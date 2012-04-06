Edition:
<p>Brandy Beasley carries a kitten she rescued from a home demolished by the tornado during the cleanup effort in Forney, Texas April 4, 2012. Thousands of residents were without power and hundreds of flights canceled as authorities surveyed the damage a day after up to a dozen tornadoes struck the densely populated Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Brandy Beasley carries a kitten she rescued from a home demolished by the tornado during the cleanup effort in Forney, Texas April 4, 2012. Thousands of residents were without power and hundreds of flights canceled as authorities surveyed the damage a day after up to a dozen tornadoes struck the densely populated Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

<p>Workers from the Athens central groceries market clash with police officers during a rally in front of the Bank of Greece in Athens April 6, 2012. Hundreds of workers protested outside the labor ministry and the Bank of Greece saying they have lost part of their savings in the national debt swap deal that formed a crucial part of Greece's bailout. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

Workers from the Athens central groceries market clash with police officers during a rally in front of the Bank of Greece in Athens April 6, 2012. Hundreds of workers protested outside the labor ministry and the Bank of Greece saying they have lost part of their savings in the national debt swap deal that formed a crucial part of Greece's bailout. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A Jewish boy lifts his hand to prevent a Palestinian from taking his picture near a police barrier cordoning off a building the day after Israeli police evicted Jewish settlers who occupied it in the West Bank city of Hebron April 5, 2012. Israeli police evicted Jewish settlers on Wednesday from the building they said they had bought from a Palestinian in the heart of Hebron, a frequent flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

A Jewish boy lifts his hand to prevent a Palestinian from taking his picture near a police barrier cordoning off a building the day after Israeli police evicted Jewish settlers who occupied it in the West Bank city of Hebron April 5, 2012. Israeli police evicted Jewish settlers on Wednesday from the building they said they had bought from a Palestinian in the heart of Hebron, a frequent flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Children sit in front of a tombstone waiting for their relatives at a public cemetery during the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Jinjiang, Fujian province April 4, 2012. The festival, which falls on April 4 this year, is a day for the Chinese to remember and honour one's ancestors. Chinese experts have called for legislative efforts to standardize funeral services, in an attempt to regulate the country's unscrupulous funeral service providers who siphon huge profits from the relatives of the dead, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Children sit in front of a tombstone waiting for their relatives at a public cemetery during the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Jinjiang, Fujian province April 4, 2012. The festival, which falls on April 4 this year, is a day for the Chinese to remember and honour one's ancestors. Chinese experts have called for legislative efforts to standardize funeral services, in an attempt to regulate the country's unscrupulous funeral service providers who siphon huge profits from the relatives of the dead, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>A Malian junta soldier holds a gun as he stands guard in the headquarters in Kati, outside Bamako April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago </p>

A Malian junta soldier holds a gun as he stands guard in the headquarters in Kati, outside Bamako April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

<p>Japanese fishing vessel, "Ryou-Un Maru", shows significant signs of damage after U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Anancapa fired explosive ammunition into it, 180 miles (about 290 km) west of the Southeast Alaskan coast April 5, 2012. The U.S. Coast Guard opened fire on Thursday on a derelict Japanese fishing vessel washed out to sea by last year's devastating tsunami in a bid to sink it and eliminate a threat to navigation, a spokesman for the agency said. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout </p>

Japanese fishing vessel, "Ryou-Un Maru", shows significant signs of damage after U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Anancapa fired explosive ammunition into it, 180 miles (about 290 km) west of the Southeast Alaskan coast April 5, 2012. The U.S. Coast Guard opened fire on Thursday on a derelict Japanese fishing vessel washed out to sea by last year's devastating tsunami in a bid to sink it and eliminate a threat to navigation, a spokesman for the agency said. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout

<p>Maintenance staff walk on the roof of the Olympic Stadium in Kiev April 2, 2012. The stadium is set to host the final match of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov </p>

Maintenance staff walk on the roof of the Olympic Stadium in Kiev April 2, 2012. The stadium is set to host the final match of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

<p>An Afghan policeman shouts for help in carrying a victim at the site of a suicide attack in Faryab province, north of Afghanistan April 4, 2012. At least twelve people were killed, including two NATO soldiers, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An Afghan policeman shouts for help in carrying a victim at the site of a suicide attack in Faryab province, north of Afghanistan April 4, 2012. At least twelve people were killed, including two NATO soldiers, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A man, one of the first to vote, leaves a polling station in Kawhmu township April 1, 2012, where Aung San Suu Kyi stands as a candidate in parliamentary by-elections. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A man, one of the first to vote, leaves a polling station in Kawhmu township April 1, 2012, where Aung San Suu Kyi stands as a candidate in parliamentary by-elections. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the Mena brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain, April 5, 2012. Hundreds of Easter processions take place round-the-clock during the Holy Week in Spain, drawing thousands of visitors. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the Mena brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain, April 5, 2012. Hundreds of Easter processions take place round-the-clock during the Holy Week in Spain, drawing thousands of visitors. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulan Bator April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulan Bator April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Mourners gather for a prayer vigil for the Oikos University shooting victims at Allen Temple Baptist Church in Oakland, California April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Mourners gather for a prayer vigil for the Oikos University shooting victims at Allen Temple Baptist Church in Oakland, California April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>Student protesters overturn a table filled with croissants and orange juice prior to the National Bank Financial Group annual general meeting in Montreal, Canada, April 4, 2012. Media reports state the police arrested about 50 students on Wednesday as they continue their protest against tuition hikes in Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

Student protesters overturn a table filled with croissants and orange juice prior to the National Bank Financial Group annual general meeting in Montreal, Canada, April 4, 2012. Media reports state the police arrested about 50 students on Wednesday as they continue their protest against tuition hikes in Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>A girl walks past policemen patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro April 4, 2012. According to local media, nine people were killed in Rocinha in the last two months during a dispute on the control of the drug traffic. Three thousand troops, backed by helicopters and armored vehicles, occupied Rio de Janeiro's largest slum without firing a shot on November 13, the biggest step in the Brazilian city's bid to improve security and end the reign of drug gangs. The occupation of Rocinha, a notorious hillside "favela" that overlooks some of Rio's swankiest areas, is a crucial part of the city's preparations to host soccer's World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics two years later. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A girl walks past policemen patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro April 4, 2012. According to local media, nine people were killed in Rocinha in the last two months during a dispute on the control of the drug traffic. Three thousand troops, backed by helicopters and armored vehicles, occupied Rio de Janeiro's largest slum without firing a shot on November 13, the biggest step in the Brazilian city's bid to improve security and end the reign of drug gangs. The occupation of Rocinha, a notorious hillside "favela" that overlooks some of Rio's swankiest areas, is a crucial part of the city's preparations to host soccer's World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics two years later. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Mourners stand around the spot where a man committed suicide at central Syntagma square in Athens April 4, 2012. A Greek pensioner shot and killed himself in Athens' parliament square on Wednesday after crying out to bystanders that crippling debts had pushed him to take his life. Suicides have risen in Greece as a deepening economic crisis leaves one in five jobless and countless more struggling to survive on sharply reduced salaries and pensions. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

Mourners stand around the spot where a man committed suicide at central Syntagma square in Athens April 4, 2012. A Greek pensioner shot and killed himself in Athens' parliament square on Wednesday after crying out to bystanders that crippling debts had pushed him to take his life. Suicides have risen in Greece as a deepening economic crisis leaves one in five jobless and countless more struggling to survive on sharply reduced salaries and pensions. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Deontae Mobley looks in the mirror after having his hair cut by his father, "Haircut" Joe Mobley, in the neighbourhood of Goldsboro, once an incorporated all-black city during the segregation era, that has been absorbed by the town of Sanford, Florida April 3, 2012. Sanford is the Florida town where George Zimmerman, 28, a neighborhood watch volunteer, fatally shot Trayvon Martin, 17, on the night of February 26, saying he had acted in self defence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Deontae Mobley looks in the mirror after having his hair cut by his father, "Haircut" Joe Mobley, in the neighbourhood of Goldsboro, once an incorporated all-black city during the segregation era, that has been absorbed by the town of Sanford, Florida April 3, 2012. Sanford is the Florida town where George Zimmerman, 28, a neighborhood watch volunteer, fatally shot Trayvon Martin, 17, on the night of February 26, saying he had acted in self defence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Jamal Jaoudi from Morocco, a 20-year-old asylum seeker, lies on a mattress with his lips sewn together as part of a hunger strike at a house in Brussels, Belgium April 4, 2012. Protesters said that 23 asylum seekers have been on a hunger strike for 82 days after the Belgian government rejected hundreds of asylum requests. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

Jamal Jaoudi from Morocco, a 20-year-old asylum seeker, lies on a mattress with his lips sewn together as part of a hunger strike at a house in Brussels, Belgium April 4, 2012. Protesters said that 23 asylum seekers have been on a hunger strike for 82 days after the Belgian government rejected hundreds of asylum requests. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

<p>A drug user consumes crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia March 19, 2012. Many Brazilian cities now have their own "cracklands," areas of the city where swarms of crack users have converted entire neighborhoods into nocturnal encampments doubling as open-air crack markets. At nightfall throngs of stupefied buyers crowd around dealers before skulking away behind the telltale glow of cigarette lighters. Sociologists, health experts, and law enforcement officials all agree that crack use is a rapidly growing problem that puts Brazil squarely in the center of the international drug trade, just a few years ahead of the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

A drug user consumes crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia March 19, 2012. Many Brazilian cities now have their own "cracklands," areas of the city where swarms of crack users have converted entire neighborhoods into nocturnal encampments doubling as open-air crack markets. At nightfall throngs of stupefied buyers crowd around dealers before skulking away behind the telltale glow of cigarette lighters. Sociologists, health experts, and law enforcement officials all agree that crack use is a rapidly growing problem that puts Brazil squarely in the center of the international drug trade, just a few years ahead of the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>President Barack Obama takes a drink of water as he listens to a question following his remarks at the American Society of News Editors (ASNE) Convention in Washington, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Barack Obama takes a drink of water as he listens to a question following his remarks at the American Society of News Editors (ASNE) Convention in Washington, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Maintenance workers take a moment's rest as they repair part of the tracks at Northwood Hills tube station on the Metropolitan Line in London March 29, 2012. Transport for London (TfL), which is responsible for the majority of London's transport system, including the London Underground, expects to see an additional 500,000 passengers on the tube during the Olympics, a number that has seen many voice their concerns over whether the system can cope with the influx. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Maintenance workers take a moment's rest as they repair part of the tracks at Northwood Hills tube station on the Metropolitan Line in London March 29, 2012. Transport for London (TfL), which is responsible for the majority of London's transport system, including the London Underground, expects to see an additional 500,000 passengers on the tube during the Olympics, a number that has seen many voice their concerns over whether the system can cope with the influx. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

