Photos of the week
Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Newtown victim Jesse Lewis, cries during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A person jumps off the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge in Hubei province, China, February 27, 2013. A young couple jumped into the Yangtze River from the bridge one after another in the haze on Wednesday. Police said the couple was still missing and has a...more
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy dressed in a special costume as a soldier for Purim stands next to a group of adults in Bnei Brak, Israel, February 23, 2013. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in...more
Men smoke in a room in Gao, Mali, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Actress Jennifer Lawrence falls as she walks up the steps to accept the award for best actress for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke listens with his staff while he testifies before the House Committee on Financial Services while on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Buddhist monks pray at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Thailand's Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok on Makha Bucha Day, February 25, 2013. Makha Bucha Day honours Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar...more
A Palestinian protester throws stones during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Hebron, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, his wife Ri Sol-Ju and former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman clap during an exhibition basketball game in Pyongyang in this undated picture released by North Korea's KCNA news agency on March 1, 2013....more
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, U.S. first lady Michelle Obama and professional tennis player Serena Williams dance on stage with school children during an event to bring physical activity back to schools in Chicago, February 28,...more
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson (32) and his Chevrolet end up in the fence during the final lap crash during the NASCAR Nationwide Series DRIVE4COPD 300 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian...more
Pope Benedict XVI waves as he appears for the last time at the balcony of his summer residence in Castelgandolfo, south of Rome, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A Free Syrian Army fighter sews cloth in Aleppo, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Sumatran tiger plays with a pig before killing it at the Sumatra Tiger Rescue Centre compound, inside the Tambling Wildlife Nature Conservation (TWNC) near Bandar Lampung, the southern tip of Sumatra island, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta more
A man outlined in chalk while participating in a flash-mob that was organized in support of stricter gun laws, in Times Square, New York, February, 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Relatives of Javed Ahmed Wani, a Sarpanch or village council chief, mourn during his funeral in Kalantra village, north of Srinagar, February 25, 2013. Wani, the village council chief of Kalantra village, was shot dead by suspected militants on...more
Luis Amezquita hangs upside down over the Periferico avenue during a slacklining practice in Guatemala City, February 24, 2013. According to Amezquita, this is the first time in Guatemala that anyone is attempting to practice slacklining over a...more
An Israeli soldier argues with a Palestinian protester during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Riaz, three-year-old, sits in an open suitcase filled with clothes as his mother wheels it along the side of a highway in Mumbai, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A worker directs the removal of a Parasaurolophus dinosaur from a lorry at Twycross Zoo near Atherstone, central England, March 1, 2013. 1 REUTERS/Darren Staples
