Relatives cry beside the body of Aaqib Ahmad Bhat during his funeral in Shopian, 60 km (37 miles) south of Srinagar, July 31, 2012. Bhat, a 22-year-old youth who was supplying waters in tankers to a camp of India's Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and was beaten to death by the CRPF personnel after an argument over some issue, said the relatives and villagers. However, the police said that Bhat was killed in a road accident and are investigating the matter. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli