Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 28, 2014 | 3:55pm EDT

Photos of the week

<p>Residents react as policemen take position during an operation in the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Residents react as policemen take position during an operation in the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, March 28, 2014

Residents react as policemen take position during an operation in the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
1 / 20
<p>A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, March 28, 2014

A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
2 / 20
<p>Indians considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho</p>

Indians considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Friday, March 28, 2014

Indians considered uncontacted by anthropologists react to a plane flying over their community in the Amazon basin near the Xinane river in Brazil's Acre State, near the border with Peru, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
3 / 20
<p>Children look at the fin of a mortar projectile that was found at the Al-Abassi camp for internally displaced persons, after an attack by rebels, in Mellit town, North Darfur, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Children look at the fin of a mortar projectile that was found at the Al-Abassi camp for internally displaced persons, after an attack by rebels, in Mellit town, North Darfur, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Friday, March 28, 2014

Children look at the fin of a mortar projectile that was found at the Al-Abassi camp for internally displaced persons, after an attack by rebels, in Mellit town, North Darfur, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
4 / 20
<p>Kosovo Albanians mourn during a reburial ceremony of the remains of 19 Albanians who were killed during the Kosovo War and identified from a mass grave in the village of Krusha e Vogel, Kosovo, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka</p>

Kosovo Albanians mourn during a reburial ceremony of the remains of 19 Albanians who were killed during the Kosovo War and identified from a mass grave in the village of Krusha e Vogel, Kosovo, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Friday, March 28, 2014

Kosovo Albanians mourn during a reburial ceremony of the remains of 19 Albanians who were killed during the Kosovo War and identified from a mass grave in the village of Krusha e Vogel, Kosovo, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
5 / 20
<p>People lay down in a pedestrian zone as part of an art project in remembrance of the 528 victims of the "Katzbach" Nazi concentration camp, in Frankfurt, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

People lay down in a pedestrian zone as part of an art project in remembrance of the 528 victims of the "Katzbach" Nazi concentration camp, in Frankfurt, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, March 28, 2014

People lay down in a pedestrian zone as part of an art project in remembrance of the 528 victims of the "Katzbach" Nazi concentration camp, in Frankfurt, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
6 / 20
<p>A member of the pro-government "red shirt" movement attacks a Buddhist monk outside the National Anti-Corruption Commission office in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

A member of the pro-government "red shirt" movement attacks a Buddhist monk outside the National Anti-Corruption Commission office in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Friday, March 28, 2014

A member of the pro-government "red shirt" movement attacks a Buddhist monk outside the National Anti-Corruption Commission office in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
7 / 20
<p>A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Friday, March 28, 2014

A man looks down at an unexploded barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at a cemetery in the al-Qatanah neighborhood of Aleppo, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Close
8 / 20
<p>A rescue worker looks over the debris pile from the mudslide in Oso, Washington, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Mulligan/Pool</p>

A rescue worker looks over the debris pile from the mudslide in Oso, Washington, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Mulligan/Pool

Friday, March 28, 2014

A rescue worker looks over the debris pile from the mudslide in Oso, Washington, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Mulligan/Pool

Close
9 / 20
<p>A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries on a bus before heading to the Malaysian embassy, outside Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries on a bus before heading to the Malaysian embassy, outside Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Friday, March 28, 2014

A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries on a bus before heading to the Malaysian embassy, outside Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
10 / 20
<p>Abuzar, the son of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmed of AFP, who was killed with his wife and two children during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel, is comforted by his grandmother at the Emergency hospital in Kabul, March 27, 2014. The two-year-old, his head heavily bandaged, has emerged from a coma and the sight of him chuckling during hospital visits from his aunt give doctors hope he can make a full recovery. He may now go to Canada to live with an uncle. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Abuzar, the son of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmed of AFP, who was killed with his wife and two children during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel, is comforted by his grandmother at the Emergency hospital in Kabul, March 27, 2014. The two-year-old,...more

Friday, March 28, 2014

Abuzar, the son of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmed of AFP, who was killed with his wife and two children during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel, is comforted by his grandmother at the Emergency hospital in Kabul, March 27, 2014. The two-year-old, his head heavily bandaged, has emerged from a coma and the sight of him chuckling during hospital visits from his aunt give doctors hope he can make a full recovery. He may now go to Canada to live with an uncle. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
11 / 20
<p>U.S. Marine One and a decoy land at The Hague airport, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Michiel Wijnbergh/Pool</p>

U.S. Marine One and a decoy land at The Hague airport, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Michiel Wijnbergh/Pool

Friday, March 28, 2014

U.S. Marine One and a decoy land at The Hague airport, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Michiel Wijnbergh/Pool

Close
12 / 20
<p>An eagle owl fluffs out its feathers as it sits on one foot on a branch in its enclosure at the Grugapark in Essen, Germany, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

An eagle owl fluffs out its feathers as it sits on one foot on a branch in its enclosure at the Grugapark in Essen, Germany, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Friday, March 28, 2014

An eagle owl fluffs out its feathers as it sits on one foot on a branch in its enclosure at the Grugapark in Essen, Germany, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
13 / 20
<p>The entrance to a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

The entrance to a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Friday, March 28, 2014

The entrance to a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
14 / 20
<p>Chinese honor guards lift caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers killed during the Korean War during the handing over ceremony of the remains at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Chinese honor guards lift caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers killed during the Korean War during the handing over ceremony of the remains at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Friday, March 28, 2014

Chinese honor guards lift caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers killed during the Korean War during the handing over ceremony of the remains at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
15 / 20
<p>A child attends a campaign rally of the Great Indonesia Movement Party at a stadium in Jakarta, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A child attends a campaign rally of the Great Indonesia Movement Party at a stadium in Jakarta, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Friday, March 28, 2014

A child attends a campaign rally of the Great Indonesia Movement Party at a stadium in Jakarta, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
16 / 20
<p>Employees of Bundelkhand Vikas Sena use batons to hit a worker of India's ruling Congress party during a clash at a demonstration outside the Congress office in the northern Indian city of Lucknow, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Employees of Bundelkhand Vikas Sena use batons to hit a worker of India's ruling Congress party during a clash at a demonstration outside the Congress office in the northern Indian city of Lucknow, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, March 28, 2014

Employees of Bundelkhand Vikas Sena use batons to hit a worker of India's ruling Congress party during a clash at a demonstration outside the Congress office in the northern Indian city of Lucknow, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 20
<p>A boy takes a bath along a pavement in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A boy takes a bath along a pavement in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Friday, March 28, 2014

A boy takes a bath along a pavement in the southern Indian city of Chennai, India, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Close
18 / 20
<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul prepare to leave after an election rally in Mazar-i-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul prepare to leave after an election rally in Mazar-i-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Friday, March 28, 2014

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Zalmai Rassoul prepare to leave after an election rally in Mazar-i-Shariff, northern Afghanistan, March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
19 / 20
<p>Thousands of juvenile salmon are dispatched into a holding tank in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California, March 25, 2014. The salmon were trucked more than 200 miles from a hatchery on the northern part of the river, as drought conditions in the state have made the river impassable to the young fish. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Thousands of juvenile salmon are dispatched into a holding tank in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California, March 25, 2014. The salmon were trucked more than 200 miles from a hatchery on the northern part of the river, as drought conditions in...more

Friday, March 28, 2014

Thousands of juvenile salmon are dispatched into a holding tank in the Sacramento River in Rio Vista, California, March 25, 2014. The salmon were trucked more than 200 miles from a hatchery on the northern part of the river, as drought conditions in the state have made the river impassable to the young fish. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The tunnels of Gaza

The tunnels of Gaza

Next Slideshows

The tunnels of Gaza

The tunnels of Gaza

Inside the smuggling tunnels along the Egypt Gaza border.

Mar 28 2014
Send in the clowns

Send in the clowns

Behind the scenes at the annual World Clown convention.

Mar 28 2014
Wounded by war

Wounded by war

Inside an Afghan hospital treating the children of Kabul.

Mar 28 2014
Deadly Boston fire

Deadly Boston fire

A massive fire in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood leaves two firefighters dead.

Mar 27 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast