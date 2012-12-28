Photos of the week
Lyubov Valiyeva, a member of the "Cryophil" winter swimming club, plays with the snow by the bank of the Yenisei River with the air temperature at minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Farenheit) in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 26,...more
An Afghan woman walks past a burning tyre, which was set on fire by residents to warm themselves, along a street on a snowy day in Kabul December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Men sit in the middle of the road in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Police detain a demonstrator in front of the India Gate during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. The Indian government moved on Sunday to stamp out protests that have swelled in New Delhi since the gang-rape of a young woman, banning...more
A volunteer cleans his face near the site of a fire, after fireworks stored in a building exploded in a densely populated area in the Isale Eko district of Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
The former Hainan Airlines headquarters topples during a controlled demolition in Haikou, Hainan province, China, December 25, 2012. The airline company decided to demolish its former headquarters, which was built around 1996, after their new...more
Well-wishers walk through a snow storm after paying tribute at a memorial for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Christmas ornaments sit amongst the remains of homes destroyed by fire during Hurricane Sandy in the Breezy Point area of New York's borough of Queens, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Rihanna leans her head on Chris Brown as they sit together courtside at the NBA game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon, dressed as Santa Claus, stands before rappelling down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. According the Guatemalan firefighters,...more
An elephant holds a soccer ball with his trunk during an exhibition soccer match on the final day of the Elephant Race event at Sauraha in Chitwan, about 170 km (106 miles) south of Kathmandu December 28, 2012. Elephants and mahouts from Chitwan...more
Police officers and rescue team members search for survivors after a bus plunged 300 metres (985 feet) into a ravine, killing 13 people and injuring 30 according to local authorities, in Pillaro-Ambato, Ecuador, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos...more
Hunters skin a wolf killed in forest near the village of Padar, some 180 km (112 miles) east of Minsk, December 27, 2012. Wolves, foxes and raccoon dogs can be hunted all year around as they are not wanted in Belarus, the keepers said. REUTERS/Vasily...more
A young man looks through the window of a village grocery, in the village of Prerok, municipality of Ferizaj, 40 km (24 miles) southwest of Kosovo's capital Pristina December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
An ornament is surrounded by stuffed animals, lying at a memorial for victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, after snowfall in Newtown, Connecticut December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Free Syrian Army fighter jokes with a child in the old city of Aleppo December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A boy holds a Santa Claus balloon as a convey of cars transporting the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Fouad Twal cross through an Israeli checkpoint to the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 24, 2012. Twal crossed from Jerusalem into Bethlehem...more
People dressed as Santa Claus row boats through the fog on the Venice canal December 22, 2012. REUTERS/ Manuel Silvestri
A man sand skis in the desert near Tabuk, 1,500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
A deceased beached whale lies on a beach with the skyline of New York rising behind it in the Queens borough region of Breezy Point, New York, December 27, 2012. A 60-foot finback whale that washed up on a beach in New York City on Wednesday has...more
