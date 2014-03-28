Abuzar, the son of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmed of AFP, who was killed with his wife and two children during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel, is comforted by his grandmother at the Emergency hospital in Kabul, March 27, 2014. The two-year-old, his head heavily bandaged, has emerged from a coma and the sight of him chuckling during hospital visits from his aunt give doctors hope he can make a full recovery. He may now go to Canada to live with an uncle. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra