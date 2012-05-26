Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 25, 2012 | 10:40pm EDT

Photos of the week

<p>U.S. Army Captain Michael Kelvington, commander of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, bows next to the remains of Gulam Dostager, a member of the Afghan Local Police, who was killed in an IED blast during a joint Tor Janda (Black Flag in Pashtu) operation, in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

U.S. Army Captain Michael Kelvington, commander of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, bows next to the remains of Gulam Dostager, a member of the Afghan Local Police, who was...more

Friday, May 25, 2012

U.S. Army Captain Michael Kelvington, commander of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, bows next to the remains of Gulam Dostager, a member of the Afghan Local Police, who was killed in an IED blast during a joint Tor Janda (Black Flag in Pashtu) operation, in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
1 / 20
<p>An eclipse is seen in at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

An eclipse is seen in at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, May 25, 2012

An eclipse is seen in at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
2 / 20
<p>Camilo Villegas of Colombia lines up a shot on the 14th hole during his match against Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. at the World Match Play Championship in Casares, near Malaga, southern Spain, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Camilo Villegas of Colombia lines up a shot on the 14th hole during his match against Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. at the World Match Play Championship in Casares, near Malaga, southern Spain, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Friday, May 25, 2012

Camilo Villegas of Colombia lines up a shot on the 14th hole during his match against Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. at the World Match Play Championship in Casares, near Malaga, southern Spain, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
3 / 20
<p>An injured protester holds his head during clashes between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

An injured protester holds his head during clashes between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities in Kathmandu, May 21,...more

Friday, May 25, 2012

An injured protester holds his head during clashes between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
4 / 20
<p>Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, May 25, 2012

Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
5 / 20
<p>A girl peeks from behind a wall as a police officer patrols a neighborhood in Guadalupe, Mexico, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill </p>

A girl peeks from behind a wall as a police officer patrols a neighborhood in Guadalupe, Mexico, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill

Friday, May 25, 2012

A girl peeks from behind a wall as a police officer patrols a neighborhood in Guadalupe, Mexico, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill

Close
6 / 20
<p>Prime Minister David Cameron of Britain, U.S. President Barack Obama, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Jose Manuel Barroso, President of the European Commission, and others watch the overtime shootout of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Champions League final in the Laurel Cabin conference room during the G8 Summit at Camp David, Maryland, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/White House/ Pete Souza/POOL </p>

Prime Minister David Cameron of Britain, U.S. President Barack Obama, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Jose Manuel Barroso, President of the European Commission, and others watch the overtime shootout of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Champions...more

Friday, May 25, 2012

Prime Minister David Cameron of Britain, U.S. President Barack Obama, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Jose Manuel Barroso, President of the European Commission, and others watch the overtime shootout of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Champions League final in the Laurel Cabin conference room during the G8 Summit at Camp David, Maryland, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/White House/ Pete Souza/POOL

Close
7 / 20
<p>A damaged old tower is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia, Italy, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti </p>

A damaged old tower is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia, Italy, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Friday, May 25, 2012

A damaged old tower is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia, Italy, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Close
8 / 20
<p>Cast member Nicole Kidman poses during a photocall for the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Cast member Nicole Kidman poses during a photocall for the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Friday, May 25, 2012

Cast member Nicole Kidman poses during a photocall for the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
9 / 20
<p>An Egyptian man rests in a street in front of posters of presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahy in Cairo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem </p>

An Egyptian man rests in a street in front of posters of presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahy in Cairo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, May 25, 2012

An Egyptian man rests in a street in front of posters of presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahy in Cairo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
10 / 20
<p>A Cal Fire aircraft drops flame retardant on the Topaz Ranch Estates Fire in Wellington, Nevada, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Glover </p>

A Cal Fire aircraft drops flame retardant on the Topaz Ranch Estates Fire in Wellington, Nevada, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Glover

Friday, May 25, 2012

A Cal Fire aircraft drops flame retardant on the Topaz Ranch Estates Fire in Wellington, Nevada, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Glover

Close
11 / 20
<p>Riot police charge towards protesters to control a clash between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Riot police charge towards protesters to control a clash between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. ...more

Friday, May 25, 2012

Riot police charge towards protesters to control a clash between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
12 / 20
<p>Sabra Begum, a relative of a victim of an explosion, weeps in a slum area in the north Indian city of Allahabad, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

Sabra Begum, a relative of a victim of an explosion, weeps in a slum area in the north Indian city of Allahabad, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Friday, May 25, 2012

Sabra Begum, a relative of a victim of an explosion, weeps in a slum area in the north Indian city of Allahabad, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
13 / 20
<p>Two boys feed pigeons at a pigeon feeding park in the suburbs of Mumbai, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Two boys feed pigeons at a pigeon feeding park in the suburbs of Mumbai, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, May 25, 2012

Two boys feed pigeons at a pigeon feeding park in the suburbs of Mumbai, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
14 / 20
<p>Graduating student Jennifer Lim sits in the shade before the start of the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Graduating student Jennifer Lim sits in the shade before the start of the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, May 25, 2012

Graduating student Jennifer Lim sits in the shade before the start of the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
15 / 20
<p>Late afternoon light streams in to illuminate part of the crowd cheering President Obama during a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Late afternoon light streams in to illuminate part of the crowd cheering President Obama during a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, May 25, 2012

Late afternoon light streams in to illuminate part of the crowd cheering President Obama during a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
16 / 20
<p>A man spreads rose petals, which will be used to make incense sticks, on the floor to dry in a compound in Lahore, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza </p>

A man spreads rose petals, which will be used to make incense sticks, on the floor to dry in a compound in Lahore, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Friday, May 25, 2012

A man spreads rose petals, which will be used to make incense sticks, on the floor to dry in a compound in Lahore, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
17 / 20
<p>Construction workers prepare steel rods as they work on a building site in central Beijing, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Construction workers prepare steel rods as they work on a building site in central Beijing, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, May 25, 2012

Construction workers prepare steel rods as they work on a building site in central Beijing, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
18 / 20
<p>People peer through a gap at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance in Brasilia, May 23, 2012. Rural workers invaded the headquarters to demand the adoption of measures to help farmers facing problems with the drought in the southern region of the country. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

People peer through a gap at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance in Brasilia, May 23, 2012. Rural workers invaded the headquarters to demand the adoption of measures to help farmers facing problems with the drought in the southern region of...more

Friday, May 25, 2012

People peer through a gap at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance in Brasilia, May 23, 2012. Rural workers invaded the headquarters to demand the adoption of measures to help farmers facing problems with the drought in the southern region of the country. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
19 / 20
<p>A demonstrator gestures during an anti-government rally as Chile's President delivers a speech inside the national Congress at Valparaiso city, Chile, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Ivan Alvarado </p>

A demonstrator gestures during an anti-government rally as Chile's President delivers a speech inside the national Congress at Valparaiso city, Chile, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Ivan Alvarado

Friday, May 25, 2012

A demonstrator gestures during an anti-government rally as Chile's President delivers a speech inside the national Congress at Valparaiso city, Chile, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Ivan Alvarado

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The Etan Patz case

The Etan Patz case

Next Slideshows

The Etan Patz case

The Etan Patz case

Pedro Hernandez, 51, who worked as a stock boy in a small food store where Etan Patz was last seen on May 25, 1979, was charged with a single count of...

May 25 2012
Fleet Week

Fleet Week

The U.S. Navy takes Manhattan for a week.

May 28 2012
Between battles

Between battles

How soldiers pass the time on the front lines of Afghanistan.

May 25 2012
Operation Eager Lion

Operation Eager Lion

U.S. special ops teams lead 12,000 troops from 18 countries in a military exercise on the Saudi Arabia-Jordan border.

May 25 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast