Photos of the week

<p>Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews molten rocks and large clouds of gas and ashes near Banos, south of Quito, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Campana</p>

<p>A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa, Central African Republic, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A customer drinks a bottle of water as his shoes are polished by a shoe shiner on a street in downtown Sao Paulo, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>She Ping, a 34-year-old beekeeper, is seen during an attempt to cover his body with bees, in Chongqing municipality, China, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>The passenger departure area is seen at the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, March 10, 2014. Four decades on, a United Nations-controlled buffer zone splits Cyprus east to west, with Cyprus's ethnic Greeks living in the south, and its Turks in the north. The buffer zone still contains crumbling relics of times gone by - abandoned houses, businesses and even an airport. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>Taylor Swift takes a selfie with a fan as she arrives at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

<p>Riot police use pepper gas against residents of the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes</p>

<p>A police officer speaks to a man holding a woman hostage with a cleaver on a street in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, April 8, 2014. Police successfully rescued the hostage and detained the man after a one-hour standoff. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Brazilian attorney, Nelson Paviotti, parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue, in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. Paviotti claims he has worn clothes of only those colors as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

<p>An internally displaced woman carries her child in a camp for internally displaced people, located at Bangui International Airport, Central African Republic, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, Netherlands, April 9, 2014. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Rebel fighters drag the body of a fellow fighter who was killed during what they said was an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Amriyeh neighbourhood of Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

<p>A woman holding her child votes for the Indian general election inside a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A suspected illegal construction is seen covered by green plants atop a 19-storey residential building in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Jimmel, an owl-faced monkey, protects her one-month old baby at the zoo in Antwerp, Belgium, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>A family member cries as she and other relatives pray during a candlelight vigil for passengers on the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the early morning, at Lido Hotel, in Beijing, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Dayana Chasi Saavedra, 3, looks through the window after news that their eviction was not going to be carried out, in Madrid, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Prospectors pan for gold at a new gold mine found in a cocoa farm near the town of Bouafle in western Ivory Coast, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool</p>

