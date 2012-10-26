Photos of the week
Devotees of the Chinese Kathu shrine carry a statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket, Thailand, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Devotees of the Chinese Kathu shrine carry a statue through exploding firecrackers during a street procession at the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket, Thailand, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the Free Syrian Army checks for pro-government forces from a window of a residential flat in Salqin city, Idlib Governorate, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A member of the Free Syrian Army checks for pro-government forces from a window of a residential flat in Salqin city, Idlib Governorate, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Detroit Tigers third baseman Miguel Cabrera (C), starting pitcher Drew Smyly (33) and catcher Gerald Laird (L) look on as home plate umpire Dan Iassogna calls San Francisco Giants Gregor Blanco's seventh inning bunt up the third base line fair during...more
Detroit Tigers third baseman Miguel Cabrera (C), starting pitcher Drew Smyly (33) and catcher Gerald Laird (L) look on as home plate umpire Dan Iassogna calls San Francisco Giants Gregor Blanco's seventh inning bunt up the third base line fair during Game 2 of the World Series in San Francisco, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A riot police officer is dragged by protesters after being knocked down off his horse with rocks thrown by workers of 'La Parada' wholesale market in Lima,, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Currarino/Diario El Comercio
A riot police officer is dragged by protesters after being knocked down off his horse with rocks thrown by workers of 'La Parada' wholesale market in Lima,, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Currarino/Diario El Comercio
U.S. soldiers of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry prepare for a night foot patrol at Combat Outpost Sar Howza in Paktika province, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. soldiers of B Troop, 1st squadron of 4th US Cavalry prepare for a night foot patrol at Combat Outpost Sar Howza in Paktika province, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Participants cross a car tires obstacle during the Wild Boar Dirt Run (Wild Sau Dirt Run) in Laaben, west of Vienna, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Participants cross a car tires obstacle during the Wild Boar Dirt Run (Wild Sau Dirt Run) in Laaben, west of Vienna, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
woman reacts as she shakes hands with President Obama during a campaign rally in Denver, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
woman reacts as she shakes hands with President Obama during a campaign rally in Denver, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A worker covered with soap walks to take a bath after working at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, India, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A worker covered with soap walks to take a bath after working at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, India, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Muslim pilgrims pray at the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera Cave, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr...more
Muslim pilgrims pray at the top of Mount Noor where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera Cave, during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
South Korean singer Psy goes "Gangnam Style" with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
South Korean singer Psy goes "Gangnam Style" with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon during a photo opportunity at the U.N. headquarters in New York, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A camel that was purchased by a customer is lifted to be placed in a vehicle at a camel market near Riyadh, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
A camel that was purchased by a customer is lifted to be placed in a vehicle at a camel market near Riyadh, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Fire crackers are set-off before effigies of the 10-headed demon King Ravana, Meghnad and Khumbkarna are set on fire during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Fire crackers are set-off before effigies of the 10-headed demon King Ravana, Meghnad and Khumbkarna are set on fire during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Slovak's Milan Roskopf juggles with bowling balls as he try to break a Guinness rekord during the Impossibility Challenger, Record Breaking Festival in Budaors, near Budapest, October 21,2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Slovak's Milan Roskopf juggles with bowling balls as he try to break a Guinness rekord during the Impossibility Challenger, Record Breaking Festival in Budaors, near Budapest, October 21,2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Residents cover their faces as a Chennai Corporation worker fumigates a residential area in the southern Indian city of Chennai, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Residents cover their faces as a Chennai Corporation worker fumigates a residential area in the southern Indian city of Chennai, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A man looks at the wound of an injured person at a hospital in Kyuktaw township, Myanmar, October 25, 2012. Sectarian violence continues to rage between Rohingya Muslims and Buddhists in western Myanmar, testing the country's nascent democracy ...more
A man looks at the wound of an injured person at a hospital in Kyuktaw township, Myanmar, October 25, 2012. Sectarian violence continues to rage between Rohingya Muslims and Buddhists in western Myanmar, testing the country's nascent democracy REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Syrian refugee boy points a plastic toy pistol at a man in a Mickey Mouse costume on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a park in Beirut, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A Syrian refugee boy points a plastic toy pistol at a man in a Mickey Mouse costume on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a park in Beirut, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A jaguar swims towards his food that was dropped in the water during feeding time at Taman Safari Indonesia in Bogor, Indonesia West Java province, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A jaguar swims towards his food that was dropped in the water during feeding time at Taman Safari Indonesia in Bogor, Indonesia West Java province, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Muslims pray marking the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, October 26, 2012. . REUTERS/Supri
Muslims pray marking the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, October 26, 2012. . REUTERS/Supri
Lightning strikes over a pier during a storm in Atlit, near the northern Israeli city of Haifa, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Lightning strikes over a pier during a storm in Atlit, near the northern Israeli city of Haifa, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Next Slideshows
Fire in the sky
Our love affair with fireworks displays.
Introducing Windows 8
Microsoft launches its new Windows 8 operating system and Surface tablet in a bid to revive interest in its flagship product.
Mrs. Romney
The personal and public life of Ann Romney.
Ancient finds
A look at the items discovered during archaeological digs.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.