Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Feb 26, 2012 | 6:00pm EST

Photos of the week

<p>An anti-government protestor carries another injured protestor during clashes with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

An anti-government protestor carries another injured protestor during clashes with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, February 26, 2012

An anti-government protestor carries another injured protestor during clashes with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
1 / 20
<p>A monk reacts as he participates in a debate as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations at a temple in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province, China, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A monk reacts as he participates in a debate as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations at a temple in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province, China, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A monk reacts as he participates in a debate as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations at a temple in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province, China, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
2 / 20
<p>Trapped passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour are seen in a coach in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders</p>

Trapped passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour are seen in a coach in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Trapped passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour are seen in a coach in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

Close
3 / 20
<p>Statues of Buddhist monks are lined near a temple in Payathonzu, near the Burmese border with Thailand, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

Statues of Buddhist monks are lined near a temple in Payathonzu, near the Burmese border with Thailand, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Statues of Buddhist monks are lined near a temple in Payathonzu, near the Burmese border with Thailand, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
4 / 20
<p>A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
5 / 20
<p>Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, who claims to be the world shortest man standing at a height of 22 inches (56 centimeters), washes his face at a hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, who claims to be the world shortest man standing at a height of 22 inches (56 centimeters), washes his face at a hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, who claims to be the world shortest man standing at a height of 22 inches (56 centimeters), washes his face at a hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
6 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A model presents a creation at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
7 / 20
<p>Afghan policemen march towards protesters during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Afghan policemen march towards protesters during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Afghan policemen march towards protesters during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
8 / 20
<p>Revellers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, Brazil, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Revellers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, Brazil, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Revellers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, Brazil, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
9 / 20
<p>The bare feet of a body are seen after the corpse was reviewed by relatives at a morgue in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

The bare feet of a body are seen after the corpse was reviewed by relatives at a morgue in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Sunday, February 26, 2012

The bare feet of a body are seen after the corpse was reviewed by relatives at a morgue in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
10 / 20
<p>Soldiers apply camouflage paint to girls at the "The great strength of Mexico" army exhibition in Mexico City, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

Soldiers apply camouflage paint to girls at the "The great strength of Mexico" army exhibition in Mexico City, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Soldiers apply camouflage paint to girls at the "The great strength of Mexico" army exhibition in Mexico City, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
11 / 20
<p>Young members of The North Side Skull and Bone Gang rest at a church doorway on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

Young members of The North Side Skull and Bone Gang rest at a church doorway on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Young members of The North Side Skull and Bone Gang rest at a church doorway on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

Close
12 / 20
<p>Security personnel inspect the site behind the body of a gunman following a gunfight in the southern province of Pattani, Thailand, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom </p>

Security personnel inspect the site behind the body of a gunman following a gunfight in the southern province of Pattani, Thailand, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Security personnel inspect the site behind the body of a gunman following a gunfight in the southern province of Pattani, Thailand, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Close
13 / 20
<p>A truck is seen among the garbage in the city dump near Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A truck is seen among the garbage in the city dump near Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A truck is seen among the garbage in the city dump near Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
14 / 20
<p>Miami Heats LeBron James dunks during the first quarter of the Heats game against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Cleveland, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk </p>

Miami Heats LeBron James dunks during the first quarter of the Heats game against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Cleveland, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Miami Heats LeBron James dunks during the first quarter of the Heats game against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Cleveland, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Close
15 / 20
<p>A woman goes into a nervous breakdown as relatives of the victims of the February 14 Comayagua prison blaze clash with riot police while trying to enter a morgue to identify bodies in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

A woman goes into a nervous breakdown as relatives of the victims of the February 14 Comayagua prison blaze clash with riot police while trying to enter a morgue to identify bodies in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A woman goes into a nervous breakdown as relatives of the victims of the February 14 Comayagua prison blaze clash with riot police while trying to enter a morgue to identify bodies in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
16 / 20
<p>A devotee dips herself at the Bagmati River while offering prayer on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A devotee dips herself at the Bagmati River while offering prayer on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A devotee dips herself at the Bagmati River while offering prayer on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
17 / 20
<p>Stylists apply make up for a model backstage before the Francesco Scognamiglio's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Stylists apply make up for a model backstage before the Francesco Scognamiglio's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Stylists apply make up for a model backstage before the Francesco Scognamiglio's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
18 / 20
<p>A member of a rival team fights with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

A member of a rival team fights with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Sunday, February 26, 2012

A member of a rival team fights with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
19 / 20
<p>Musicians take part in the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Mainz, Germany, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Musicians take part in the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Mainz, Germany, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, February 26, 2012

Musicians take part in the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Mainz, Germany, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 25 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos of the past week.

Feb 26 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 24 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 23 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast