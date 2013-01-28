Marsel, 7, whose family has been confined inside the walls of their home to avoid becoming victims of a blood feud, tries to dry his wet sneakers in the village of Bardhaj, 122 km (76 miles) north of capital Tirana January 25, 2013. The Kanun or blood feud is a 15th century Balkan code that gives the right to kill a male member of an offending family in retribution. Once a family is stuck in a blood feud the sons never go to school and not dare venture further than their front yard. The practice of Kanun virtually disappeared under Communism, which moved to stamp it out, but it has returned as Albania struggles to emerge as a modern and prosperous democracy. REUTERS/Arben Celi