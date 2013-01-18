Photos of the week
Soldiers from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, scramble to positions after an improvised explosive device detonated approximately 800 meters away from strong point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province,...more
Soldiers from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, scramble to positions after an improvised explosive device detonated approximately 800 meters away from strong point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, January 18, 2013. The IED injured two people, a 25-year-old male, who lost both legs, and a 10-year old girl (ages approximate). REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates defeating Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Mleha suburb in Damascus, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Models are reflected in a mirror in the backstage area before the Africa Fashion Day show, part of Berlin Fashion Week, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Commuters get off trains as they arrive at a station to attend the final prayer of Biswa Ijtema in Dhaka, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A policeman mounted on his horse maintains order during the first Shahi Snan at the ongoing Kumbh Mela, or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A tribesman mourns his relatives, who were said to have been killed after security forces had arrested them during a protest in front of government offices in northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar, January 16, 2013. Tribesmen from northwestern...more
Pat Weber, 81, leads the Sun City Poms cheerleader dancers as they rehearse in Sun City, Arizona, January 7, 2013. Sun City was built in 1959 by entrepreneur Del Webb as America's first active retirement community for the over-55's. Del Webb...more
Residents push a car in flood waters in west Jakarta, Indonesia, January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Supri
A French soldier peers into the barrel of a tank at a Malian air base in Bamako, Mali, January 15 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Police officers stand around a local train that derailed and crashed into a residential building in Saltsjobaden outside Stockholm in this picture taken by Scanpix Sweden, January 15, 2013. According to local media, the train was stolen by a domestic...more
Actress Jodie Foster runs with her Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Weinstein Company after party following the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A reveller applies a mask before parading the streets during a carnival in the village of Vevcani, Macedonia, January 13, 2013. Vevcani village marks the Orthodox St. Vasilij Day annually with a carnival that features a 1,400-year-old celebration...more
Police officers in riot gear stand near a burning hijacked car during rioting in East Belfast, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man poses after taking a dip in the river Ganges during the ongoing "Kumbh Mela", or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Activists react as mock coffins burn outside the Kenyan parliament during a protest dubbed State Burial-Ballot Revolution, a demonstration against legislators plans to receive higher bonuses, in the capital Nairobi, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas...more
A woman walks near a merry-go-round at Rossio square in Lisbon, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A body lies in a swamp after an oil pipeline explosion caused by people who tried to steal fuel at Arepo village, just outside Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, January 13, 2013. At least three people were seen dead, according to a Reuters witness....more
A believer immerses himself in a pool outside an Orthodox church during a ceremony to mark Epiphany in temperatures around minus 20 Celsius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in Vladivostok, Russia, early January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A view of the entrance of a tunnel dug by thieves in order to enter the safe deposit room of a bank in Berlin. Robbers dug the 100-foot long passage from a nearby underground parking garage into a branch of Berliner Volksbank and stole the contents...more
