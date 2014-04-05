Edition:
Photos of the week

<p>An African migrant is lowered down from a border fence by a Spanish Civil Guard as fellow migrants assist, at the border between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla during the latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda</p>

<p>Fishermen try to salvage their boats in the aftermath of an earthquake and tsunami that hit the northern port of Iquique, Chile, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Francisco Alcayaga Motta</p>

<p>A flag flies at half staff as workers look out over the mud and debris as search work continues from a massive mudslide that struck Oso near Darrington, Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district in Caracas, Venezuela, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

<p>Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine, dressed as Star Wars characters, hold a party congress in Kiev, March 29, 2014. The party announced that its leader Darth Vader has submitted documents to the Ukrainian Central Elections Commission to register as a candidate for the upcoming presidential election. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

<p>A Palestinian woman touches her face after an Israeli border police officer sprayed her with pepper spray during confrontations at a Land Day protest outside Jerusalem's Old City, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

<p>An injured girl, covered with blood, sits at a clinic after being injured by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

<p>A security officer pushes supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah back as they attend an election campaign in Herat province, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Mary Theresa Ruddy, whose daughter Kelly was killed in 2010 when she lost control of her 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, holds a picture of the vehicle, while her husband Leo holds a photo of their daughter at the Senate Commerce and Transportation Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Insurance subcommittee in Washington, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Anti-government demonstrators pretend to bat gas canisters to police during riots in Caracas, Venezuela, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

<p>President Obama stands alone as he makes a statement about the shooting at Fort Hood in Texas, while in Chicago, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps throw smoke bombs as they move to land on shore during a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

<p>An ethnic Kaman internally displaced person living in a Rohingya refugee camp shows a ticket given to him after giving his data as part of a national census, in Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State, Myanmar, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>A Palestinian boy climbs a fence as he watches members of Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas during a military graduation ceremony in Gaza City, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>People walk next to a crack along a damaged road leading to Alto Hospicio commune, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique, Chile, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

<p>People cast shadows as they pray in front of the statue of Pope John Paul II on the ninth anniversary of his death in Wadowice, the birthplace of the Polish pope, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel</p>

<p>A villager holds a red flag as he waits to signal an arriving helicopter at Basa Village Development Committee in Solukhumbu District, Nepal, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

<p>A protester cries during clashes with police officers at a demonstration in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, Cambodia, April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring</p>

<p>A girl reads a book on her balcony as smoke rises from chimneys of a steel plant, on a hazy day in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, China, April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Fago, ridden by Barry Fehilly, falls at the open ditch at the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steeple Chase' during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT HORSE RACING TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

