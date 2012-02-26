Photos of the week
An anti-government protestor carries another injured protestor during clashes with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An anti-government protestor carries another injured protestor during clashes with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A monk reacts as he participates in a debate as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations at a temple in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province, China, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A monk reacts as he participates in a debate as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations at a temple in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province, China, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Trapped passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour are seen in a coach in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders
Trapped passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour are seen in a coach in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders
Statues of Buddhist monks are lined near a temple in Payathonzu, near the Burmese border with Thailand, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Statues of Buddhist monks are lined near a temple in Payathonzu, near the Burmese border with Thailand, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, who claims to be the world shortest man standing at a height of 22 inches (56 centimeters), washes his face at a hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, who claims to be the world shortest man standing at a height of 22 inches (56 centimeters), washes his face at a hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A model presents a creation at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model presents a creation at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Afghan policemen march towards protesters during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan policemen march towards protesters during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Revellers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, Brazil, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revellers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, Brazil, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The bare feet of a body are seen after the corpse was reviewed by relatives at a morgue in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The bare feet of a body are seen after the corpse was reviewed by relatives at a morgue in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Soldiers apply camouflage paint to girls at the "The great strength of Mexico" army exhibition in Mexico City, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Soldiers apply camouflage paint to girls at the "The great strength of Mexico" army exhibition in Mexico City, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Young members of The North Side Skull and Bone Gang rest at a church doorway on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Young members of The North Side Skull and Bone Gang rest at a church doorway on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Security personnel inspect the site behind the body of a gunman following a gunfight in the southern province of Pattani, Thailand, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Security personnel inspect the site behind the body of a gunman following a gunfight in the southern province of Pattani, Thailand, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
A truck is seen among the garbage in the city dump near Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A truck is seen among the garbage in the city dump near Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Miami Heats LeBron James dunks during the first quarter of the Heats game against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Cleveland, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Miami Heats LeBron James dunks during the first quarter of the Heats game against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Cleveland, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
A woman goes into a nervous breakdown as relatives of the victims of the February 14 Comayagua prison blaze clash with riot police while trying to enter a morgue to identify bodies in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more
A woman goes into a nervous breakdown as relatives of the victims of the February 14 Comayagua prison blaze clash with riot police while trying to enter a morgue to identify bodies in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A devotee dips herself at the Bagmati River while offering prayer on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee dips herself at the Bagmati River while offering prayer on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Stylists apply make up for a model backstage before the Francesco Scognamiglio's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Stylists apply make up for a model backstage before the Francesco Scognamiglio's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A member of a rival team fights with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A member of a rival team fights with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Musicians take part in the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Mainz, Germany, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Musicians take part in the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Mainz, Germany, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our best photos of the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.