Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 30, 2012 | 6:45pm EST

Photos of the week

<p>Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii on November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry</p>

Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii on November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Friday, November 30, 2012

Waves crash over lava as it flows into the ocean near Volcanoes National Park in Kalapana, Hawaii on November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
1 / 20
<p>Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 28, 2012. Hundreds of demonstrators were in Cairo's Tahrir Square for a sixth day on Wednesday to demand that President Mohamed Mursi rescind a decree they say gives him dictatorial powers, and two of Egypt's top courts stopped work in protest. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 28, 2012. Hundreds of demonstrators were in Cairo's Tahrir Square for a sixth day on Wednesday to...more

Friday, November 30, 2012

Protesters hit a riot policeman (C) after they caught hold of him during clashes in front of the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo November 28, 2012. Hundreds of demonstrators were in Cairo's Tahrir Square for a sixth day on Wednesday to demand that President Mohamed Mursi rescind a decree they say gives him dictatorial powers, and two of Egypt's top courts stopped work in protest. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
2 / 20
<p>Members of the police inspect a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar November 25, 2012. A fire swept through Tazreen Fashion factory in the Ashulia industrial belt of Dhaka, on the outskirts of Bangladesh's capital killing more than 100 people, the fire brigade said on Sunday, in the country's worst ever factory blaze. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Members of the police inspect a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar November 25, 2012. A fire swept through Tazreen Fashion factory in the Ashulia industrial belt of Dhaka, on the outskirts of Bangladesh's capital killing more than 100...more

Friday, November 30, 2012

Members of the police inspect a garment factory after a devastating fire in Savar November 25, 2012. A fire swept through Tazreen Fashion factory in the Ashulia industrial belt of Dhaka, on the outskirts of Bangladesh's capital killing more than 100 people, the fire brigade said on Sunday, in the country's worst ever factory blaze. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
3 / 20
<p>Ugandan troops serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) line up in the middle of the night ahead of a ground advance as part of a joint Somali National Army (SNA) and AMISOM operation in an area south-west of the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photograph taken November 26, 2012 and released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team November 28, 2012. Troops from both the Ugandan and Burundian contingents of AMISOM and SNA units advanced on foot to the dense area of bush south of Elasha Biya, some 15km (9 miles) west of Mogadishu, which was hitherto occupied by the Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group Al Shabaab and being used to launch attacks along the Afgooye corridor, the main thoroughfare west of the Somali capital, according to the AU-UN IST. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout</p>

Ugandan troops serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) line up in the middle of the night ahead of a ground advance as part of a joint Somali National Army (SNA) and AMISOM operation in an area south-west of the Somali capital...more

Friday, November 30, 2012

Ugandan troops serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) line up in the middle of the night ahead of a ground advance as part of a joint Somali National Army (SNA) and AMISOM operation in an area south-west of the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photograph taken November 26, 2012 and released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team November 28, 2012. Troops from both the Ugandan and Burundian contingents of AMISOM and SNA units advanced on foot to the dense area of bush south of Elasha Biya, some 15km (9 miles) west of Mogadishu, which was hitherto occupied by the Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group Al Shabaab and being used to launch attacks along the Afgooye corridor, the main thoroughfare west of the Somali capital, according to the AU-UN IST. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout

Close
4 / 20
<p>An activist lies on the floor during a protest against the government of Mexico's President Felipe Calderon, in power for six years, at the Estela de Luz monument in Mexico City November 28, 2012. The turbulent presidency of Calderon comes to a close on December 1, six years after he ordered an offensive against drug cartels which led to a spike in violent crime and left at least 60,000 people dead and thousands more missing. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

An activist lies on the floor during a protest against the government of Mexico's President Felipe Calderon, in power for six years, at the Estela de Luz monument in Mexico City November 28, 2012. The turbulent presidency of Calderon comes to a close...more

Friday, November 30, 2012

An activist lies on the floor during a protest against the government of Mexico's President Felipe Calderon, in power for six years, at the Estela de Luz monument in Mexico City November 28, 2012. The turbulent presidency of Calderon comes to a close on December 1, six years after he ordered an offensive against drug cartels which led to a spike in violent crime and left at least 60,000 people dead and thousands more missing. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
5 / 20
<p>Migratory birds fly above a man rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Migratory birds fly above a man rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Friday, November 30, 2012

Migratory birds fly above a man rowing a boat on the Yamuna river in the old quarters of Delhi November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
6 / 20
<p>Endiansyah Mohammad (C) warms up his horse on Kalaki beach outside Bima, November 17, 2012. Dozens of child jockeys, some as young as eight-years-old take part in the races. Involving nearly 600 horses they take place around a dusty, oval track of 1,400 meters (nearly one mile). The reward, for the winner is a handful of cash for his family, and glory for the jockey. The grand prize is one million rupiah ($100). Those who win their groups get two cows. The chairman of the races' organising team, Hajji Sukri, denies that there is any danger to the children saying they are all skilful riders and none has been killed or seriously hurt. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Endiansyah Mohammad (C) warms up his horse on Kalaki beach outside Bima, November 17, 2012. Dozens of child jockeys, some as young as eight-years-old take part in the races. Involving nearly 600 horses they take place around a dusty, oval track of...more

Friday, November 30, 2012

Endiansyah Mohammad (C) warms up his horse on Kalaki beach outside Bima, November 17, 2012. Dozens of child jockeys, some as young as eight-years-old take part in the races. Involving nearly 600 horses they take place around a dusty, oval track of 1,400 meters (nearly one mile). The reward, for the winner is a handful of cash for his family, and glory for the jockey. The grand prize is one million rupiah ($100). Those who win their groups get two cows. The chairman of the races' organising team, Hajji Sukri, denies that there is any danger to the children saying they are all skilful riders and none has been killed or seriously hurt. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
7 / 20
<p>A monkey nips a woman's hair at the Pra Prang Sam Yot temple during the Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi province, 150 km (94 miles) north of Bangkok, November 25, 2012. More than 4,000kg of fruits are used during the annual festival to promote tourism. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

A monkey nips a woman's hair at the Pra Prang Sam Yot temple during the Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi province, 150 km (94 miles) north of Bangkok, November 25, 2012. More than 4,000kg of fruits are used during the annual festival to promote...more

Friday, November 30, 2012

A monkey nips a woman's hair at the Pra Prang Sam Yot temple during the Monkey Buffet Festival in Lopburi province, 150 km (94 miles) north of Bangkok, November 25, 2012. More than 4,000kg of fruits are used during the annual festival to promote tourism. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
8 / 20
<p>A man chews qat, a mild stimulant, as he rests next to a closed store at a market place in the Old Sanaa city November 26, 2012. Qat has become the national pastime in Yemen, but experts say it is ravaging Yemen's frail economy and sucking up precious water. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A man chews qat, a mild stimulant, as he rests next to a closed store at a market place in the Old Sanaa city November 26, 2012. Qat has become the national pastime in Yemen, but experts say it is ravaging Yemen's frail economy and sucking up...more

Friday, November 30, 2012

A man chews qat, a mild stimulant, as he rests next to a closed store at a market place in the Old Sanaa city November 26, 2012. Qat has become the national pastime in Yemen, but experts say it is ravaging Yemen's frail economy and sucking up precious water. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
9 / 20
<p>An aerial view shows a house pushed into marshland almost a month after the Oakwood neighborhood in the Staten Island borough of New York was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. The storm killed 132, left thousands homeless and economic damages topping $50 billion. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

An aerial view shows a house pushed into marshland almost a month after the Oakwood neighborhood in the Staten Island borough of New York was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. The storm killed 132, left thousands homeless and...more

Friday, November 30, 2012

An aerial view shows a house pushed into marshland almost a month after the Oakwood neighborhood in the Staten Island borough of New York was left devastated by Hurricane Sandy, November 28, 2012. The storm killed 132, left thousands homeless and economic damages topping $50 billion. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
10 / 20
<p>Laval Rouge et Or Philippe Gagnon (L) knocks the helmet from the head of McMaster Marauders Adam Dickson during the Vanier Cup University Championship football game in Toronto, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Laval Rouge et Or Philippe Gagnon (L) knocks the helmet from the head of McMaster Marauders Adam Dickson during the Vanier Cup University Championship football game in Toronto, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, November 30, 2012

Laval Rouge et Or Philippe Gagnon (L) knocks the helmet from the head of McMaster Marauders Adam Dickson during the Vanier Cup University Championship football game in Toronto, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
11 / 20
<p>A Palestinian stone-throwing protester runs as he holds a sling during clashes with Israeli security officers at a protest against Jewish settlements, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A Palestinian stone-throwing protester runs as he holds a sling during clashes with Israeli security officers at a protest against Jewish settlements, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica more

Friday, November 30, 2012

A Palestinian stone-throwing protester runs as he holds a sling during clashes with Israeli security officers at a protest against Jewish settlements, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
12 / 20
<p>A boy plays on a slide made out of discarded construction material at the Romanian gypsy settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid November 24, 2012. More than 400 Romanian gypsies live in precarious conditions, without running water or sewage services, in "El Gallinero", just 15 km (9 miles) away from Madrid's centre. The inhabitants live in ramshackle huts made out of cardboard and zinc in an area prone to flooding. They have no running water or sewer services. Their children play amidst garbage, copper cables and rats. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A boy plays on a slide made out of discarded construction material at the Romanian gypsy settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid November 24, 2012. More than 400 Romanian gypsies live in precarious conditions, without running water...more

Friday, November 30, 2012

A boy plays on a slide made out of discarded construction material at the Romanian gypsy settlement of "El Gallinero", in the outskirts of Madrid November 24, 2012. More than 400 Romanian gypsies live in precarious conditions, without running water or sewage services, in "El Gallinero", just 15 km (9 miles) away from Madrid's centre. The inhabitants live in ramshackle huts made out of cardboard and zinc in an area prone to flooding. They have no running water or sewer services. Their children play amidst garbage, copper cables and rats. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
13 / 20
<p>72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. Liu was visiting his 24-year-old granddaughter, Lu Ting in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou one day when the women's clothes Lu was packing into boxes caught his eye. His visit came as the model that his granddaughter and four friends had booked for a photo shoot to promote their online fashion business suddenly cancelled, so, Liu, a 72-year-old former farmer visiting to escape the chilly winter of central Hunan province, stepped in to help. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. Liu was visiting his 24-year-old granddaughter, Lu Ting in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou one day...more

Friday, November 30, 2012

72-year-old Liu Qianping, also known as "MaDiGaGa", poses during a modelling shoot in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou November 24, 2012. Liu was visiting his 24-year-old granddaughter, Lu Ting in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou one day when the women's clothes Lu was packing into boxes caught his eye. His visit came as the model that his granddaughter and four friends had booked for a photo shoot to promote their online fashion business suddenly cancelled, so, Liu, a 72-year-old former farmer visiting to escape the chilly winter of central Hunan province, stepped in to help. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
14 / 20
<p>A man takes a picture of a giant "Kuratas" robot at an exhibition in Tokyo November 28, 2012. The four-meter-high, limited edition, made-to-order robot is controlled through a pilot in its cockpit, or via a smartphone. The four-tonne (4,000 kg) "Kuratas" can be customised in 16 different colours, and is armed with a futuristic weapons system, including a multi-rocket launcher that fires plastic rockets filled with compressed water. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A man takes a picture of a giant "Kuratas" robot at an exhibition in Tokyo November 28, 2012. The four-meter-high, limited edition, made-to-order robot is controlled through a pilot in its cockpit, or via a smartphone. The four-tonne (4,000 kg)...more

Friday, November 30, 2012

A man takes a picture of a giant "Kuratas" robot at an exhibition in Tokyo November 28, 2012. The four-meter-high, limited edition, made-to-order robot is controlled through a pilot in its cockpit, or via a smartphone. The four-tonne (4,000 kg) "Kuratas" can be customised in 16 different colours, and is armed with a futuristic weapons system, including a multi-rocket launcher that fires plastic rockets filled with compressed water. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
15 / 20
<p>Amy Guy sits on a windowsill of the flooded White Bear pub in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Amy Guy sits on a windowsill of the flooded White Bear pub in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Friday, November 30, 2012

Amy Guy sits on a windowsill of the flooded White Bear pub in Tewkesbury, south western England, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
16 / 20
<p>Palestinians smoke cigarettes as they work inside a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip November 26, 2012. Knee-deep in craters carved out by Israeli air strikes, Palestinians wielded shovels and planks to reopen tunnels used to smuggle in goods from Egypt to Gaza, as international aid agencies raced to replenish Gaza's supplies. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Palestinians smoke cigarettes as they work inside a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip November 26, 2012. Knee-deep in craters carved out by Israeli air strikes, Palestinians wielded shovels and...more

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinians smoke cigarettes as they work inside a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip November 26, 2012. Knee-deep in craters carved out by Israeli air strikes, Palestinians wielded shovels and planks to reopen tunnels used to smuggle in goods from Egypt to Gaza, as international aid agencies raced to replenish Gaza's supplies. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
17 / 20
<p>Journalists interview a wounded FDLR rebel fighter at a military base in Muti village, 150 km (93 miles) west of the capital Kigali, November 28, 2012. Rwanda said on Tuesday its troops clashed with Rwandan FDLR rebels who attacked three villages on its border with Democratic Republic of Congo, but a spokesman for the FDLR denied its fighters had been involved. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Journalists interview a wounded FDLR rebel fighter at a military base in Muti village, 150 km (93 miles) west of the capital Kigali, November 28, 2012. Rwanda said on Tuesday its troops clashed with Rwandan FDLR rebels who attacked three villages on...more

Friday, November 30, 2012

Journalists interview a wounded FDLR rebel fighter at a military base in Muti village, 150 km (93 miles) west of the capital Kigali, November 28, 2012. Rwanda said on Tuesday its troops clashed with Rwandan FDLR rebels who attacked three villages on its border with Democratic Republic of Congo, but a spokesman for the FDLR denied its fighters had been involved. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
18 / 20
<p>A man stands amid debris after a bomb attack in the Shuala district of Baghdad November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen</p>

A man stands amid debris after a bomb attack in the Shuala district of Baghdad November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Friday, November 30, 2012

A man stands amid debris after a bomb attack in the Shuala district of Baghdad November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Close
19 / 20
<p>A protester dances in front of riot police along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester dances in front of riot police along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, November 30, 2012

A protester dances in front of riot police along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day

Next Slideshows

World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day

December 1 marks World AIDS Day, a day for remembrance as well as hopes for a cure.

Nov 30 2012
Palestinians celebrate UN vote

Palestinians celebrate UN vote

Palestinians celebrate the U.N. General Assembly vote to upgrade their status to "non-member state."

Nov 30 2012
Fire and water

Fire and water

Lava flowing into the ocean creates a rare natural show in Hawaii.

Nov 29 2012
Cleaning up Sandy

Cleaning up Sandy

Picking up the pieces after Sandy.

Nov 29 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast