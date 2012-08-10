Photos of the week
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes with Syrian Army in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, undergoes a CT scan at the veterinary clinic in Brasilia August 7, 2012. Fafa has been living in Brasilia Zoo since its birth and had undergone surgery this year to remove both its ovaries and uterus. Fafa was sedated and brought to the veterinary clinic after experiencing seizures and bleeding. According to veterinarian John Nardott Ricardo, the lioness had to undergo a 3-hour-long session of CT scans to its chest, skull and abdomen in order to diagnose the source of its health problems. Nardott believes there is a possibility that Fafa has liver damage, which may have arisen from a cancerous tumour Fafa had in 2010. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Jamaica's Usain Bolt runs to win the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai August 10, 2012. Janmashtami, which marks the birthday of Hindu god Krishna, is being celebrated across the country today. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of "Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi," a group consisting of official and police guards, try to ride a military police vehicle after a funeral for soldiers who were killed during an attack at a checkpoint along the Sinai border with Israel by unknown gunmen, at the tomb of the late President Anwar al-Sadat and the Unknown Soldier monument in Cairo August 7, 2012. Egypt began work to seal off smuggling tunnels into the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, a security source said, two days after gunmen shot dead 16 Egyptian border guards in an attack blamed partly on Palestinian jihadi militants. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Mourners, including Amardeep Kaleka (C) whose father, temple president Satwant Kaleka, was killed, cry outside the scene of a mass shooting in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, August 6, 2012. The gunman who killed six people at a Sikh temple in southern Wisconsin was a former U.S. serviceman, a law enforcement official said, and a monitor of extremists said the shooter had links to racist groups. REUTERS/John Gress
A Roma family, referred to as "Gens du Voyage" stand outside their caravan as they are evacuated from an illegal camp in Villeneuve d'Ascq, August 9, 2012. French police evacuated some 150 people who resided in an illegal camp of travelling people and Roma in northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man, member of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers), rests on a hot summer day at the Turquillas land in Osuna, southern Spain, late August 9, 2012. Marinaleda's mayor and Izquierda Unida (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (not pictured), along with members of the SAT (Andalusian Union of Workers), are camping at the Turquillas land, which is owned by the Ministry of Defence, to demand that the ministry redistribute the land to local families and farmers. The Spanish Civil Guard evicted the members of SAT from the camp peacefully early on Friday, according to local media. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Houses swamped by floodwaters in Bulacan province, north of Manila is seen in this aerial photograph released by the Department of National Defense August 8, 2012. Emergency workers and troops rushed food, water and clothes to nearly 850,000 people displaced and marooned from deadly floods spawned by 11 straight days of southwest monsoon rains that soaked the Philippine capital and nearby provinces. About 60 percent of Manila, a sprawling metropolis of about 12 million people, remained inundated on Wednesday, Benito Ramos, head of the national disaster agency, told Reuters. REUTERS/Department of National Defense/Handout
Participant Kent Augustine competes in the 2012 U.S. National Texting Championships in New York, August 8, 2012. Austin Wierschke, the 2011 champion, won the competition for the second year in a row, earning a $50,000 prize. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Germany's Ariane Friedrich reacts after a successful attempt during the women's high jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team, shows a young Somali girl running in front of an African Union Mission in Somalia(AMISOM) armed personnel carrier on the street behind Lido Beach in the Kaaraan District in the Somali capital Mogadishu August 6, 2012. Somalia has been mired in civil strife, grinding poverty, Islamist militancy and maritime piracy since warlords toppled military dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991, leaving the nation without an effective central government. An African Union force trying to defeat al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked Islamist insurgent group that seized control of much of central and southern Somalia, has had some success and driven al Shabaab out of the capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team/Stuart Price/Handout
A body of what Free Syrian Army members claim to be a Shabiha, a civilian loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad, lies on the ground at Aleppo's disctrict of Al Sukari August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Residents wait to be examined by doctors in Kassab camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), in Kutum, North Darfur August 9, 2012. Gunmen surrounded a camp for displaced people in Kassab in North Darfur state, burnt down a police station and looted the main market, African Union/United Nations peacekeepers UNAMID said in a statement. UNAMID said it had received reports that four people had been killed and six injured during the incident on August 1. REUTERS/Albert Gonzlez Farran/UNAMID/Handout
People try to recover things that are being washed away by the flood in Boca Del Rio on the outskirts of Veracruz August 9, 2012. Tropical Storm Ernesto skirted the coast of the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, sending wind gusts and showers across the state of Veracruz, home to some of Mexico's busiest ports and oil installations. Mexico's government downgraded a hurricane warning for the coast of Veracruz to a tropical storm warning and the NHC said further weakening was expected as Ernesto moved over mountainous terrain on the mainland. However, torrential rain and flooding was expected in Veracruz and authorities reported two deaths
A Chinese inventor, Yang Zongfu celebrates on his six-ton (5,443 kg) ball container named Noah's Ark of China after he succeeds in a series of tests of the vessel in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, August 6, 2012. According to local media, Yang spent two years and 1.5 million RMB (235,585 USD) to build this four-metre diameter vessel, which has been tested capable of housing a three-person family and sufficient food for them to live in 10 months. The vessel was designed to protect people inside from external heat, water and external impact. REUTERS/China Daily
A police official stands guard while confiscated drugs burn inside a military base in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, August 10, 2012. At least 5.2 tons of cocaine, 1 ton of marijuana, 20.5 kg of heroin and 7 kg of crack were burned on Friday after they were confiscated over the last four months around the country, according to the (DNCD) National Direction to Control Drugs. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A pair of shoes are seen backstage as a performer from Cirque du Soleil's show "Alegria" takes part in a dress rehearsal in Tel Aviv August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A man looks at his phone screen at a shipyard on the Yangtze River in Fengjie, Chongqing province, China, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Gold medallist Katie Taylor of Ireland carries her country's flag during the presentation ceremony for the Women's Light (60kg) boxing competition at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
