Photos of the week
Syrians jump over barbed wire as they flee from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain to the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, November 9, 2012. Around 9,000 Syrian refugees fled into Turkey in the past 24 hours, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday, and Turkish state media said 26 defecting Syrian army officers had also arrived. More than 120,000 registered Syrian refugees are now sheltering in Turkish camps. Tens of thousands of unregistered Syrians are also living in Turkish border towns and villages. REUTERS/Stringer
A protestor throws a molotov cocktail at riot police during a 48-hour strike by the two major Greek workers unions in central Athens November 7, 2012. Greek police fired teargas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesters who flooded into the main square before parliament on Wednesday in a massive show of anger against lawmakers due to narrowly pass an austerity package. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Delegates sit at the stage before the opening ceremony of 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, November 8, 2012. China's outgoing President Hu Jintao said the nation faced risk and opportunity in equal measure as he formally opened a congress of the ruling Communist Party that will usher in a once-in-a-decade leadership change. REUTERS/Jason Lee
President Barack Obama celebrates with first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia (R) and Sasha at their election night victory rally in Chicago, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
An unseasonably early-winter storm batters the already hard hit area of Oceanpoint, New Jersey, in this handout photo from the American Red Cross taken November 7, 2012. The storm brought snow, rain and dangerous winds to the U.S. Northeast, plunging many residents of the most populous region of the country back into darkness just as they were recovering from Superstorm Sandy. REUTERS/Les Stone/American Red Cross/Handout
Antonio Gabarri takes a bath as he watches TV at his grandparents' house in the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid November 24, 2011. Fifty-four families have been living in Puerta de Hierro, on the banks of the Manzanares river for over 50 years. Since the summer of 2010, the community has been subject to evictions on the grounds that the dwellings are illegal. Families whose houses have been demolished, move in with relatives whose houses still remain while the debris keeps piling up around them as more demolitions take place. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soap suds cling to names etched in black granite during a cleaning of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington November 3, 2012. Several veteran volunteer organizations insure "The Wall" is cleaned every week. November 13 is the thirtieth anniversary of architectural designer Maya Lin's memorial. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A therapist hypnotizes students retaking the college entrance exams, during a meditation session at Deung Yong Moon Boarding School in Kwangju, some 40 km (25 miles) southeast of Seoul October 30, 2012. South Korea's exam hell is an annual event so full of pressure that many students are driven to despair, with some even taking their own lives. Some 140,000 of the test takers signed up for this year's entrance exam on November 8, 21 percent of the total, are high school graduates, according to government data. The really determined, or desperate, may decide to spend nine months at one of 40 private boarding schools like Deung Yong Moon ("Gateway to Success") to dedicate their waking hours for the test. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Sunny Dee-Lite, a contestant from the U.S., gets her picture taken before the start of the final night of Miss International Queen 2012 transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 2, 2012. Some 21 contestants from 15 countries, all of them born male, compete in the week-long event for the crown of Miss International Queen 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Keesha Patterson of Ft. Washington, Maryland (L) proposes marriage to her girlfriend Rowan Ha (R) during the election night victory rally at re-elected President Barack Obama headquarters in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters watch results during Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney's election night rally in Boston, Massachusetts November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People look one of the coffins of the ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family, who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho, about 250 km (155 miles) south of Guatemala City, November 8, 2012. Rescue workers on Thursday carted out dead bodies found under rubble in the aftermath of Guatemala's most powerful earthquake in decades, while others cleared wrecked cars and collapsed buildings as they searched for survivors. Most of those killed by Wednesday's 7.4 magnitude quake were crushed under debris in San Marcos state. Nearly two dozen people were still missing and President Otto Perez forecast the death toll would climb from 52. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
U.S. soldiers blow up a roadside bomb set up by Taliban fighters near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the Afghan border with Pakistan, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Boys play with a balloon at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A woman uses a shaft of sunlight to see her ballot as she votes in a polling site built to service residents of the Queens borough neighborhoods of Breezy Point and the Rockaways, whose original site was damaged during Hurricane Sandy, during the U.S. presidential election in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen surrounded by cranes during a rescue operation in front of Giglio harbor, Italy, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A wounded man trapped in the debris of a collapsed building rented by Melcom Ltd, which runs Ghana's largest chain of retail department stores, waits for help, in Accra November 7, 2012. The four-story building housing a department store in Ghana's capital Accra collapsed on Wednesday, killing at least one person and trapping dozens inside, emergency officials and witnesses said. REUTERS/Stringer
Young men undergo a medical examination for enlistment in the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province November 3, 2012. China seeks to encourage more well-educated young people to join the military by giving them preferential policies, ranging from promotions to better chances of obtaining advanced education, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Snow falls on a coach, stacked with other debris piled outside a home damaged by Hurricane Sandy in the New Dorp section of the south shore of Staten Island, in New York City, as a potent Nor'easter, or Northeaster storm, descended on the area, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Confetti obscures the stage as President Barack Obama celebrates after winning the U.S. presidential election in Chicago, Illinois, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Scott- Andrews
