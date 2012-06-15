Detainees exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security says it is trying to draw the poison out of the minds of detainees by teaching them the Koran, taking the men to mosques in Kabul to show people praying peacefully and proving their instigators were wrong. Suicide attacks, unknown in Afghanistan until 2004, have become particularly worrying as newly minted government forces take control of security ahead of the withdrawal of most foreign combat troops in 2014. They account for the highest number of deaths of civilians and military forces after roadside bombings. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani