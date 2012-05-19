Four Paws doctor Dragos Gavrila (L) and a local volunteer (R) are reflected on the surgery table as they sterilise a cat inside a mobile clinic in Kiev in this handout picture taken on April 25, 2012. According to Dr. Amir Khalil, project manager of Four Paws Animal Welfare Foundation, the authorities have killed thousands of stray animals during the last year in Ukraine in order to clean up the streets for the EURO 2012 Football championship. In response, Four Paws International Animal Welfare Foundation met with Ukrainian minister for Ecology and Natural Resources, entering into an agreement for the implementation of a Stray Animal Care Program in Ukraine. Four Paws International has started working in the four host cities of the EURO 2012, Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv and Donetsk. The stray animals will be sterilised, vaccinated against rabies and released in the same area where they were caught in an effort to control the stray animal population. Local vets and students who have joined the Four Paws team as volunteers are also being trained to continue the project in the area after the EURO 2012 football championship. REUTERS/Mihai Vasile/Four Paws/Handout