Photos of the week
Masai wait to cast ballot papers outside a polling station during the presidential and parliamentary elections near town of Magadi some 85 km (53 miles) south of Nairobi March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A 3D model of a complex anaplastology case, created in collaboration with the anaplastologist Jan De Cubber, is seen at the Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe, in Leuven January 24, 2013. 3D printing has already changed the...more
A 3D model of a complex anaplastology case, created in collaboration with the anaplastologist Jan De Cubber, is seen at the Belgian company Materialise, the biggest 3D printer in Europe, in Leuven January 24, 2013. 3D printing has already changed the game for manufacturing specialized products such as medical devices but the real revolution will come when designers start to rethink the shapes of objects. Materialise, a pioneer in the process, has a display of a foldable chair printed from one continuous piece of plastic - and made with the hinges already joined together, for example. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A couple takes pictures of an LED display on 50-ft tall glass towers, projecting images of faces in Crown Plaza during snow in Chicago March 5, 2013. A deadly late winter storm dumped heavy snow on the Midwestern United States on Tuesday,...more
A couple takes pictures of an LED display on 50-ft tall glass towers, projecting images of faces in Crown Plaza during snow in Chicago March 5, 2013. A deadly late winter storm dumped heavy snow on the Midwestern United States on Tuesday, contributing to numerous highway crashes and flight cancellations as it moved east toward the Ohio Valley and the mid-Atlantic states. REUTERS/Jim Young
The wrapped bodies of two dead people hang from an overpass as three more dead bodies lie on the ground in Saltillo March 8, 2013. Three of the five male bodies were hanging from the overpass while two others were lying on the ground when they were...more
The wrapped bodies of two dead people hang from an overpass as three more dead bodies lie on the ground in Saltillo March 8, 2013. Three of the five male bodies were hanging from the overpass while two others were lying on the ground when they were found early Friday, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers watch a basketball game in Yuangudui village, Gansu Province February 12, 2013. Communist Party chief Xi Jinping, who takes over as China's new president during the annual meeting of the legislature beginning on March 5, visited Yuangudui...more
Villagers watch a basketball game in Yuangudui village, Gansu Province February 12, 2013. Communist Party chief Xi Jinping, who takes over as China's new president during the annual meeting of the legislature beginning on March 5, visited Yuangudui in February to highlight the poverty that still reigns in huge swaths of the country. Closing a yawning income gap is likely to be one of the policy priorities of his administration and the impoverished villagers are fully conscious of the inequality plaguing China, even if some of them had never heard of Xi Jinping before he showed up in town. Most young people have left for the provincial capital of Lanzhou, where they can make 1,000 yuan ($160) a month, more than the average village income of 800 yuan a year. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Plisko Julius (R), a 54-year-old from Slovakia, performs on a street as the late Pope John Paul II at Piazza Navona in Rome March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Palestinians react to tear gas fired by Israeli police during clashes after Friday prayers at a compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City March 8, 2013. Israeli police fired stun grenades to...more
Palestinians react to tear gas fired by Israeli police during clashes after Friday prayers at a compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City March 8, 2013. Israeli police fired stun grenades to disperse Palestinian worshippers who had thrown rocks and firebombs at them after prayers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, police said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli police officer falls, engulfed in flames after Palestinian protesters threw firebombs during clashes after Friday prayers at a compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City March 8,...more
An Israeli police officer falls, engulfed in flames after Palestinian protesters threw firebombs during clashes after Friday prayers at a compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City March 8, 2013. Israeli police fired stun grenades to disperse Palestinian worshipers who had thrown rocks and firebombs at them after Friday prayers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, police said. REUTERS/Mostafa Alkharouf
A child stands at the door of a shipping container serving as his accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. The containers, which house different families, were set up by the landlord, who charges a rent of 500 yuan ($ 80) per month for each...more
A child stands at the door of a shipping container serving as his accommodation, in Shanghai March 4, 2013. The containers, which house different families, were set up by the landlord, who charges a rent of 500 yuan ($ 80) per month for each container. REUTERS/Aly Song
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Syrian refugees run from a gas explosion at the Al Zaatari Syrian refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria March 8, 2013. A fire, caused by the gas explosion, did not result in any death or injuries, but damaged some...more
Syrian refugees run from a gas explosion at the Al Zaatari Syrian refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria March 8, 2013. A fire, caused by the gas explosion, did not result in any death or injuries, but damaged some 35 tents at the camp. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Burundian medical officer serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) speaks with Somali women to establish a diagnosis at a free Outpatient's Department (OPD) medical clinic at the Burundi Contingent's headquarters at the former...more
A Burundian medical officer serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) speaks with Somali women to establish a diagnosis at a free Outpatient's Department (OPD) medical clinic at the Burundi Contingent's headquarters at the former National University in the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo taken March 4, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 6, 2013. According to the AU-UN IST, since Burundi first deployed it's troops to Somalia in 2007 as part of the AU mission, their free medical facilities have been a lifeline for thousands of civilians that were caught-up and injured during fighting with the Al-Qaeda-affiliated extremist group Al Shabaab in and around Mogadishu, and in 2012 alone, they treated over 50,000 patients at the clinic. The OPD clinic is held twice a week, treating hundreds of civilians and would be more regular but for the limited medical supplies; the Burundians share much of their own resources, as well as distributing those donated by external NGO groups and other organisations. The United Nations Security Council are due to renew AMISOM's mandate for another one year as the country gradually stabilises and begins rebuilding after more two decades of conflict and civil war. Sustained operations over the last 18 months by AMSIOM forces in support of the Somali National Army (SNA) have pushed Al-Shabaab out of Mogadishu and all but a few of their former urban strongholds and territory across Somalia. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
The hand of a man who died of hypothermia is seen through a hole in the wall in Zona 18 in Guatemala City, March 4, 2013. According to the rescuers, the homeless man, aged 25, died of hypothermia in a shelter under the stairs of a park in Zona 18....more
The hand of a man who died of hypothermia is seen through a hole in the wall in Zona 18 in Guatemala City, March 4, 2013. According to the rescuers, the homeless man, aged 25, died of hypothermia in a shelter under the stairs of a park in Zona 18. According to the local media, Sunday was the coldest day of the year in the country as a result of a cold front. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A mouse climbs onto the back of a snake as it bites another mouse during the snake's feeding time at a zoo in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, March 5, 2013. The mouse failed to stop the snake and was swallowed by another snake soon after, local...more
A mouse climbs onto the back of a snake as it bites another mouse during the snake's feeding time at a zoo in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, March 5, 2013. The mouse failed to stop the snake and was swallowed by another snake soon after, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
French soldiers wait for France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to arrive at a French military encampment at a Malian air base in Gao March 7, 2013. Le Drian paid a surprise visit to French forces battling Islamist rebels in rugged northern...more
French soldiers wait for France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to arrive at a French military encampment at a Malian air base in Gao March 7, 2013. Le Drian paid a surprise visit to French forces battling Islamist rebels in rugged northern Mali, saying their military mission would not end until security was restored in the West African country. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Cleaners clean the stairs as a man using a mobile phone walks by at Sejong Centre for the Perfoming Arts in central Seoul, South Korea, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Paramilitary rangers listen to the commander as they train in their camp in the troubled Yala province in southern Thailand March 7, 2013. Last week, in a deal brought about with the help of Malaysia, Thailand agreed to pursue a peace talks with the...more
Paramilitary rangers listen to the commander as they train in their camp in the troubled Yala province in southern Thailand March 7, 2013. Last week, in a deal brought about with the help of Malaysia, Thailand agreed to pursue a peace talks with the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), one of the Muslim groups fighting for autonomy in the south. Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her Malaysian counterpart, Najib Razak, were due to meet in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday to discuss the peace initiative and plans to boost economic development and transport links in border areas. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Italian Cardinal Carlo Caffarra (R) prays as he attends a prayer at Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican March 6, 2013. Catholic cardinals said on Tuesday they wanted time to get to know each other before choosing the next pope and meanwhile would...more
Italian Cardinal Carlo Caffarra (R) prays as he attends a prayer at Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican March 6, 2013. Catholic cardinals said on Tuesday they wanted time to get to know each other before choosing the next pope and meanwhile would seek more information on a secret report on alleged corruption in the Vatican. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A man throws water onto a fire that broke out in a slum area to try and extinguish it, in the eastern Indian city of Bhubaneswar March 8, 2013. Hundreds of huts were destroyed in the fire and 20 people were injured, and the cause of the fire was...more
A man throws water onto a fire that broke out in a slum area to try and extinguish it, in the eastern Indian city of Bhubaneswar March 8, 2013. Hundreds of huts were destroyed in the fire and 20 people were injured, and the cause of the fire was unknown, local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Stringer
A supporter of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez prays in a chapel outside the military hospital in Caracas March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
