Pictures | Fri Mar 2, 2012 | 6:45pm EST

Photos of the week

<p>Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria about 4.8km (3 miles) southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria about 4.8km (3 miles) southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, March 02, 2012

Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria about 4.8km (3 miles) southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Riot police remove a protester from the Occupy encampment on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. Bailiffs, backed by riot police, evicted British anti-capitalism activists from a protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in London in the early hours of Tuesday morning. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Riot police remove a protester from the Occupy encampment on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. Bailiffs, backed by riot police, evicted British anti-capitalism activists from a protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in London in the early hours of Tuesday morning. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, March 02, 2012

Riot police remove a protester from the Occupy encampment on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral in London February 28, 2012. Bailiffs, backed by riot police, evicted British anti-capitalism activists from a protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in London in the early hours of Tuesday morning. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Students and parents gather outside a memorial remembering the victims of the Chardon High school shootings before returning to school for the first time since the shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 1, 2012. Three students were killed and two others wounded by suspect TJ Lane in Monday's shooting rampage at the Ohio high school. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Students and parents gather outside a memorial remembering the victims of the Chardon High school shootings before returning to school for the first time since the shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 1, 2012. Three students were killed and two others wounded by suspect TJ Lane in Monday's shooting rampage at the Ohio high school. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, March 02, 2012

Students and parents gather outside a memorial remembering the victims of the Chardon High school shootings before returning to school for the first time since the shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 1, 2012. Three students were killed and two others wounded by suspect TJ Lane in Monday's shooting rampage at the Ohio high school. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Chieko Takeyama (L), a makeup artist, puts final touches to the hair of Katsuko Abe, who is holding her dog Kaede, before getting her portrait taken as part of the 3.11 Portrait Project at the Midorigaoka temporary shelter in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture in the Tohuku region, December 17, 2011. The 3.11 Portrait Project was conceived by photographer Nobuyuki Kobayashi who, with the help of hair and makeup artists and other volunteers, takes portraits of earthquake survivors in Tohoku, many of whom lost all of their family pictures in the March 11, 2011 disaster. The portraits are then sent to schoolchildren from non-disaster areas, who frame the portraits and send them back to the survivors along with personal messages of support. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao </p>

Chieko Takeyama (L), a makeup artist, puts final touches to the hair of Katsuko Abe, who is holding her dog Kaede, before getting her portrait taken as part of the 3.11 Portrait Project at the Midorigaoka temporary shelter in Koriyama, Fukushima...more

Friday, March 02, 2012

Chieko Takeyama (L), a makeup artist, puts final touches to the hair of Katsuko Abe, who is holding her dog Kaede, before getting her portrait taken as part of the 3.11 Portrait Project at the Midorigaoka temporary shelter in Koriyama, Fukushima prefecture in the Tohuku region, December 17, 2011. The 3.11 Portrait Project was conceived by photographer Nobuyuki Kobayashi who, with the help of hair and makeup artists and other volunteers, takes portraits of earthquake survivors in Tohoku, many of whom lost all of their family pictures in the March 11, 2011 disaster. The portraits are then sent to schoolchildren from non-disaster areas, who frame the portraits and send them back to the survivors along with personal messages of support. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

<p>Femen activist Inna Shevchenko sits with her computer in an apartment in Kiev, February 20, 2012. Inna, 21, from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, who graduated from the Journalism School of the National University, rents a room in Kiev. Ukrainian activist group Femen is famous for holding topless protests in Ukraine and abroad demonstrating for women's rights. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

Femen activist Inna Shevchenko sits with her computer in an apartment in Kiev, February 20, 2012. Inna, 21, from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, who graduated from the Journalism School of the National University, rents a room in Kiev. Ukrainian...more

Friday, March 02, 2012

Femen activist Inna Shevchenko sits with her computer in an apartment in Kiev, February 20, 2012. Inna, 21, from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, who graduated from the Journalism School of the National University, rents a room in Kiev. Ukrainian activist group Femen is famous for holding topless protests in Ukraine and abroad demonstrating for women's rights. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>An employee of a fast food stand takes a picture with his phone of a exotic dancer waiting to pay during the Sex and Entertainment 2012 adult exhibition at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

An employee of a fast food stand takes a picture with his phone of a exotic dancer waiting to pay during the Sex and Entertainment 2012 adult exhibition at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Friday, March 02, 2012

An employee of a fast food stand takes a picture with his phone of a exotic dancer waiting to pay during the Sex and Entertainment 2012 adult exhibition at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A member of the national weightlifting team trains as he prepares to compete with other athletes for the selection of the Olympics team in Khartoum February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah </p>

A member of the national weightlifting team trains as he prepares to compete with other athletes for the selection of the Olympics team in Khartoum February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Friday, March 02, 2012

A member of the national weightlifting team trains as he prepares to compete with other athletes for the selection of the Olympics team in Khartoum February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Laborers pull an iron rope before separating a portion of a ship into scrap metal at Gaddani ship breaking yard, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi November 25, 2011. Pakistan is full of dangers, with tens of thousands of victims of suicide bombings, sectarian violence and ethnic bloodshed which make big headlines across the world. There is another less dramatic, but dark, side of the South Asian nation that rarely captures attention -- the large number of impoverished people forced to endure horrible conditions at work to survive. Fifteen thousand of them risk their lives every day, tearing down ships at Gaddani beach on the Arabian Sea coast, a 10 km-long death trap. They earn as little as $4 a day. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro </p>

Laborers pull an iron rope before separating a portion of a ship into scrap metal at Gaddani ship breaking yard, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi November 25, 2011. Pakistan is full of dangers, with tens of thousands of victims of suicide...more

Friday, March 02, 2012

Laborers pull an iron rope before separating a portion of a ship into scrap metal at Gaddani ship breaking yard, about 60 km (37 miles) from Karachi November 25, 2011. Pakistan is full of dangers, with tens of thousands of victims of suicide bombings, sectarian violence and ethnic bloodshed which make big headlines across the world. There is another less dramatic, but dark, side of the South Asian nation that rarely captures attention -- the large number of impoverished people forced to endure horrible conditions at work to survive. Fifteen thousand of them risk their lives every day, tearing down ships at Gaddani beach on the Arabian Sea coast, a 10 km-long death trap. They earn as little as $4 a day. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>An empty shopping cart is seen outside a closed Toy R Us store in Northfield a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

An empty shopping cart is seen outside a closed Toy R Us store in Northfield a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, March 02, 2012

An empty shopping cart is seen outside a closed Toy R Us store in Northfield a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Winner of best supporting actress, Octavia Spencer, from "The Help" and winner of best actress for "The Iron Lady," Meryl Streep, are seen during the Governors Ball following the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Winner of best supporting actress, Octavia Spencer, from "The Help" and winner of best actress for "The Iron Lady," Meryl Streep, are seen during the Governors Ball following the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, March 02, 2012

Winner of best supporting actress, Octavia Spencer, from "The Help" and winner of best actress for "The Iron Lady," Meryl Streep, are seen during the Governors Ball following the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>South Sudanese children wait at a train station in Khartoum March 1, 2012, to be transported to Wau in South Sudan. The United Nations and Sudanese government, as part of an agreement, have been organizing trips to transport South Sudanese nationals to South Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah </p>

South Sudanese children wait at a train station in Khartoum March 1, 2012, to be transported to Wau in South Sudan. The United Nations and Sudanese government, as part of an agreement, have been organizing trips to transport South Sudanese nationals to South Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Friday, March 02, 2012

South Sudanese children wait at a train station in Khartoum March 1, 2012, to be transported to Wau in South Sudan. The United Nations and Sudanese government, as part of an agreement, have been organizing trips to transport South Sudanese nationals to South Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Physically disabled Liu Wei practises modern dance with her partner at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. Two times a week, a group of 42 dancers including 24 women with physical disabilities, mostly between the ages of 21 and 62, from the commonwealth organization of the Beijing Disabled Dance Team practice modern dance using wheelchairs since 2009, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Physically disabled Liu Wei practises modern dance with her partner at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. Two times a week, a group of 42 dancers including 24 women with physical disabilities, mostly between the ages of...more

Friday, March 02, 2012

Physically disabled Liu Wei practises modern dance with her partner at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. Two times a week, a group of 42 dancers including 24 women with physical disabilities, mostly between the ages of 21 and 62, from the commonwealth organization of the Beijing Disabled Dance Team practice modern dance using wheelchairs since 2009, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A worker pulls cabling during the clean up at St. Joseph's Catholic Church which was destroyed by tornado damage in Ridgway, Illinois, March 1, 2012. Powerful storms that spawned tornadoes ripped through the U.S. Midwest on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people, including six in Illinois who were crushed when a house was lifted up and fell on them, authorities said. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

A worker pulls cabling during the clean up at St. Joseph's Catholic Church which was destroyed by tornado damage in Ridgway, Illinois, March 1, 2012. Powerful storms that spawned tornadoes ripped through the U.S. Midwest on Wednesday, killing at...more

Friday, March 02, 2012

A worker pulls cabling during the clean up at St. Joseph's Catholic Church which was destroyed by tornado damage in Ridgway, Illinois, March 1, 2012. Powerful storms that spawned tornadoes ripped through the U.S. Midwest on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people, including six in Illinois who were crushed when a house was lifted up and fell on them, authorities said. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Li Jingchun (top), a 58-year-old farmer, looks on as his family members work on his self-made aircraft on top of his house in Xiahe village located in Shenyang, Liaoning province February 28, 2012. The 5m long, 1.5m wide plane, mostly made of recycled iron plates, cost the aircraft enthusiast and his family two years and more than 40,000 yuan ($6,349), according to local media. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Li Jingchun (top), a 58-year-old farmer, looks on as his family members work on his self-made aircraft on top of his house in Xiahe village located in Shenyang, Liaoning province February 28, 2012. The 5m long, 1.5m wide plane, mostly made of...more

Friday, March 02, 2012

Li Jingchun (top), a 58-year-old farmer, looks on as his family members work on his self-made aircraft on top of his house in Xiahe village located in Shenyang, Liaoning province February 28, 2012. The 5m long, 1.5m wide plane, mostly made of recycled iron plates, cost the aircraft enthusiast and his family two years and more than 40,000 yuan ($6,349), according to local media. REUTERS/Sheng Li

<p>Friends and family members mourn as the coffin of 15-year-old Jessica Garcia Pena is lowered into the ground at a cemetery on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez February 28, 2012. Garcia Pena, who had been missing for a year and a half, was found dead in the Juarez Valley a few weeks ago alongside the remains of 17-year-old Lizbeth Garcia Aviles and 15-year-old Adriana Guerrero, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

Friends and family members mourn as the coffin of 15-year-old Jessica Garcia Pena is lowered into the ground at a cemetery on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez February 28, 2012. Garcia Pena, who had been missing for a year and a half, was found dead in...more

Friday, March 02, 2012

Friends and family members mourn as the coffin of 15-year-old Jessica Garcia Pena is lowered into the ground at a cemetery on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez February 28, 2012. Garcia Pena, who had been missing for a year and a half, was found dead in the Juarez Valley a few weeks ago alongside the remains of 17-year-old Lizbeth Garcia Aviles and 15-year-old Adriana Guerrero, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

<p>A man confronts hooded protesters who were vandalising a bank facility during a protest against spending cuts in public education in Barcelona February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

A man confronts hooded protesters who were vandalising a bank facility during a protest against spending cuts in public education in Barcelona February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Friday, March 02, 2012

A man confronts hooded protesters who were vandalising a bank facility during a protest against spending cuts in public education in Barcelona February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

<p>Du Jianguo, a protester claiming to be an independent economist and demonstrating against the World Bank's "China 2030 Report", is removed by a security guard during a news conference by World Bank's President Robert Zoellick at its Beijing office February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Du Jianguo, a protester claiming to be an independent economist and demonstrating against the World Bank's "China 2030 Report", is removed by a security guard during a news conference by World Bank's President Robert Zoellick at its Beijing office February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Friday, March 02, 2012

Du Jianguo, a protester claiming to be an independent economist and demonstrating against the World Bank's "China 2030 Report", is removed by a security guard during a news conference by World Bank's President Robert Zoellick at its Beijing office February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Wrestler Dover leaves from the ring after he fell on three nails during his fight against wrestler Renegade during the Hungarian wrestling Championship in Budapest on February 25, 2012. About 200 nails were thrown on the ring as part of the show. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Wrestler Dover leaves from the ring after he fell on three nails during his fight against wrestler Renegade during the Hungarian wrestling Championship in Budapest on February 25, 2012. About 200 nails were thrown on the ring as part of the show. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, March 02, 2012

Wrestler Dover leaves from the ring after he fell on three nails during his fight against wrestler Renegade during the Hungarian wrestling Championship in Budapest on February 25, 2012. About 200 nails were thrown on the ring as part of the show. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>A participant wears a sticker with the word "Obey!" during an opposition protest on Revolution square in central Moscow February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

A participant wears a sticker with the word "Obey!" during an opposition protest on Revolution square in central Moscow February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Friday, March 02, 2012

A participant wears a sticker with the word "Obey!" during an opposition protest on Revolution square in central Moscow February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Opposition supporters take part in a protest rally called The White Ring by forming a human chain along the Garden Ring road in Moscow, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Opposition supporters take part in a protest rally called The White Ring by forming a human chain along the Garden Ring road in Moscow, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Friday, March 02, 2012

Opposition supporters take part in a protest rally called The White Ring by forming a human chain along the Garden Ring road in Moscow, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

