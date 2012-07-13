Photos of the week
Lightning is seen during a storm under the Memorial Center in Potocari the night before a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 10, 2012. The bodies of 520 recently identified victims of the Srebrenica massacre will be buried on July 11, the anniversary of the massacre when Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic slaughtered 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves, in Europe's worst massacre since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Blood flows down the face of an injured protester who was injured during clashes between supporters of Spanish coal miners and riot police as they ended a "Marcha Negra" (Black March) near the Industry Ministry in Madrid July 11, 2012. Thousands of miners and supporters, chanting and throwing firecrackers, marched through the center of Madrid on Wednesday in protest against government austerity measures, but Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced more pain in a new series of taxes and spending cuts. Joined by trade unionists in the capital, the miners rallied noisily at the climax of a 44-day protest against a 60 percent cut in coal subsidies which they say will force mines to close and put many out of work. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A trainer puts sand inside the mouth of a Palestinian child during training in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City July 9, 2012. Hamas movement organized dozens of summer camps for Palestinian children during the period of school holidays. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station on World Population Day in Mumbai July 11, 2012. According to a 2011 census conducted by the government of India, Mumbai has a population of more than 12 million with an estimated population density of about 20,482 persons per square kilometer. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Off-duty police officers and fire fighters protesting over government austerity measures are held back by police officers as they shout at the driver of a vehicle exiting the Parliament building in Madrid July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Off-duty police officers and fire fighters protesting over government austerity measures are held back by police officers as they shout at the driver of a vehicle exiting the Parliament building in Madrid July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Will Schmidt, a truck driver from Montana, drinks a beer while attending the Iowa 80 Truckstop's 33rd Annual Truckers Jamboree in Walcott, Iowa, July 12, 2012. The Iowa 80, located along Interstate 80, is said to be the world's largest truck stop. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Reuters photographer Joseba Etxaburu is knocked down by a wild cow during festivities in the bullring following the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 12, 2012. Etxaburu suffered some scratches on his right elbow but was able to continue shooting afterwards. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An Afghan man with mental health problems shields his face from the camera as he is chained to a wall of a room at the Mia Ali Baba shrine, in line with a traditional belief that spending 40 days chained in isolation at the shrine can cure the illness, in Jalalabad July 9, 2012. Afghanistan is struggling to fight the mental health problems that afflict some of the population after decades of violence, according to Abdul Rasool, an official from the health department of Jalalabad province. REUTERS/Parwiz
Administrative segregation prisoners take part in a group therapy session at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California, June 8, 2012. San Quentin prison is California's oldest correctional facility and houses the state's only gas chamber. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney looks for the barcode on food as he helps workers at the Care and Share for Southern Colorado food bank in Colorado Springs, Colorado July 10, 2012. The food bank is serving victims of the Waldo Canyon wildfire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Kingston Stillwell Thomas, 9, listens to U.S. President Barack Obama as he holds a picture for him to sign during a campaign rally at Phoebus High School in Hampton, Virginia, July 13, 2012. Obama travelled to Virginia on Friday for campaign events. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Jose Manuel Abel (C), 46, embraces his daughter Claudia, 13, between his wife Oliva Santos (L), 45, and son Jose Manuel, 16, in Chipiona June 29, 2012. A former salesman, Abel has been unemployed for more than two years. He has decided to leave his family and move to Germany to work in a Spanish restaurant. His family hopes to join him if his wife can find a job. Abel arrived in Munich with 250 euros ($307) in his pocket. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Rebeca Heredia (L), 25 unemployed, wipes her face as a protester of "Member of Afectados X la Hipoteca" (Mortgage Victims Platform) uses a megaphone inside her flat, where she lives with her eight and nine-year-old children, before learning that her eviction has been suspended in Malaga, southern Spain July 10, 2012. Her eviction, which has been caused by her failure to pay the mortgage during three years, has been postponed to October 16. Heredia received a phone call from the Malaga's town hall after her postponed eviction and to grant her a social housing, according to local media. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children are pictured standing in a puddle of water in Kathmandu July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Children are pictured standing in a puddle of water in Kathmandu July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Two Amazon Indians stand near a heavy machinery being used in the construction of the massive Belo Monte hydroelectric dam, as they protest against the project in Vitoria do Xingu July 7, 2012. Some 300 natives have been occupying, since June 21, one of the main areas where construction work is being done on what potentially will be the world's third largest hydroelectric dam, in protest against the project's environmental impact and the displacement of communities along the Xingu River. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A resident tastes algae as he stands on an algae-filled coastline in Qingdao, Shandong province July 12, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A girl runs past a giant picture bearing a hole where the face of Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak used to be, on a highway in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in the South Sinai governorate, about 550 km (342 miles) from south Cairo, July 12, 2012. The picture was taken at the March 1996 Peacemakers Summit, which was held at Sharm el-Sheikh, and depicts then U.S. President Bill Clinton (front row, 2nd L), Russian President Boris Yeltsin (front row, 4th L), Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat (front row 5th R) and French President Jacques Chirac (front row, 3rd R), among other world leaders. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Observers take pictures as an extreme cycling enthusiast performs a stunt with a bicycle during a diving activity at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province July 9, 2012. This activity, which is held by local netizens, attracts many extreme cycling enthusiasts to take part, local media reported. Picture REUTERS/China Daily
Static electricity discharges from the rotor blades of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter as it drops a sling load at FOB Joyce in Afghanistan's Kunar Province July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The IceCube lab is illuminated by moonlight in an undated handout photo obtained by Reuters July 10, 2012. Scientists are using the world's biggest telescope, buried deep under the South Pole, to try to unravel the mysteries of tiny particles known as neutrinos, hoping to shed light on how the universe was made. REUTERS/Emanuel Jacobi/NSF/Handout
