard found near the body reads, "Pusher Ako, Wag Tularan", which translates to "I am a...more
Kasandra Kate, 12, cries over the open coffin of her father Verigilio Mirano during his funeral at Navotas Public Cemetery in Manila, Philippines October 14, 2016. According to a family member, Mirano, who was using drugs but stopped after Rodrigo...more
A woman covered in blood holds her head after her husband was shot dead by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles in Manila, Philippines late October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman working at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill fixes a machine during a government organised visit for foreign reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Blood remains on the floor of a room where a Noberto Maderal was killed during a drug-related police operation in Manila, Philippines October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
