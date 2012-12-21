Photos of the week
Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 16, 2012. Twelve girls, eight boys and six adult women were...more
Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 16, 2012. Twelve girls, eight boys and six adult women were killed in the shooting on Friday at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Children stand in their house, a building damaged by a 1972 earthquake, in the old centre of Managua December 19, 2012. The 1972 earthquake that devastated the city of Managua and killed about 10,000 people was the result of an earthquake of 6.2...more
Children stand in their house, a building damaged by a 1972 earthquake, in the old centre of Managua December 19, 2012. The 1972 earthquake that devastated the city of Managua and killed about 10,000 people was the result of an earthquake of 6.2 degrees on the Richter scale originated two miles deep in Lake Managua. After 40 years of this lamentable phenomenon of nature still 100 families live in the old center of Managua, according local media. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A woman holds a child in Marka's main hospital December 18, 2012. Responding to several reported cases of cholera and dengue fever, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF sent medical personnel to Marka to assess the main hospital's...more
A woman holds a child in Marka's main hospital December 18, 2012. Responding to several reported cases of cholera and dengue fever, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF sent medical personnel to Marka to assess the main hospital's facilities and general health needs. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST/Handout
A reveller, dressed as a unicorn, celebrates the sunrise during the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 21, 2012. The winter solstice is the shortest day of the year, and the longest night of the year....more
A reveller, dressed as a unicorn, celebrates the sunrise during the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 21, 2012. The winter solstice is the shortest day of the year, and the longest night of the year. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A police car burns in front of the Security Directorate after gun clashes between demonstrators and police in Benghazi December 20, 2012. Four people were killed when security forces clashed with armed demonstrators outside a police station in the...more
A police car burns in front of the Security Directorate after gun clashes between demonstrators and police in Benghazi December 20, 2012. Four people were killed when security forces clashed with armed demonstrators outside a police station in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi on Thursday, security sources said. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron attends a carol service with soldiers during a visit to Forward Operating Base Price in Helmand Province, Afghanistan December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron attends a carol service with soldiers during a visit to Forward Operating Base Price in Helmand Province, Afghanistan December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The casket of Senator Daniel Inouye lays in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington December 20, 2012. Democratic Senator Inouye of Hawaii, a decorated veteran of World War Two and one of the longest-serving members of Congress, died on...more
The casket of Senator Daniel Inouye lays in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington December 20, 2012. Democratic Senator Inouye of Hawaii, a decorated veteran of World War Two and one of the longest-serving members of Congress, died on Monday at the age of 88. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Free Syrian Army fighters take their positions as one of them fires during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qastal Harami area in Aleppo in this picture released December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Al-Jabri
Free Syrian Army fighters take their positions as one of them fires during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qastal Harami area in Aleppo in this picture released December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Saad Al-Jabri
A man is lowered from a building by rescue workers during a flood caused by a broken water main pipe in Lima's southern district of Villa Maria del Triunfo, Peru, December 18, 2012. At least 300 families have been affected by the flood, according to...more
A man is lowered from a building by rescue workers during a flood caused by a broken water main pipe in Lima's southern district of Villa Maria del Triunfo, Peru, December 18, 2012. At least 300 families have been affected by the flood, according to a press release by Sedapal, the state water company. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A boatman arranges wishing spheres floating on the Singapore river December 17, 2012. Over 100 elderly people and youths from voluntary welfare organizations penned their New Year wishes onto wishing spheres before launching them into the Singapore...more
A boatman arranges wishing spheres floating on the Singapore river December 17, 2012. Over 100 elderly people and youths from voluntary welfare organizations penned their New Year wishes onto wishing spheres before launching them into the Singapore River on Monday. Some 20,000 spheres carrying the New Year wishes of people all over Singapore have been released onto the Singapore River as part of the coming New Year Day celebrations. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An automobile is damaged by a Mercedes-Benz dealership sign following a winter storm in Mobile, Alabama, December 20, 2012. The first major winter storm of the year took aim at the U.S. Midwest on Thursday, triggering high wind and blizzard warnings...more
An automobile is damaged by a Mercedes-Benz dealership sign following a winter storm in Mobile, Alabama, December 20, 2012. The first major winter storm of the year took aim at the U.S. Midwest on Thursday, triggering high wind and blizzard warnings across a widespread area, and a threat of tornadoes in Gulf Coast states to the south. REUTERS/Jon Hauge
A clown dressed as policeman rides his mini bicycle during a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A clown dressed as policeman rides his mini bicycle during a pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Window cleaners dressed as Santa Claus work during an event promoting Christmas at a hotel in the business district of Tokyo December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Window cleaners dressed as Santa Claus work during an event promoting Christmas at a hotel in the business district of Tokyo December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Children look out through condensation on the windows of a school bus numbered 26 as it pulls into Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children look out through condensation on the windows of a school bus numbered 26 as it pulls into Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Amanda Curran, 18, daughter of Bullet Blocker inventor Joe Curran, demonstrates how to use a child's bulletproof backpack in the event of a shooting, outside Curran's home in Billerica, Massachusetts December 19, 2012. The child's bulletproof...more
Amanda Curran, 18, daughter of Bullet Blocker inventor Joe Curran, demonstrates how to use a child's bulletproof backpack in the event of a shooting, outside Curran's home in Billerica, Massachusetts December 19, 2012. The child's bulletproof backpacks range in cost from $250 to $600, depending on the size of the backpack. According to Bullet Blocker Vice President of Business Operations Elmar Uy, their products stop 99.9% of bullets from all handguns. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A worker looks out of a chimney while renovating it at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A worker looks out of a chimney while renovating it at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Christina Christian (L), a newly married bride, casts her ballot as her husband Kinjan Tailor stands inside a polling booth during the second phase of the Gujarat state elections, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 17, 2012. The words...more
Christina Christian (L), a newly married bride, casts her ballot as her husband Kinjan Tailor stands inside a polling booth during the second phase of the Gujarat state elections, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 17, 2012. The words on the cardboard read, "Polling centre". REUTERS/Amit Dave
Villagers stand around an ancestral tomb which is being relocated from a construction site of a residential compound in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, December 18, 2012. The tomb, measuring 10 metres (33 feet) high with a surface area of 10 square...more
Villagers stand around an ancestral tomb which is being relocated from a construction site of a residential compound in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, December 18, 2012. The tomb, measuring 10 metres (33 feet) high with a surface area of 10 square metres, has been left in the middle of the construction site for about 7 months after the building project started. The family of the tomb, with the help of some villagers, relocated on Tuesday morning four coffins containing the remains of the deceased. According to local reports, the family did not fulfil their agreement with village officers which requires them to move the tomb before December 15. The family said they were waiting for an auspicious date for relocation. REUTERS/Stringer
A mother embraces her daughter as they stand near a makeshift memorial close to Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut Sunday December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A mother embraces her daughter as they stand near a makeshift memorial close to Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut Sunday December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A food seller prays at his stall near Sudirman Business District in Jakarta December 19, 2012. Bank Indonesia expects price pressures to pick up next year due to government spending ahead of elections and higher energy costs, but sees core inflation...more
A food seller prays at his stall near Sudirman Business District in Jakarta December 19, 2012. Bank Indonesia expects price pressures to pick up next year due to government spending ahead of elections and higher energy costs, but sees core inflation staying below the 5 percent level that would trigger rate hikes. Core inflation might reach 4.7 percent in 2013, Hartadi Sarwono, a deputy governor of Bank Indonesia in charge of monetary policy, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Next Slideshows
Winter is coming
The first major storm of the year takes aim at the Midwest.
Land of the Maya
Mayan culture thrived between A.D. 250 and 800.
Person of the Year
Previous picks for Time's Person of the Year.
Prepping for the apocalypse
While most "preppers" discount the Mayan calendar prophecy, many are still preparing to be self-sufficient for threats like nuclear war, natural disaster,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.