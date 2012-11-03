Photos of the week
Members of the FDNY work on a fire among homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Water pushed up by Hurricane Sandy splashes into the window of a building standing by the shore in Bellport, New York, October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A police officer confronts a baseball fan outside AT&T Park after the San Francisco Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers to win the World Series, in San Francisco, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Sunny Dee-Lite, a contestant from the U.S., gets her picture taken before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand, November 2, 2012. Some 21 contestants from 15 countries, all of them born male, compete in the week-long event for the crown of Miss International Queen 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Free Syrian Army fighters fire a rocket towards a castle where pro-government forces are based, in Haram town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Staff members reflected off the window of the room as Mitt Romney works before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. and Afghan soldiers take a knee near a U.S. Army Chinook during an operation near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Laura Lucrecia holds the hand of her baby, who was born at 7 months, with the baby near her chest and wrapped in blankets during the "Kangaroo Mothers" program in the maternity ward of the Roosevelt hospital in Guatemala City, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The hands of President Obama are seen with his teleprompters at a campaign event at Cheyenne Sports Complex in Las Vegas, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood dance "Gangnam style" at the 46th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Russia's Maria Sharapova reacts to a television camera during an exhibition tennis match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova and Lucie Safarova (not pictured) in Prague, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Thomas Amort, a third generation fisherman, steers his boat on lake Koenigssee to catch char to make Schwarzreiter, a specially prepared char fish which is smoked on wooden hazelnut sticks over an open fire, at his fishing cottage on the remote peninsula next to St. Bartholomae, on lake Koenigssee, Germany, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A potential bidder views a foal at the Magic Millions sales complex on Australia's Gold Coast during an auction of Broodmares from Patinack Farm, October 30, 2012. The hammer came down at A$5,000 ($5,200) on the first broodmare to open a three-day auction of 350 horses from the stables of faltering mining magnate Nathan Tinkler whose rise from pit electrician to Australia's youngest billionaire has hit a hurdle, with creditors circling his stable of mining, sports and racing businesses. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
The remnants of a roller coast sits in the surf three days after Hurricane Sandy came ashore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Russian servicemen hold flags during a military parade rehearsal in Red Square in Moscow, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Burned houses are seen next to those which survived in Breezy Point, a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Queens, after they were devastated by Hurricane Sandy, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Neighbors Lucille Dwyer (R) and Linda Strong embrace after looking through the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Children walk next to a plane at a kindergarten in the town of Rustavi, south of Tbilisi, Georgia, October 31, 2012. The fully functional Soviet-era Yakovlev Yak-40 plane was installed in the kindergarten courtyard and refurbished as a children's playground. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A view of Nueva Esperanza cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria, Lima, Peru, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
People raise the American flag among the wreckage of their homes devastated by fire and the effects of Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point section of the Queens borough of New York, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
