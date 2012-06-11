Students carry pieces of a plastic mannequin to be used for an undertaker service class at the Tianquanjiajing Funeral Service school in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province May 29, 2012. A new breed of young Chinese undertakers are fighting centuries-old taboos to gain social acceptance for their profession, saying they help the deceased and their families make their final parting with respect. There are more than 1,500 students across the country studying to become undertakers each year. Courses in funeral services take three years to complete and the service includes washing of the dead body as well as providing funeral make-up and dressing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria