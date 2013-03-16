Photos of the week
Lesleigh Coyer, 25, of Saginaw, Michigan, lies down in front of the grave of her brother, Ryan Coyer, who served with the U.S. Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia March 11, 2013. Coyer died of complications from an injury sustained in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
North Korean soldiers with weapons attend military training in an undisclosed location in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 11, 2013. South Korea and U.S. forces are conducting large-scale military drills until the end of April, while the North is also gearing up for a massive state-wide military exercise. North Korea has accused the U.S. of using the military drills in South Korea as a launch pad for a nuclear war and has threatened to scrap the armistice with Washington that ended the 1950-53 Korean War. REUTERS/KCNA
Csilla Orgel, a geologist with Crew 125 EuroMoonMars B mission, collects geologic samples for study at the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) outside Hanksville in the Utah desert March 2, 2013. The MDRS aims to investigate the feasibility of a human exploration of Mars and uses the Utah desert's Mars-like terrain to simulate working conditions on the red planet. Scientists, students and enthusiasts work together developing field tactics and studying the terrain. All outdoor exploration is done wearing simulated spacesuits and carrying air supply packs and crews live together in a small communication base with limited amounts of electricity, food, oxygen and water. Everything needed to survive must be produced, fixed and replaced on site. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A Balinese man kicks up fire during the "Perang Api" ritual ahead of Nyepi day, which falls on Tuesday in Gianyar on the Indonesian island of Bali March 11, 2013. Nyepi is a day of silence for self-reflection to celebrate the Balinese Hindu new year, where Hindus in Bali observe meditation and fasting, but are not allowed to work, cook, light lamps or conduct any other activities. REUTERS/Stringer
A local resident and a dog walk near a ship brought ashore by the March 11, 2011 tsunami and earthquake in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture March 11, 2013. With a minute of silence, tolling bells and prayers, Japan on Monday marks the second-year anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis that shattered public trust in atomic power and the nation's leaders. REUTERS/Kyodo
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station, in this handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken January 21, 2013. Hadfield becomes the first Canadian commander of the International Space Station, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Dead fish are seen at the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, March 13, 2013. Thousands of fish have been removed from the lagoon after oxygen levels dropped due to pollution, according to local media. Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon will host the rowing competitions in the 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Cardinals attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. All cardinals, including those over 80 who will not vote in the conclave, celebrate Mass in St Peter's Basilica to pray for the election of the new pope. The Mass is called "Pro Eligendo Romano Pontefice" ("For the Election of the Roman Pontiff") and is open to the public. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Venezuela's acting President Nicolas Maduro gestures to supporters after he registered as a candidate for president in the April 14 election outside the national election board in Caracas March 11, 2013. Presidential candidates Maduro and Henrique Capriles have begun Venezuela's election race with scathing personal attacks even as mourners still file past the late Hugo Chavez's corpse. REUTERS/Edwin Montilva
Ram Bai, mother of Ram Singh, the driver of the bus in which a young woman was gang-raped and fatally injured three months ago, wails inside her house at Ravi Das camp in New Delhi March 11, 2013. Ram Singh hanged himself in his jail cell, prison authorities said, but his family and lawyer said they suspected "foul play". Singh, the main accused in India's most high-profile criminal case, killed himself in a cell he shared with three other inmates in New Delhi's Tihar jail just before dawn, prison spokesman Sunil Gupta said. Ravi Das camp is the slum where four of the six accused in the rape case including Singh reside at. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Azra, 68, looks at her dead pet bird in a cage at her home, which was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. Hundreds of Pakistani Christians took to the streets across the country, demanding better protection after a Christian neighbourhood was torched in the city of Lahore a day earlier in connection with the country's controversial anti-blasphemy law. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Cross-country skiers start during the Engadin Ski Marathon on the frozen Lake Sils near the village of Maloja, Switzerland, March 10, 2013. More than 12,000 skiers participated in the 42.2 km (26.2 miles) race between Maloja and S-chanf near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
People sunbathe by the wall of the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, Russia, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina washes the feet of patients of the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, during a Holy Thursday mass in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. Bergoglio, now Pope Francis, who has become the first pope born outside Europe in 1,300 years, quietly left the Vatican early on March 14, 2013, barely 12 hours after his election to pray for guidance as he looks to usher a Roman Catholic Church mired in intrigue and scandal into a new age of simplicity and humility. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia Medina
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", conducts a mass in Saltillo February 26, 2013. Ordained five years ago, Huerta is an unconventional priest who likes rock music, dyes the ends of his hair red, dresses in black, and enjoys riding his motorcycle. Huerta found God and priesthood while studying philosophy at the Pontifical University in Mexico City and working with HIV-positive patients and sex workers as a social activist. He says it is important to demystify faith and accept people's differences without judgment, and in his sermons he references rock songs, quotes books and tells jokes. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A man tries to extinguish a fire following shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, according to the Free Syrian Army, in Jobar area in Damascus March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Dimashkia
Women wait for a taxi in front of Szimpla Kert on Kazinczy street in Budapest, February 24, 2013. The boom in Budapest's nightlife has pitted local residents against bar owners and local politicians enjoying the tourism boost. Local residents complain about the noise and litter as authorities cannot afford adequate cleaning or more than two or three police patrols. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Kashmiri Muslim women wail during the funeral of Altaf Ahmad Wani in Srinagar March 13, 2013. Police said civilian Wani was injured when members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) opened fire after a group of youths hurled stones at their vehicle while they were returning from a hospital where they had dropped off their colleagues who were injured in a militant attack on a paramilitary camp. Wani subsequently died, according to a hospital official. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A billboard with pictures of a lingerie model is seen in front of the Commune northwest of Medellin city March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
A girl walks on the ledge of a mud brick house in Gao, Mali, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.