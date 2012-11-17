Photos of the week
Israelis react and run for cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern town of Kiryat Malachi November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Jihad al-Masharawi, a Palestinian employee of BBC Arabic in Gaza, carries the body of his 11-month-old son Omar, who according to hospital officials was killed by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mascar Hamid (L), a farmer from West Darfur's Gocker, accompanies his 18-year-old nephew Saleh Mohammed Hamid who is being treated for yellow fever at the Teaching Hospital in El Geneina in this November 14, 2012 handout. According to UNAMID, the hospital, which has already treated 106 cases of yellow fever among of which 38 people have died, is expecting to receive thousands more vaccines. A yellow fever outbreak has killed nearly 100 people over the last seven weeks in Sudan's Darfur, the World Health Organisation said, a region where fighting has undermined access to healthcare. The statement said 329 suspected yellow fever cases and 97 deaths had been reported since the last week of September. REUTERS/Albert Gonzalez Farran/UNAMID/Handout
A protester shouts at customers having lunch in a restaurant during a 24-hour nationwide general strike in central Madrid November 14, 2012. Police and protesters clashed in Spain and Italy on Wednesday as millions of workers went on strike across Europe to protest against spending cuts they say have made the economic crisis worse. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A puppy stands by remains of a dog local residents said was its mother, days after it was killed in an area burnt in violence at East Pikesake ward in Kyaukphyu November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Minzayar
A home that was damaged by Hurricane Sandy, is seen in Union Beach, New Jersey November 12, 2012. At least 121 people perished in the storm, which caused an estimated $50 billion in property damage and economic losses and ranks as one of the most destructive natural disasters to hit the U.S. Northeast. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A girl practices a Mallakhamb pose while suspended from a rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 19, 2012. Mallakhamb is an ancient Indian sport which originated as a complementary exercise for wrestling, but is now practiced as a sport in itself. The name is a combination of the words "malla", which means athlete or strong man, and "khamba", which means pole. Athletes perform a variety of yogic and gymnastic poses while suspended from a rope or on a pole. Practitioners say that the sport not only develops a healthy and strong body, but also strengthens willpower and helps compose the mind. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A pig dives into the water in Ningxiang county, Hunan province November 15, 2012. Villager Huang Demin drives his pigs to dive into the water from a 3-metre-high platform at least once a day, believing that the diving exercises would improve the quality and taste of the meat. He would later sell the meat of his pigs at three times higher than market prices, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Zhang Wuyi sits in his newly made multi-seater submarine at his new workshop near an artificial pool in Wuhan, Hubei province, November 14, 2012. Zhang, a 37-year-old local farmer, who is interested in scientific inventions, has independently made seven miniature submarines with several fellow engineers, one of which was sold to a businessman in Dalian at a price of 100,000 yuan ($15,855) last October. The submarines, mainly designed for harvesting aquatic products, such as sea cucumber, have a diving depth of 20-30 meters (66-98 feet), and can travel for 10 hours, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A man, identified by municipal agents as a suspected crack user, sleeps behind an umbrella during an operation by Rio de Janeiro's Social Action Secretariat to bring crack addicts to shelters for rehabilitation, near the Parque Uniao slum in Rio de Janeiro November 14, 2012. Municipal agents approached people showing signs of crack abuse during the operation to offer to send them to shelters as part of the efforts by authorities to end crack use in Rio's slums, including nine areas known as Cracolandias or cracklands in the city. The exercise is mainly voluntary, except for suspects who broke the law. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Sixto Segura (R) looks out of the window as his wife Susana Reyes lays in bed while they wait for the judicial commission to arrive to decide on their eviction in Madrid November 7, 2012. Segura and his wife, who stopped making their mortgage payments when both became unemployed, had their eviction suspended until December 13 due to ongoing negotiations with his bank. Reyes suffered a thrombosis attack back in April and has her left hand and left leg partially paralyzed. Spain passed a decree on November 15, 2012 to help the most needy families facing eviction during the nation's economic crisis, responding to an outcry over a homeowner who killed herself when bailiffs arrived to throw her out. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An Israeli boy sits next to a piano as he prepares to sleep in a bomb shelter in the southern town of Netivot November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Firefighters march in a line crossing the street on Tiananmen Square, next to the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
William Boyd, retired, poses for a picture at the side of his house in Cluan Place in east Belfast October 27, 2012. When asked would he like to see the peace wall that divides Catholic and Protestant communities taken down, Boyd replied, "It should be left the way it is. Why would they want to pull down these walls?" The first barriers were built in 1969, following the outbreak of the Northern Ireland riots known as "The Troubles." They were built as temporary structures meant to last only six months, but they have multiplied over the years, from 18 in the early 1990s to 40 today; in total they stretch over 13 miles (21 km), with most located in Belfast. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Paul, a former craftsman, who has been unemployed for seven years and lives on a monthly allocation of 410 euros ($520) from the RSA (Active Solidarity Income), hangs up his clothes in a three-room apartment in Juan Les Pins, southeastern France November 10, 2012. Paul, 57, lost his job following a hip operation which made it difficult for him to stand or sit for long periods of time. Paul was evicted from his apartment two years ago and with the help and permission of a resident, has lived in an underground parking garage for the last four months. Now, through the generosity of another person, Paul has found this temporary lodging for the winter months while waiting for to rent a 600 euro ($761) studio, which will be partially funded by others. This three-room apartment on the French Riviera, costs 2,000 euros ($2537) a week during the summer holidays. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts as he carries the body of a fellow fighter after he was killed by a sniper loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Khan al-Assal area November 10, 2012. The headband on the fighter reads, "God is great". REUTERS/Zain Karam
A protester is detained by a plainclothes police officer during clashes at a 24-hour nationwide general strike in Lisbon, Portugal, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman stands on a bench above a flooded street during a period of seasonal high water in Venice November 11, 2012. The water level in the canal city rose to 149 cm (59 inches) above normal, according to the monitoring institute. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
An Afghan woman clad in a burqa and her daughter walk through a cemetery in Kabul November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Smoke rises after Israeli air strikes in the northern Gaza Strip November 14, 2012. Israel launched a major offensive against Palestinian militants in Gaza on Wednesday, killing the military commander of Hamas in an air strike and threatening an invasion of the enclave that the Islamist group vowed would "open the gates of hell". REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
