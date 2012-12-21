Villagers stand around an ancestral tomb which is being relocated from a construction site of a residential compound in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, December 18, 2012. The tomb, measuring 10 metres (33 feet) high with a surface area of 10 square metres, has been left in the middle of the construction site for about 7 months after the building project started. The family of the tomb, with the help of some villagers, relocated on Tuesday morning four coffins containing the remains of the deceased. According to local reports, the family did not fulfil their agreement with village officers which requires them to move the tomb before December 15. The family said they were waiting for an auspicious date for relocation. REUTERS/Stringer